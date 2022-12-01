Read full article on original website
Jeff Saturday gets real on Matt Ryan’s performance in Colts loss vs. Cowboys, potential benching
The Indianapolis Colts had a real chance to steal a win against a good Dallas Cowboys team. Then, the fourth quarter began and everything went wrong for Jeff Saturday’s squad. The Colts’ two-point deficit ballooned into a 35-point defeat thanks to four turnovers (three of which came from Matt Ryan) that each led to Dallas touchdowns.
Pete Carroll drops ‘all-time’ remark on Geno Smith’s game-winning drive
The Seattle Seahawks came from behind to defeat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, 27-23. In the win, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played extremely well. But he was particularly good on the game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes. Afterwards, Coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on Smith on the final drive, captured by Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell.
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
Joe Burrow spits hot fire at Justin Reid after Cincy beats Chiefs again
The main story was that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got the best of the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in their Week 13 showdown in the Queen City. The win was the Bengals’ 3rd straight over the high-powered Chiefs. Burrow once again played a dominant role for the...
Yardbarker
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
3 moves Matt Rhule must make to get Nebraska football back on track
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has quite a bit of work to do. It has been decades since Nebraska was the standard that college football teams were measured against. The days when Tom Osborne would trot out a team that was bigger, faster and meaner than the opposition are long past, and the one-sided beatings that team would deliver are a distant memory.
Deion Sanders explains why he left Jackson State for Colorado Buffaloes
After three shockingly successful seasons at Jackson State, where he led the Tigers to a 27-5 record overall and a perfect 12-0 record in 2022, Coach Prime – as he likes to be called – is officially heading to the Power 5 as the new head coach of the Colorado Football Buffaloes. Suddenly, the Southwestern […] The post Deion Sanders explains why he left Jackson State for Colorado Buffaloes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Alabama star puts LSU on notice with Bulldogs warning before SEC title game
Jayden Daniels will almost surely be playing at less than 100 percent in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. As one conference veteran sees it, though, the LSU quarterback’s balky ankle is only the start of his team’s likely problems against undefeated and top-ranked Georgia. Former Alabama star and...
1 perfect MLB trade Cubs must make this offseason
The Chicago Cubs appear to be headed for a rebuild in the eyes of many…except for themselves. The Cubs, loaded with money, are looking to build themselves back up into a World Series contender this offseason, and have been quite aggressive in their quest to do so early on this offseason. Rather than undergo a lengthy rebuild, the Cubs front office believes they can compete as soon as next season.
Bengals CB Mike Hilton drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Cincy’s win
In a hard-fought game between two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged with a Week 13 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With the 27-24 win, the Bengals rest firmly in second place in the AFC North with a record of 8-4. In the aftermath of the win, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton opened up about the team’s recent success against the Chiefs, dating back to last season’s AFC championship game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.
USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss
USC football star Caleb Williams is in danger of missing out the Cotton Bowl due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. Head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed the development on Sunday, revealing that Williams’ hamstring injury is deemed “significant.” With that said, the USC Trojans will have to see […] The post USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ message to Bears fans after dagger to complete Packers comeback
The Green Bay Packers pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind win against the Chicago Bears in Week 13 as Aaron Rodgers renewed his ownership of the franchise. Despite a hot start from the Bears, the Packers surged in the second half and took home the win. After the game, Rodgers sent a salute to fans at […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ message to Bears fans after dagger to complete Packers comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for rest of Dolphins game
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo was initially listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury, with Brock Purdy taking over for the time being. Garoppolo was later ruled out. Jimmy Garoppolo has been carted […] The post 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for rest of Dolphins game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason Panthers, Baker Mayfield parted ways
It’s been quite the whirlwind season for former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield — from Cleveland Browns’ starter to Carolina Panthers’ starter, to Panthers’ backup, to waivers, all in a span of five months. After requesting a trade out of Cleveland, Mayfield has had an abysmal season with his new squad, going 1-5 and […] The post The real reason Panthers, Baker Mayfield parted ways appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Lockett goes full savage, throws hilarious shade at Bobby Wagner after win vs. Rams
The Seattle Seahawks are back in the win column after taking down the Los Angeles Rams on the road Sunday, 27-23. Tyler Lockett played like a future Hall of Famer opposite the Rams’ stop unit, exploding for 128 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions and 12 targets. If Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner had […] The post Tyler Lockett goes full savage, throws hilarious shade at Bobby Wagner after win vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jared Goff sounds off on Lions’ hot streak after dominant win vs. Jaguars
Don’t look now, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are roaring their way back into playoff contention. It seemed as if their postseason dreams died the moment they hit a 1-6 record. Since then, though, Detroit has won four of their five games, putting them squarely in contention for a potential Wild Card spot […] The post Jared Goff sounds off on Lions’ hot streak after dominant win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with 49ers gets update that Trey Lance won’t like
Prior to the start of this season, Jimmy Garoppolo was all but expected to leave the San Francisco 49ers at some point. The veteran quarterback was going to make way for Trey Lance, after all. In a stunning turn of events, though, Garoppolo returned to San Francisco… and eventually became their starter again. Now, it […] The post Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with 49ers gets update that Trey Lance won’t like appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson’s knee injury leads to Ravens making QB move
The Baltimore Ravens were dealt a crushing blow on Sunday as Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury. Tyler Huntley managed to lead the team to a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos, but it was still a worrisome sign to see Jackson go down. The early diagnosis for the star QB is a knee sprain, […] The post Lamar Jackson’s knee injury leads to Ravens making QB move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow draws MVP claim from Ja’Marr Chase after Bengals beat Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Ja’Marr Chase is a firm believer in Joe Burrow’s 2022 MVP candidacy, per NFL on Twitter. “He (Burrow) should be in the MVP race,” Chase said. “If he’s not in it, he should be. #1 quarterback in the race.” Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 on […] The post Joe Burrow draws MVP claim from Ja’Marr Chase after Bengals beat Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Chargers most to blame after Week 13 loss vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers haven’t had the 2022 season they were hoping to have, but they still had a great shot at making the playoffs heading into Week 13. After their 27-20 loss at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, though, those playoff chances have taken a huge hit heading into the final five […] The post 3 Chargers most to blame after Week 13 loss vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
