KDPS investigating a shooting near the WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting on Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street, close to the Western Michigan University campus. Police received a report of the shooting in the 1300 block of Knollwood around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Keaton Nielsen with...
Police investigate shooting in Kalamazoo's Eastside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police officers combed the Eastside neighborhood with flashlights for bullet casings looking for shooting evidence Friday night. A K9 from Western Michigan University was also called to the scene at Center Street and Hazard Avenue. A 17-year-old boy was shot and admitted to nearby Ascension Borgess...
Man faces felony charges for allegedly shooting relative in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in Kalamazoo County court Friday for a shooting that hospitalized his relative. Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable up to life, and felony firearms, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. A judge ordered...
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief to present case to Board of Trustees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a 5-2 vote at the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee's Nov. 28 meeting, former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter is expected to present his case in a second special meeting Monday night. Obreiter, who was involved in various complaints and investigations alongside former battalion...
Kidnapped 4-year-old girl found in Texas, mother facing charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Zora Armstrong is coming home. Armstrong, 4, who was allegedly kidnapped by her mother Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, was found in San Angelo, Texas, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Armstrong kidnapped: Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl. Armstrong-Cavin, who does...
South Haven to decide on new safety measures for Lake Michigan beach
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven officials are expected to meet Monday to review new safety measures for the Lake Michigan beach. A new proposal would require the city to fly two red flags when the water is closed and the conditions are too dangerous, according to city documents. The additional flag coincides with the Michigan Department of Natural Resource's warning system on state-controlled beaches.
A 30 foot tree is decorated by volunteers for the Village of Lawton
LAWTON, Mich. — The Village of Lawton is gearing up to celebrate the holiday season. Community members, residents, and volunteers gathered on Sunday to decorate parts of downtown Lawton for their lighting ceremony on Dec. 9. A massive 30 foot tree was delivered to the downtown area, courtesy of...
$40M Michigan Capitol welcome center officially opens after decades of planning
LANSING, Mich. — A project decades, and millions of dollars, in the making is finally finished in Lansing. Where there was once a parking lot, Michigan has a new $40 million space to welcome visitors to and natives of the state alike to the center of politics in the Mitten.
$100,000 donation aims to keep Patmos Library doors open
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A $100,000 surprise donation is expected to keep Patmos Library's doors open after voters turned down its operating millage in the Nov. 8 midterm election. The donation, made by Andy and Tracie Wierda, pushed back the library's original plan to close on September 2024, library...
Students present STEM products, prototypes at WMU Innovation Expo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Science, technology, engineering, and math, also known as STEM, was the spotlight at a wide-ranging competition hosted at Western Michigan University Friday. Kids as young as kindergarten, and up through college-aged, presented various products and prototypes they've developed to judges and other competitors. "Being able to...
