Lamar Jackson Injury: John Harbaugh Offers Update On Ravens QB
Lamar Jackson might have scared a number of Baltimore Ravens fans and fantasy football managers as he exited the field Sunday with a knee injury. But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh hinted it wouldn’t be long-term hinderance. “It’s a knee, but it’s not season-ending type of knee,” Harbaugh told...
NFL Rumors: 49ers Sign Quarterback After Jimmy Garoppolo Injury
The 49ers are onto their third starting quarterback of the 2022 NFL season. San Francisco, which started the campaign with sophomore signal-caller Trey Lance behind center, saw Jimmy Garoppolo go down with a foot injury in Sunday’s home win over the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo, who is on an expiring contract, will require season-ending surgery to repair the injury.
Aaron Rodgers Remains Ruthless Toward Bears After Comeback Win
Even with all the struggles the Green Bay Packers have experienced this season, Aaron Rodgers still found a way to burn the Chicago Bears on and off the field. The Packers were down 19-10 heading into the fourth quarter at Soldier Field as Justin Fields and the Bears had played a good football game up until that point. But, as Rodgers has done to Chicago for years now, he led them to a comeback victory. Green Bay scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter as A.J. Dillon and Christian Watson each had a rushing touchdown.
NFL Rumors: Panthers Release Baker Mayfield After Brief Stint
The Panthers’ offseason move for Baker Mayfield proved to be a complete waste. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday morning reported Carolina is set to release Mayfield, who will hit waivers later in the day once the transaction is finalized. The Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Browns in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick back in July after the quarterback requested a trade out of Cleveland in wake of the Deshaun Watson blockbuster deal.
Deion Sanders Names Son Colorado QB In ‘Prime Time’ Fashion
Deion Sanders is making waves in his first day on the job. The Colorado Buffaloes held a press conference Sunday afternoon to officially introduce Sanders as their new head coach, marking the end of his tenure as the head coach of Jackson State. During the press conference, the Pro Football Hall of Famer named his son Shedeur Sanders the quarterback for the Buffaloes.
Saints-Buccaneers DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.MULTIPLIER TARGETS:. Tom Brady has the highest optimal probability on this DFS Showdown slate on Monday Night Football...
NFL Flexes Week 15 Patriots-Raiders Game Out Of Primetime
A few months ago, the Week 15 game between the Patriots and Raiders in Las Vegas was one of the more highly anticipated primetime matchups of the 2022 NFL season. Bill Belichick vs. Josh McDaniels. Master vs. protegee. Now the game isn’t even interesting enough to warrant a spot on...
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Will Have Season-Ending Foot Surgery
The San Francisco 49ers earned a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, but it will have to play the rest of the 2022-23 NFL season without Jimmy Garoppolo. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed in his postgame news conference the ninth-year quarterback’s foot injury is season-ending. Garoppolo will need surgery to repair his fractured foot.
No, Patriots Shouldn’t Take Chance On Baker Mayfield After QB’s Release
Right or wrong, many Patriots fans believe New England should move on from Mac Jones, if not for Bailey Zappe then for another quarterback. And Bill Belichick earlier this season indicated he might not be sold on Jones as the franchise signal-caller. Well, a young, notable quarterback might be available...
Pats HC Bill Belichick: 'Too Hard' to Make Major Offensive Changes
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed his team’s struggling offense on Monday, saying it is too difficult to make significant changes at this point in the season. “I think we need to do what we’re doing better,” said Belichick. “I don’t think at this point making a...
Bill Belichick Ends Speculation Of Patriots Demoting Matt Patricia
For better or for worse, it appears Matt Patricia will remain the Patriots’ offensive play-caller for the remainder of the season. Calls for Patricia’s job reached a fever pitch following New England’s ugly home loss to the Bills last Thursday night. Mac Jones and the Patriots offensive have significantly regressed this season and looked thoroughly overmatched by Buffalo in the 24-10 defeat. After the game, we wrote about why Bill Belichick should cut his (predictable) losses and make a much-needed change at offensive-play caller in an attempt to salvage the season.
Jimmy Garoppolo Carted Off 49ers-Dolphins Game With Foot Injury
Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off during Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins game due to a left foot injury. On the opening drive of the game, the San Francisco quarterback was sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips. Garoppolo’s left leg was caught underneath the latter Miami defender. The ninth-year signal-caller limped back to the 49ers sideline, but after evaluation from team trainers, he was taken to the locker room.
How Bill Belichick Reacted To Mac Jones’ Eye-Opening Comments After Bills Game
Patriots players didn’t “ignore the noise” after last Thursday’s ugly home loss to the Bills; they created it. And you can bet Bill Belichick heard all of it. Nobody used their mouth to generate headlines more than Mac Jones. During the dispiriting Week 13 defeat, Amazon cameras captured the embattled sophomore quarterback barking expletives at play-caller Matt Patricia during a brief sideline tirade, something Jones owned up to during a postgame news conference. And after throwing 195 forgettable yards and one touchdown against Buffalo, Jones offered one of the more eye-opening comments of his young career.
Commanders' Chase Young Eyeing Week 15 as Season Debut
One way or another, Chase Young’s season will start against the New York Giants. The former second-overall draft pick continues to rehabilitate following an ACL injury but participated in pre-game warm-ups with the Washington Commanders. Still, Young was held out of the NFC East tilt against the New York...
NFL Teams Evaluating Jim Harbaugh as Head Coaching Candidate
Jim Harbaugh has a National Championship to focus on, but that’s not stopping NFL teams from turning their spotlights onto him as a potential head coach. Ian Rapoport reports that organizations are investigating Harbaugh as a coaching candidate for the upcoming offseason. Harbaugh coached in the NFL from 2011...
Commanders-Giants: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks
Two NFC East rivals are set to collide on Sunday afternoon with plenty on the line, which will see the New York Giants host the Washington Commanders. Washington Commanders (-126) vs. New York Giants (+108) Total: 40.5 (O-110, U-110) Both the Commanders and Giants currently occupy the final two wild...
Joe Burrow Responds To Chiefs’ Trash Talk After Bengals’ Win
After a war of words between two of the AFC’s best teams leading up to Sunday’s game, it was the Bengals who had the last laugh at Paycor Stadium. Justin Reid kicked off the verbal barbs when he tried to vocalize confidence in his ability to lock down Hayden Hurst. The problem was the Kansas City safety wasn’t able to correctly identify the Cincinnati tight end, first referring to Hurst as Tyler Higbee (Los Angeles Rams tight end) and then Tee Higgins (Bengals wide receiver).
Commanders' Antonio Gibson Available Sunday vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders need all hands on deck for their crucial Week 13 matchup against their inter-divisional foes, the New York Giants. Running back Antonio Gibson was questionable leading up to the contest with a foot injury but is expected to play on Sunday. Gibson’s usage has taken a hit...
How Does Giants-Commanders Tie Impact NFC Playoff Picture?
The winner of Sunday’s divisional clash between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders was set to gain valuable ground in the NFC playoff race. Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz tweeted earlier this week that New York’s playoff odds would jump from 50% to 73% if the Giants claimed a Week 13 victory. On the other hand, the Commanders would have their postseason aspirations jump from 62% to 83% if Washington could earn a win. If the Giants lost their chances would fall from 50% to 29% while the Commanders would drop from 62% to 39% with a defeat.
Chargers' Mike Williams Inactive vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers’ injury woes continue as wide receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out of Sunday’s AFC West contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams has played only once since Week 7 and is resolving an ankle injury. Williams’ participation was in doubt throughout the week....
