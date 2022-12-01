ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

richlandsource.com

Rising water rates: Mansfield City Council to vote on increases Tuesday

MANSFIELD -- The talk about increased water rates for Mansfield residents is just about over. On Tuesday, Mansfield City Council is scheduled to vote on increases the city administration are needed to ensure its water distribution system through hikes aimed at generated an additional $3.4 million annually.
richlandsource.com

Community health clinic to host free holiday event celebrating sobriety on Dec. 8

MANSFIELD -- The fourth annual celebrating sobriety holiday party is set for Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 41 Bowman St., in Mansfield. This event features activities for children and adults, photos with Santa, dinner, music, giveaways, and support for all who have been impacted by addiction.
richlandsource.com

Section of Cline Ave. closed in Mansfield through Dec. 8

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. Cline Avenue from Wood Street to Bertram Avenue.
WKYC

Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
Farm and Dairy

Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland

LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
Knox Pages

Wayne Township farm property sells for $1.28M

MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for November 1 through November 30, 2022.
wtuz.com

Name Released in Allen Lane Fire Fatality

The name of a woman who died as a result of Tuesday morning fire has been formally released. According to New Philadelphia Fire Chief Jim Parrish, responding crews found 66-year-old Leanne Asuncion on the first-floor of a multi-family dwelling at 247 Allen Lane Southwest. The department, along with Dover, Uhrichsville,...
wvua23.com

Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado

A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
thelevisalazer.com

David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH

David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. David was born May 21, 1986 in Lancaster, CA to David Lee Nichols, Sr. and Connie (Smith) Kent. David was a machinist C & C Operator. He loved to play games and...
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
richlandsource.com

Bent but not broken: Brunswick weathers scare to dispatch Euclid

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Brunswick had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Euclid 61-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Brunswick and Euclid faced off on January 21, 2022 at Brunswick High School. For more, click here.

