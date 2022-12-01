Read full article on original website
Warhammer 40k Darktide Guide – Ranged Weapons
Warhammer 40k Darktide has a lot of ranged weapons to choose from. If you don't know which one to get, don't worry. In this guide, we will be going through the ranged weapons that each class can equip in Darktide, as well as which guns to use depending on the situation.
Marvel Midnight Suns Guides – Beginner’s Guide
Here is our beginner's guide to Marvel's Midnight Suns, perfect for those who are just starting out, or for those who want to plan ahead. For starters, let's talk about the game itself. Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG where players take control of various superheroes. Players will use these superheroes to combat various […]
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: Test Answers & Teacher Rewards
In the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games, you are enrolled in the prestigious school in Paldea which is either the Naranja Academy for Scarlet or Uva Academy for Violet. In this Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: Test Answers and Teacher Rewards, you'll find that being enrolled in a Pokémon school can also be pretty tough.
Wanderer Guide – The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Wanderer in Genshin Impact
After Scaramouche has been booted out of the god-creating machine and parted ways with his Harbinger delusion, this now-unnamed Wanderer begins his journey anew with our Traveler. Finally coming in version 3.3 is the infamous Balladeer who appeared way back during the first year of the game. Now wielding his original Anemo Vision, the Wanderer restarts his journey from the ashes left behind by his vengeful past.
Faruzan Guide – The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Faruzan in Genshin Impact
Coming in version 3.3 is a unique character who is one of the very few that can reduce enemy Anemo RES. Her name is Faruzan, and she is a 4-star bow-wielding Anemo user. Hailing from the Haravatat Darshan of the Akademiya, she is a genius professor who suddenly disappeared one day, though her legacy as an intellectual still resonates throughout the walls of the academy.
Pokemon Go Event: Mythic Blade with Keldeo Research and More
Another Pokemon Go Event titled Mythic Blade is upon us and we are getting the Legendary Pokemon Keldeo to join the game this Tuesday, December 6, 2022. In addition to Keldeo being added to the roster, A small Alolan boxing Pokemon called Crabrawler is also joining us within the Mythic Blade Event. Pokemon Go’s Season 8: Season of Light is finally nearing its end as we start a new season called Mythical Wishes.
Panda Gaming CEO Alan Bunney steps down amid mass exodus, pushback from Super Smash Bros. community
A week ago, everyone in the Super Smash Brothers community expressed their outrage against Panda Gaming and Nintendo. This backlash came after it was announced that the Smash World Tour was cancelled. In their announcement post, the SWT organizers claimed that Panda Gaming CEO Alan “Dr.Alan” Bunney tried to coerce tournament organizers to join his Panda Cup instead of the SWT.
