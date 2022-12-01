Read full article on original website
Main Street business owners gear up for return of Waukesha's Christmas parade
Waukesha’s Christmas parade will be returning to Main Street on Sunday with a new route with added security measures, but store owners say they aren’t worried about danger affecting the festivities.
Shining brighter together: Waukesha begins holiday season with Night of Lights
Waukesha began their holiday festivities with Friday’s Night of Lights. The event featured a tree lighting downtown, a lantern-lit walk with caroling and the first ever 'Walk of Lights' by the river.
spectrumnews1.com
Dine Out Weekend supports Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating. The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund. “We have lived...
Memorable moments from the 2022 Waukesha Christmas parade
The Waukesha Christmas Parade kicked off on Sunday to celebrate the holiday spirit and commemorate the victims of the 2021 parade attack.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County getting another new beer garden
KENOSHA COUNTY — Pleasant Prairie will be getting its own permanent beer garden by Lake Andrea. The Village Board approved the selection of Pleasant Prairie Beer Garden Joint Venture/Lake Andrea Beer Garden LLC as the operator of the new feature in Prairie Springs Park. The operators of the newly...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Come to the Cabin Christmas Boutique
RACINE, WIS (CBS 58) - Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to discuss some holiday fun! This includes the "Come to the Cabin Christmas Boutique".
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MADACC 'adoptions are down' ahead of the holidays
MILWAUKEE - Staff at Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) want you to consider adoption if giving pets as gifts this holiday season. MADACC Community Engagement Coordinator Kate Hartlund and her staff love what they do. "We just love the animals. It's our passion," said Hartlund. Like most of...
Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink
A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County ‘Shop with a Sheriff,' Pewaukee Meijer hosts
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - With $125 and an empty cart, 14 Waukesha County kids could buy anything they wanted during the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department's "Shop with a Sheriff" event Sunday, Dec. 4. The experience may have been the greatest gift. Born together on Christmas Eve, 7-year-old twins Magnum and Knox...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Overpopulation at MADACC: Pets in search of forever homes
MILWAUKEE - Fox6's Brhett Vickery visited the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) to discuss pet overpopulation and what gifts to buy your furry friends. .
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Five Festive Friday Eve’s back at The Shops Of Cedar Creek Settlement
Get ready for a night of shopping as Five Festive Friday Eve’s is back at The Shops Of Cedar Creek Settlement with great gifts from local vendors. Brhett Vickery is in Cedarburg gearing up for tonight’s festive event.
Try It Before You Buy It At Wisconsin’s Famous Beef Jerky Outlet
If you're a fan of beef jerky, then you must visit this store in Wisconsin. When I think of going on a road trip, many things come to mind. One of my favorite things to do is hit a truck stop for gas. Then going inside to find some tasty treats before starting back on the road again. I can usually find some great stuff. I believe one of the top-rated road trip snacks of all time has to be beef jerky. You know somebody is going to buy some.
On Milwaukee
Holiday hidden gem: Bosco's Social Club
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Most of the year, dogs rule the roost at Bosco’s Social Club, 260 W. Main St. in Waukesha, but during the holidays, it’s more about the reindeer. And the Santas. And the lights. And the vintage ornaments.
wgtd.org
Beer Garden to Open Next Spring on Lake Andrea
(WGTD)---The operator of the successful beer garden in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers has been awarded a contract to establish and operate a similar venture in Prairie Springs Park in Pleasant Prairie. The decision this week from the village board was unanimous. Michael Grab and his partners will enclose an...
CBS 58
First full week of December promises a little bit of everything weatherwise
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Thankfully, the wind machine has calmed down. At least for now. Any wind will make it feel a bit colder today, but it's nothing we can't handle. The highs will be around 40, but the wind will make it feel like the 20s. I think the biggest take...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha native and local pastor Mike Middleton coordinating Kenosha Bible Church’s live nativity
Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is pleased to announce the return of Snapshot, a series of features about local individuals and groups. If you have someone you feel should be considered, contact us at [email protected]. When a live nativity scene debuts on Sunday in Kenosha, it will culminate...
947wls.com
This New Barrington Restaurant is like a Chipotle for Dogs
I was just saying that there are not enough restaurants for dogs…. Bredwell in Barrington is a restaurant for the dogs… in a good way! They will offer customizable menu options, much like Chipotle, for dogs and their owners to choose from. The meals are highly nutritious for canine companions.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Breakfast Buster Sandwich
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. The Coffee Pot, 4914 7th Ave., is a classic diner with everything you would expect and more...
Kenosha woman renovates 1915 firehouse into a home
Rhonda Dutton didn't want to live in just any home. So she bought a firehouse in Kenosha that was built in 1915. Dutton turned it into a home with her soon-to-be husband Kenny Rottmann.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Tonight’s weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
