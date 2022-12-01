ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup scores, updates: Germany vs. Costa Rica, Japan vs. Spain

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Can Germany avoid getting eliminated in the group stage at the second straight World Cup?

The Germans currently sit in last in Group E but play Costa Rica on Thursday. Costa Rica was torn apart by Spain in its opening game before surprisingly beating Japan. If Germany beats Costa Rica by multiple goals and Spain ties or beats Japan, then the Germans are through to Round of 16.

Oddsmakers like the chances of that happening. The over/under on the Germany vs. Costa Rica game is at 3.5 and Costa Rica is an astonishing +2500 to win the game.

Japan vs. Spain

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Spain simply needs a tie to ensure that it wins the group while Japan needs a win to ensure advancement after somehow losing to Costa Rica. We’ll take the under.

Costa Rica vs. Germany

2 p.m. ET, FS1

Costa Rica’s odds to win are astronomical after they were blown out by Spain and are facing a Germany team that needs to win to have a chance to advance. The under feels like the right play here too.

