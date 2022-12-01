Read full article on original website
Maria Wright
1d ago
why should they be terminated ? They still did their jobs , Clinton didn't get fired and he was the President of the USA.
Reply(3)
20
DMC1999
1d ago
It will never work they are both wrong for what they did. However, it's their business they shouldn't lose their jobs. I'm sure the network is only looking out for rating's it seems there was a lot of backlash.
Reply
7
Cal 2269
1d ago
Fits right into their holier than thou beliefs.
Reply
15
Related
The Ultimate Betrayal: Amy Robach's Husband Andrew Shue Helped 'GMA' Star Through Cancer Before Her Affair With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Years before her alleged months-long affair with T.J. Holmes was exposed, Good Morning America host Amy Robach leaned on her husband, actor Andrew Shue, who helped her through breast cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Robach, 49, made the shocking announcement on GMA in 2013, revealing she had breast cancer and was preparing to undergo a double mastectomy.The devastating news was the result of a live, on-air mammogram the veteran journalist underwent on the show during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Robach admittedly put off the test due to her busy schedule, but her GMA colleague, cancer survivor Robin Roberts, urged her to go. Weeks...
REVEALED: T.J. Holmes Had 3-YEAR AFFAIR With Married 'GMA' Producer Prior To Tryst With Co-Host Amy Robach
Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes reportedly had a three-year affair with one of his married GMA producers prior to his recently exposed affair with co-host Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development comes just days after Holmes and Robach’s months-long affair was first exposed on Wednesday via a cache of photos showing the morning show co-hosts romantically and intimately involved.Even more surprising are reports the GMA producer Holmes had a three-year-long affair with is close friends with Robach.According to exclusive details from Daily Mail, who first exposed Holmes and Robach on Wednesday, Holmes was previously seeing GMA producer Natasha...
‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Reveals Messy Kitchen Mishap Ahead of Thanksgiving
Ginger Zee's Thanksgiving plans are getting off to a messy start. The beloved Good Morning America meteorologist's kitchen looked more like a crime scene earlier this week as Zee attempted to get a head start on Thursday's Thanksgiving feast, resulting in a hilarious and completely relatable kitchen mishap. Zee –...
NBC News Fires Another Host
NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
Popculture
Why Joy Behar Was Fired by 'Good Morning America'
Joy Behar enjoyed her own daytime television space long before The View as co-host in 1997 at the show's inception. During the recent Nov. 25 episode of the ABC reality series, Behar revealed that she worked as a receptionist at Good Morning America before transitioning to being in front of the camera. "First of all, I'd like to say that when I was fired from 'Good Morning America' years ago," the 80 year old blurted out. "I was the worst receptionist they've ever had!" she insisted, prompting co-host Sara Haines to vouch for the "true story. So I was fired, and they took me to Chippendales as my goodbye present. Welcome to Chippendales" — that she participated in all that the male striptease show has to offer, including "put[ting] the money in the guys', you know, thingy. It's fabulous!"
This Clip Of Good Morning America Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Backstage Has Resurfaced And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts
Following news of their alleged affair, people are having a field day with the clip.
T.J. Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, ‘blindsided’ by alleged Amy Robach affair
T.J. Holmes’ wife was “blindsided” by his alleged affair with his “GMA3” co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. The staffer tell us Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had been separated for several months but were trying to “work things out” when news of his romance with Robach broke Wednesday. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” our source says. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out. “They were just together for T.J.’s birthday,” which is Aug. 19. The source notes that while Fiebig hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring, the now-estranged couple were...
Robin Roberts confronted T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about affair rumors
“Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts warned colleagues T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about rumors of an affair that were swirling around the network years before the pair was outed, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively. Page Six reported this week that the married co-anchors left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, but we are told that the pair were plagued by internal speculation for years — going as far back as 2017. One insider said Roberts “pulled them both aside and basically said, ‘Stop it.’” Another source confirmed Roberts asked them about it because she was also hearing the rumors. The...
‘Nervous’ TJ Holmes left ‘frozen’ Amy Robach ‘vulnerable’ in first GMA spot since ‘affair’ news, body language pro says
GMA cohosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach seem nervous and uncomfortable next to each other on their first show back since news of their alleged love affair broke, an expert says. Speaking to The U.S. Sun, body language expert Patti Wood broke down how Amy looked "frozen" and subconsciously tried to draw attention away from TJ, while TJ worked hard to hide his nervousness but physically moved his chair away from Amy, leaving her unbalanced.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
T.J. Holmes Grew Closer to Amy Robach When He 'Was Very Much There' for Her amid 'Heartache': Source
A source tells PEOPLE the Good Morning America 3 co-anchors had "no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month" The bond between Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes grew after he helped her through a difficult time. Speaking about the pair's relationship, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something." The GMA 3 co-anchors' relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
GMA fans beside themselves after Robin Roberts reveals scary illness that caused her sudden absence from show
GOOD Morning America fans have shown concern for Robin Roberts after she revealed her scary illness. She was absent from the show this week, due to having Laryngitis. Robin sat behind the desk on Thursday morning with George Stephanopoulos and TJ Holmes after being out the entire week. But many...
Popculture
Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update
Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leave Instagram After Affair Leaks
Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have seemingly deactivated their Instagrams after photos of the two married co-anchors getting cozy on a getaway to upstate New York were published by the Daily Mail. Neither Robach nor Holmes have commented on the allegations that they were having a months-long affair, but removed themselves from Instagram Wednesday as the story made headlines.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jon Gosselin Responds to Son Collin's Shocking Criticism of Kate: get Her, Son!
On Monday, Collin Gosselin gave his first solo interview to Entertainment Tonight. And folks, it was a doozy. In a candid discussion about his upbringing, the pressures of child stardom, and the current state of his family, Collin revealed that his relationship with his mother is completely fractured. Collin’s father...
Psychologist Jordan Peterson Says Meghan Markle’s Voice ‘Drips With Falsehood’
Meghan Markle started her Archetypes podcast earlier this year. One thing experts are noticing is the sudden change in Meghan's voice.
GMA host Robin Roberts chokes back tears as she discusses scary health battle in emotional video
GOOD Morning America has unearthed an old clip of Robin Roberts choking back tears as she discussed her breast cancer battle. Robin celebrated her 62nd birthday on Wednesday, and to mark the special occasion, the official GMA Twitter account shared a video of some of her memorable moments. The minute-long...
Meghan Markle Is Desperate to ‘Cling’ to Her Duchess Title Now After Conversations With Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Royal Expert Says
According to a royal commentator , Meghan Markle now realizes the importance of her duchess title and really wants to hold onto it after talks with Beatrice and Eugenie.
Comments / 36