LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died after succumbing to injuries from a collision that occurred on Dec. 1 on North Las Vegas Boulevard, police say. According to an incident report, at approximately 6:04 p.m., a 2006 Nissan was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard in the left of two northbound travel lanes, while a pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard eastbound outside of a marked crosswalk.

1 DAY AGO