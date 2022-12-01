Read full article on original website
Rising water rates: Mansfield City Council to vote on increases Tuesday
MANSFIELD -- The talk about increased water rates for Mansfield residents is just about over. On Tuesday, Mansfield City Council is scheduled to vote on increases the city administration are needed to ensure its water distribution system through hikes aimed at generated an additional $3.4 million annually.
Community health clinic to host free holiday event celebrating sobriety on Dec. 8
MANSFIELD -- The fourth annual celebrating sobriety holiday party is set for Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 41 Bowman St., in Mansfield. This event features activities for children and adults, photos with Santa, dinner, music, giveaways, and support for all who have been impacted by addiction.
Section of Cline Ave. closed in Mansfield through Dec. 8
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. Cline Avenue from Wood Street to Bertram Avenue.
November 2022 Crawford County Mugshots brought to you by AA American Bail Bonds
CRAWFORD COUNTY—Information is published as it is provided by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The publication of an individual’s mugshot is a factor of charges brought against the individual and is not an indicator of innocence or guilt.
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland
LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
Wayne Township farm property sells for $1.28M
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for November 1 through November 30, 2022.
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
Family attorney responds to video of Akron officers removing “Justice for Jayland” poster
The family of Jayland Walker, shot more than 40 times by Akron police, said they were "astonished" after a video surfaced this week of two Akron officers removing a "Justice for Jayland" sign from a neighborhood.
Name Released in Allen Lane Fire Fatality
The name of a woman who died as a result of Tuesday morning fire has been formally released. According to New Philadelphia Fire Chief Jim Parrish, responding crews found 66-year-old Leanne Asuncion on the first-floor of a multi-family dwelling at 247 Allen Lane Southwest. The department, along with Dover, Uhrichsville,...
Man killed in head-on Wayne County crash
A man has died after a car crash in Wayne County Friday evening.
‘Prepare to leave your home ASAP‘: Canton mayor issues emergency proclamation, opens shelter ahead of severe weather
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly has issued an emergency proclamation due to the threat of severe weather across Central Mississippi Tuesday. The city is also encouraging certain residents to evacuate. “We are also asking that if you are in the Martin Luther King area or any other...
Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles
BUTLER TWP. — UPDATED @ 11:10 p.m. -- A semitrailer on the ramp from I-70 West to I-75 North went off the left side of the ramp, through grass, and into the northbound lanes of I-75 where it struck four vehicles, the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado
A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
Two women and two men on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Shanna Troche—27 years old, 130 pounds, 5-feet, 9-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Troche is wanted for a probation violation on an F4 burglary. She has ties to the Mansfield area.
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH
David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. David was born May 21, 1986 in Lancaster, CA to David Lee Nichols, Sr. and Connie (Smith) Kent. David was a machinist C & C Operator. He loved to play games and...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Bent but not broken: Brunswick weathers scare to dispatch Euclid
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Brunswick had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Euclid 61-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Brunswick and Euclid faced off on January 21, 2022 at Brunswick High School. For more, click here.
