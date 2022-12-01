Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned 5 on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the singer and his wife Brittany celebrated his birthday by sharing tributes to their little boy. Aldean marked the special day by posting a series of photos from when Memphis was a baby to now, showing how much he's grown in the past five years. The photos include smiley baby pics, vacation snaps, family Christmas pictures and a photo of Memphis giving his dad a high five at a show.

