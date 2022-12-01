ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Max Beckmann self-portrait sold at German auction for $20.7M

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BHJNM_0jU6A7jh00

BERLIN — (AP) — A self-portrait painted during World War II by German expressionist artist Max Beckmann sold Thursday in Berlin for 20 million euros ($20.7 million), a price that appears to be a record for an art auction in Germany.

The buyer of Beckmann's “Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink” at the Grisebach auction house in the German capital wasn't identified. Bidding started at 13 million euros (about $13.7 million). Factoring in additional costs, the buyer will have to pay out 23.2 million euros (about $24.4 million).

Beckmann was born in Leipzig in 1884. After the Nazis came to power in 1933, he was among the artists whose work was classified as “degenerate art,” and hundreds of his works were seized from German museums.

He emigrated to Amsterdam, where in 1943 he painted the somber self-portrait that was auctioned off on Thursday. Beckmann gave the painting to his wife, Mathilde Kaulbach, who kept it until her death in 1986.

Beckmann moved to the United States in 1947 and died in New York in 1950.

According to German media, the 9.5 million-euro sale last year of a 15th-century bronze sculpture of a Buddhist deity from China had held the art auction record in Germany. That beat the 4.7 million euros for which another Beckmann painting, “The Egyptian,” was sold at Grisebach in 2018.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time.
WGAU

Dominique Lapierre, French author and journalist, dies at 91

NICE, France — (AP) — French writer Dominique Lapierre, who was celebrated for his novels about the World War II struggle to liberate Paris and depicting a life of hardship in a Kolkata slum, has died. He was 91. Lapierre died Friday, a local newspaper in southern France...
StyleCaster

SEVENTEEN’s Members Are ‘7-Time Million Sellers’—Here’s an Introduction to the Record-Breaking K-Pop Group

Say the name! Seventeen is THE hottest group to stan right now. All of the Seventeen members are ready to love and rock with you at LA3C where they will be headlining the festival on December 10, 2022, along with acts like Lil Baby and Maluma, so here’s a little introduction to the massive boy band. Who is Seventeen? Who is Seventeen? Seventeen is a thirteen-member K-Pop boy group consisting of S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group debuted on May 26, 2015 with their EP 17 Carat, after their trainee life...
WGAU

Report: Ukraine war ups arms sales but challenges lie ahead

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Global arms sales increased by nearly 2% in 2021, the seventh consecutive year of increases, an international arms sales watchdog noted Monday. It added that the war in Ukraine had increased demand for weapons this year, but the conflict may also lead to a supply challenge, not least because Russia is a major supplier of raw materials used in arms production.
WGAU

US, EU agree to intensify talks on 'green subsidies' dispute

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States and European Union agreed Monday to intensify talks to resolve EU concerns over major subsidies for American companies contained in a U.S. clean energy law. Although no deal was reached at a meeting of the bilateral bilateral Trade and Technology Council,...
WGAU

Pelé to watch Brazil's World Cup match from the hospital

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé will be cheering on his country's national team on Monday in its World Cup game against South Korea from the hospital, where he is being treated for a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. "In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father," the three-time World Cup winner wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograph of a then-17-year-old Pelé. "I know that today many have made similar promises and are also seeking their first World Cup. I'll be watching the game from hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!"
WGAU

Turkey welcomes Sweden's extradition of wanted convict

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkey on Monday welcomed Sweden’s extradition of a convicted member of an outlawed militant group, calling it a “start” that showed Stockholm's sincerity in assuaging Turkey's security concerns. NATO-member Turkey has been holding up bids by Sweden and Finland to...
WGAU

World shares mixed, oil higher after Russia price cap pact

World shares were mixed and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Germany's DAX slipped 0.3% to 14,490.99 and the CAC 40...
WGAU

Lockheed teams with Israel's Rafael on laser defense

JERUSALEM — (AP) — U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp. and Israeli defense contractor Rafael on Monday said they will team up to develop a high-energy laser system to defend against aerial attacks. The system will be based on " Iron Beam," a laser missile-defense system that Rafael...
WGAU

Time releases list of Person of the Year finalists

Time has announced the short list of the people who may be named the publication’s Person of the Year. Ten people have been selected as the finalists for the magazine’s honor, the “Today” show reported. Editors said the people on the list had the most influence...
WGAU

China eases controls, gives no sign when 'zero COVID' ends

BEIJING — (AP) — China is easing some of the world's most stringent anti-virus controls and authorities say new variants are weaker. But they have yet to say when they might end a "zero-COVID" strategy that confines millions of people to their homes and set off protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
105K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy