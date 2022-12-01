ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Detroit

Michigan man found dead after driving off ramp into St. Clair River

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was found dead after driving his car off a ramp and into the St. Clair River in Clay Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.St. Clair County Dive Team was requested by the Clay Township Police Department after a 34-year-old man drove his 2014 Audi A6 off the ramp at Harsens Island ferry and submerged his vehicle.Police say he was transported to Ascension River District, where he was pronounced dead.The vehicle was removed from the St. Clair River, and the man's family was notified.
The Oakland Press

Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids

A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
The Oakland Press

Local pillar of Warren community still staying active at age 95

When Eleanor Bates was a teen, her sister-in-law joked that she must have been born in a hurry because she’s always on the go. Fast forward decades later and even at age 95, the lifelong Warren resident is still very busy. Bates is a member of the Warren Historical Society, the Warren Beautification Commission, the Warren Symphony Band Board, and the Warren Concert Band Board. This month, she finishes serving on the Van Dyke Public Schools Board of Education. She was elected in 2005.
michiganchronicle.com

Stakeholders Weigh in as Major Redevelopment Proposed in The District Detroit

The District Detroit is expanding with a multi-million development with a proposed mixed-income, mixed-use development in the city of Detroit. With just 50 blocks, six theaters, five neighborhoods, and four sports teams, District Detroit, nestled between downtown and Midtown, is an ever-evolving and expanding landscape that stakeholders can’t’ help but get behind to benefit impacted residents and businesses alike in a new multimillion development on tap. This two-part series unfolds the project and what’s in it for Detroit. Here is Part 1.
The Detroit Free Press

Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront

Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
fox2detroit.com

WB I-94 closed at 10 Mile in Macomb County for crash

ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - All lanes of westbound I-94 are closed at 10 Mile in Macomb County after a one-vehicle accident. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the road was first closed at 5:15 p.m. St. Clair Shores police are handling the investigation. SkyFOX was over...
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Michigan adds more school districts to turnaround program

More Michigan school districts will be participating in a program designed to turnaround low performing schools in the state. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. Chalkbeat Detroit reports 54 districts will join the Partnership District Program, which serves schools...
Nationwide Report

1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roseville (Roseville, MI)

The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash early Thursday morning. The crash happened in Roseville at around 1 a.m. A Warren resident, a 48-year-old woman was driving a 2008 Ford Fusion when she lost control of the vehicle. She was entering westbound I-696 from Gratiot Avenue, according to Michigan State Police.

