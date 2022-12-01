Read full article on original website
Related
Tim McGraw Records Holiday Cover of Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December’ [Watch]
Tim McGraw is ushering in the holiday season with a timely cover of a classic Merle Haggard song, "If We Make It Through December." "Little Holiday song to get us in the spirit. Here’s one of my favorites… 'If we make it through December,'" McGraw writes in sharing the video.
Brantley Gilbert Is Worried About His Kids Googling Him — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Miranda Lambert Adds Dates to ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert is keeping her Velvet Rodeo residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas through April 2023, and she has already revealed additional dates for next year. Lambert has added 16 new dates in the summer, fall and winter of 2023. She announced the...
Watch Morgan Wallen’s Personal ‘Thought You Should Know’ Video Featuring Mom Lesli
Morgan Wallen has tugged at a lot of heartstrings with his new single "Thought You Should Know." Now, he's taking it a step further by including the inspiration behind the song in the music video: His mother, Lesli Wallen. The video is deeply personal, just like the song. It opens...
Carrie Underwood Will Continue Reflection — See 2023 Las Vegas Residency Dates
Carrie Underwood is heading back to Vegas! On Thursday (Dec. 1), the country superstar announced new dates for her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas. Underwood will begin the new leg of the residency on June 21, 2023. It will run for a total...
Lainey Wilson Surprises Fans With New Song in Latest Episode of ‘Yellowstone’ [Listen]
Lainey Wilson managed to pull a fast one on her fans in the most recent episode of Yellowstone, as she debuted another new song. However, this time around she wasn't on camera singing. During Episode 4 on Sunday (Nov. 27), a previously unheard song titled "New Friends" plays during a...
Blake Shelton Shares His ‘The Voice’ Retirement Gift Wishlist
Blake Shelton is set to exit The Voice after Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, and he recently apprised his fellow coaches of the gifts he'd like for his forthcoming retirement. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight prior to Nov. 22's live episode, he got specific about what he's expecting from them.
Kane Brown Joins the Lineup for the Pre-Super Bowl Music Festival
Kane Brown is joining an all-genre lineup for the 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest early next year. The country star will perform on Saturday, Feb. 11 — the last day in the three-day event — on a bill topped by pop rock act Imagine Dragons. Taking...
Blake Shelton Reveals Surprising Pick to Replace Him on ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton is retiring from The Voice after Season 23 airs in 2023, and he's got another country singer in mind as his successor on the long-running reality singing competition. Shelton turned to social media on Friday (Dec. 2) to recommend a classic country star for consideration, and it's an outside-the-box choice that might not have occurred to some fans.
Jason Aldean Shares a Message to Son Memphis on His 5th Birthday
Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned 5 on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the singer and his wife Brittany celebrated his birthday by sharing tributes to their little boy. Aldean marked the special day by posting a series of photos from when Memphis was a baby to now, showing how much he's grown in the past five years. The photos include smiley baby pics, vacation snaps, family Christmas pictures and a photo of Memphis giving his dad a high five at a show.
Garth Brooks Reveals Plans to Extend His Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks' 2023 residency in Las Vegas hasn't even started and he's announcing plans for 2024. Twenty-seven dates weren't enough for his fans to see him at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, so the singer is promising more. Specific dates for 2024 were not revealed with a release sharing news of this extension.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0