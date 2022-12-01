Warhammer 40k Darktide has a lot of ranged weapons to choose from. If you don’t know which one to get, don’t worry. In this guide, we will be going through the ranged weapons that each class can equip in Darktide, as well as which guns to use depending on the situation. Warhammer 40k Darktide is […] The post Warhammer 40k Darktide Guide – Ranged Weapons appeared first on ClutchPoints.

12 HOURS AGO