ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Dine Out Weekend supports Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating. The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund. “We have lived...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha County getting another new beer garden

KENOSHA COUNTY — Pleasant Prairie will be getting its own permanent beer garden by Lake Andrea. The Village Board approved the selection of Pleasant Prairie Beer Garden Joint Venture/Lake Andrea Beer Garden LLC as the operator of the new feature in Prairie Springs Park. The operators of the newly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MADACC 'adoptions are down' ahead of the holidays

MILWAUKEE - Staff at Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) want you to consider adoption if giving pets as gifts this holiday season. MADACC Community Engagement Coordinator Kate Hartlund and her staff love what they do. "We just love the animals. It's our passion," said Hartlund. Like most of...
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink

A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County ‘Shop with a Sheriff,' Pewaukee Meijer hosts

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - With $125 and an empty cart, 14 Waukesha County kids could buy anything they wanted during the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department's "Shop with a Sheriff" event Sunday, Dec. 4. The experience may have been the greatest gift. Born together on Christmas Eve, 7-year-old twins Magnum and Knox...
97ZOK

Try It Before You Buy It At Wisconsin’s Famous Beef Jerky Outlet

If you're a fan of beef jerky, then you must visit this store in Wisconsin. When I think of going on a road trip, many things come to mind. One of my favorite things to do is hit a truck stop for gas. Then going inside to find some tasty treats before starting back on the road again. I can usually find some great stuff. I believe one of the top-rated road trip snacks of all time has to be beef jerky. You know somebody is going to buy some.
On Milwaukee

Holiday hidden gem: Bosco's Social Club

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Most of the year, dogs rule the roost at Bosco’s Social Club, 260 W. Main St. in Waukesha, but during the holidays, it’s more about the reindeer. And the Santas. And the lights. And the vintage ornaments.
wgtd.org

Beer Garden to Open Next Spring on Lake Andrea

(WGTD)---The operator of the successful beer garden in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers has been awarded a contract to establish and operate a similar venture in Prairie Springs Park in Pleasant Prairie. The decision this week from the village board was unanimous. Michael Grab and his partners will enclose an...
947wls.com

This New Barrington Restaurant is like a Chipotle for Dogs

I was just saying that there are not enough restaurants for dogs…. Bredwell in Barrington is a restaurant for the dogs… in a good way! They will offer customizable menu options, much like Chipotle, for dogs and their owners to choose from. The meals are highly nutritious for canine companions.
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Breakfast Buster Sandwich

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. The Coffee Pot, 4914 7th Ave., is a classic diner with everything you would expect and more...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight’s weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy