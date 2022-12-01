ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton Shares His ‘The Voice’ Retirement Gift Wishlist

Blake Shelton is set to exit The Voice after Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, and he recently apprised his fellow coaches of the gifts he'd like for his forthcoming retirement. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight prior to Nov. 22's live episode, he got specific about what he's expecting from them.
Blake Shelton Reveals Surprising Pick to Replace Him on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton is retiring from The Voice after Season 23 airs in 2023, and he's got another country singer in mind as his successor on the long-running reality singing competition. Shelton turned to social media on Friday (Dec. 2) to recommend a classic country star for consideration, and it's an outside-the-box choice that might not have occurred to some fans.
Jason Aldean Shares a Message to Son Memphis on His 5th Birthday

Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned 5 on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the singer and his wife Brittany celebrated his birthday by sharing tributes to their little boy. Aldean marked the special day by posting a series of photos from when Memphis was a baby to now, showing how much he's grown in the past five years. The photos include smiley baby pics, vacation snaps, family Christmas pictures and a photo of Memphis giving his dad a high five at a show.
Garth Brooks Reveals Plans to Extend His Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks' 2023 residency in Las Vegas hasn't even started and he's announcing plans for 2024. Twenty-seven dates weren't enough for his fans to see him at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, so the singer is promising more. Specific dates for 2024 were not revealed with a release sharing news of this extension.
