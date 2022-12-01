Read full article on original website
ROCORI School Board Restarts Search for Next Superintendent
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The ROCORI School Board have renewed their search for a new superintendent. Back in May, the board named John Thein as the district's interim superintendent for this school year, after deciding not to offer the position to their previous candidate pool. According to the district's...
Becker School Board Discusses Tax Levy Tonight
BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker school board meets Monday night for their “Truth in Taxation” meeting. Director of Business Services, Kevin Januszewski, will explain the proposed 2023 budget and the over $11 million payable 2023 tax levy. The levy is a 4.6% increase from the 2022 payable...
Sartell Mayor Has a Bold Prediction for 2023
The city of Sartell saw lots of growth in 2022 both commercially and with additional single family homes. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects even more growth commercially for the city in 2023. He says with interest rates on the rise and recessionary trends, he doesn't expect to see the same amount of growth with residential next year as opposed to what they saw in 2022.
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Unconscious Woman
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for raping a woman while she was unconscious. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 30-year-old Markus Ost to five years and five months in prison. He gets credit for having already served 301 days in the county jail.
Harmonic Egg Brings New, Unique Approach to Healing
SARTELL (WJON News) - A Sartell business is now home to a unique and rare healing device. Chakra Sound Garden is just one of two places in Minnesota that offers you a chance to step inside an Harmonic Egg. Sisters Jean and Julie Struzyk opened the business back in 2019,...
Dollar General Store to Open in Sartell
SARTELL (WJON News) - Another dollar store is coming to Sartell. City officials say Dollar General has submitted plans to open a store, next to O'Riley Auto Parts along Riverside Avenue. The building has sat empty and was most recently a Family Dollar Store. City staff says the building is...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Stopping in Central MN December 14th & 15th
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Pierz Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash
PIERZ (WJON News) -- A Pierz woman was hurt in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 25 in Platte Township north of Pierz. Forty-one-year-old Nicole Johnson was heading north when her vehicle went into the ditch and...
Country Lights Festival in Sartell Announces Special Dates Through December
The Country Lights Festival is officially open for the holiday season. This festive light display around Lake Francis will be turned on nightly from December 2nd through December 31st to light up the area this holiday season. Everyone is welcome to check out the 33 acres of lights whenever it...
Photography, Micro Wedding Space Opens in Downtown Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A vacant building along Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids has been renovated into a part photography studio and part event space. Jennifer Kenning is the owner of the business called Curate at 20 North Benton Drive. PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO. The front room closest to the street...
Why Did Popular Minnesota Chocolate Shop Shut Down Right Before the Holidays?
Reading bad things happen to good people infuriates me and when it's around the holidays it breaks my heart. This is one of those instances where my heart dropped a little after reading what happened to a popular chocolate shop in Minnesota about an hour from St. Cloud. Ever heard...
Ways You Can Help Victims of the Recent Ogilvie Home Invasion
Thanks to a caring friend of the couple, we were informed of a terrible incident that happened in central Minnesota to a couple that makes helping others a part of their daily lives. You may have read the story recently of the terrible home invasion and attack on these two...
Annual Candy Cane Parade Scheduled in Rockville
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) - Enjoy an afternoon of fun in Rockville this weekend. The Hideaway Bar is holding their annual Candy Cane parade Saturday night. Beginning at 1:00 p.m. your kids can get a photo with Santa, make crafts, and roast marshmallows and hotdogs. The fun all leads up to...
You Gotta See This Post About Todd County’s Amish Christmas Lights
Growing up in Long Prairie makes a person really familiar with the Amish community. There are about 2,000 Amish residents in Todd County, stores have hitching posts in the parking lot, and if you need farm fresh eggs, quilts, or lumber work done you went to the Amish. When I...
Update: Stearns County Added to Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Secure those outdoor decorations!. Stearns County has now been added to the Winter Weather Advisory which will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Friday until midnight. Total snow accumulations are expected to be around an inch with about 45 mile an hour winds. Benton and Sherburne...
Kip Moore and Jo Dee Messina Coming to Pierz Freedom Fest in 2023
The summer festival lineup is heating up in Minnesota and Pierz Freedom Fest is fanning the flames. Bring your "Beer Money" and get ready to say "I'm Alright" because they just announced that the headliners for the 2023 festival are Kip Moore and Jo Dee Messina. Those two country powerhouse performers will also share the stage with the Fabulous Armadillos and Diamondback.
