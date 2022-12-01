Windsor Locks man testifies he can’t remember firing gun

Associated Press

Former Windsor Locks resident Antwon Barnes, who is accused of shooting another man 41 times at an apartment complex in town in 2019, took the witness stand Wednesday and testified that he still can’t remember what happened.

Barnes, 41, told the jury in Hartford Superior Court that he only remembers hearing a half-dozen gun shots, but doesn’t remember firing his gun. He also questioned whether witness accounts of what happened are true.

Barnes is charged with the murder of Leroy Jefferson, 35, on Oct. 22, 2019, at an apartment complex on Old County Road.