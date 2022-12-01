ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Walkmen’s ‘Extreme Hiatus’ Extremely Over With More 2023 Reunion Shows

New York City indie rock veterans the Walkmen have added more dates to a reunion run that will find them playing their first shows in 10 years. The band previously announced their plans to reunite with five concerts at Webster Hall in New York City, April 24 through 28 (those have already sold out). They’ve now scheduled shows in Philadelphia (May 2 and 3), Chicago (May 19 and 20), and Washington D.C. (May 25 and 26).
Goo Goo Dolls Plot ‘Big Night Out’ Summer Tour With O.A.R.

Fans of alt-rock legends Goo Goo Dolls will soon get to see their favorite band on tour — and also see O.A.R join them as a supporting act. On Monday, the rock bands announced a massive summer tour starting in July 2023. “I’m so proud to finally be able...
The Macallan Launches M Collection With Surprise James Blake Performance at Art Basel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The Macallan has officially launched their highly anticipated M Collection, a new lineup of limited-edition single malt whiskies. And where is more fitting to celebrate the luxe bottles, beloved by elite Hollywood circles, than at Art Basel Miami — where celebrities, art, design and booze reign supreme?
3 Arts Entertainment Opens Atlanta Office, Jermaine Johnson Leads Expansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Talent management and television and film production company 3 Arts Entertainment is opening an office in Atlanta. Jermaine Johnson is running point on the new expansion and will head up the office, which is being established as Georgia continues to be an important hub for shooting. Not only does the state offer generous incentives, it also boasts seasoned crews and state-of-the-art facilities.

