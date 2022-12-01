Read full article on original website
New surgery treatment plan could reduce recovery time and opioid use, study says
A Michigan health systems says it has found a better way to manage pain and reduce recovery time in spine surgery patients. By incorporating an enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) treatment plan, Corewell Health East said it has been able to lessen patients’ pain and reduce opioid use by 35%, according to a retroactive study published in The Spine Journal.
Students are safe at school after Lake Orion bus crash scare
A group of Lake Orion middle schoolers are back in class after walking away from a frightening bus crash Monday morning. The bus sustained front-end damage and a smashed windshield. No injuries were reported.
What is polio and why are health officials checking Oakland County's wastewater?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded its testing to select communities after a man in New York was diagnosed with paralytic polio earlier this year.
Michigan man found dead after driving off ramp into St. Clair River
(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was found dead after driving his car off a ramp and into the St. Clair River in Clay Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.St. Clair County Dive Team was requested by the Clay Township Police Department after a 34-year-old man drove his 2014 Audi A6 off the ramp at Harsens Island ferry and submerged his vehicle.Police say he was transported to Ascension River District, where he was pronounced dead.The vehicle was removed from the St. Clair River, and the man's family was notified.
Winter shelter opens in Macomb County, raising $200K
Sunday morning, volunteers at the Macomb County Winter Shelter took cots out of boxes to prepare an overflow shelter in Macomb County set to open Sunday night for people in need.
The Oakland Press
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
Fatality Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dearborn on Friday. Officials stated that the collision involved a flatbed truck and a semi-truck. Fatality is reported in this tragic crash.
Gas prices drop once again in metro Detroit approaching less than $3 per gallon
Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit continue to drop to an average not seen in nearly a year, according to AAA
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
112 MI schools identified as 'low achieving,' post-pandemic test scores show
Eastpointe Community Schools has three schools on the state's low-achieving schools list, including Eastpointe High School.
fox2detroit.com
Couple's life savings wiped out by newly bought Detroit building's water issues
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It was supposed to be a happy time for Allegra Jacobs. She bought a building on Detroit’s east side, and wanted to open up a business. But the structure has had water issues ever since - and she has spent tens of thousands of dollars to get it fixed.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids
A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
The Oakland Press
Local pillar of Warren community still staying active at age 95
When Eleanor Bates was a teen, her sister-in-law joked that she must have been born in a hurry because she’s always on the go. Fast forward decades later and even at age 95, the lifelong Warren resident is still very busy. Bates is a member of the Warren Historical Society, the Warren Beautification Commission, the Warren Symphony Band Board, and the Warren Concert Band Board. This month, she finishes serving on the Van Dyke Public Schools Board of Education. She was elected in 2005.
Consumers rejoice as retailers, growers balance plummeting pot prices
In short - it’s a great time to be a pot smoker and a challenging time to be on the retail side in Michigan.
michiganchronicle.com
Stakeholders Weigh in as Major Redevelopment Proposed in The District Detroit
The District Detroit is expanding with a multi-million development with a proposed mixed-income, mixed-use development in the city of Detroit. With just 50 blocks, six theaters, five neighborhoods, and four sports teams, District Detroit, nestled between downtown and Midtown, is an ever-evolving and expanding landscape that stakeholders can’t’ help but get behind to benefit impacted residents and businesses alike in a new multimillion development on tap. This two-part series unfolds the project and what’s in it for Detroit. Here is Part 1.
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront
Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
fox2detroit.com
WB I-94 closed at 10 Mile in Macomb County for crash
ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - All lanes of westbound I-94 are closed at 10 Mile in Macomb County after a one-vehicle accident. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the road was first closed at 5:15 p.m. St. Clair Shores police are handling the investigation. SkyFOX was over...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan adds more school districts to turnaround program
More Michigan school districts will be participating in a program designed to turnaround low performing schools in the state. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. Chalkbeat Detroit reports 54 districts will join the Partnership District Program, which serves schools...
1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roseville (Roseville, MI)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash early Thursday morning. The crash happened in Roseville at around 1 a.m. A Warren resident, a 48-year-old woman was driving a 2008 Ford Fusion when she lost control of the vehicle. She was entering westbound I-696 from Gratiot Avenue, according to Michigan State Police.
Hiring delays prompt questions about Amazon's fulfillment center in Detroit
A 3.8 million square foot Amazon fulfillment center in Detroit has promised more than a thousand local jobs and millions in economic impact for the city.
