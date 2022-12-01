ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.7 The River

ROCORI School Board Restarts Search for Next Superintendent

COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The ROCORI School Board have renewed their search for a new superintendent. Back in May, the board named John Thein as the district's interim superintendent for this school year, after deciding not to offer the position to their previous candidate pool. According to the district's...
Becker School Board Discusses Tax Levy Tonight

BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker school board meets Monday night for their “Truth in Taxation” meeting. Director of Business Services, Kevin Januszewski, will explain the proposed 2023 budget and the over $11 million payable 2023 tax levy. The levy is a 4.6% increase from the 2022 payable...
Sartell Mayor Has a Bold Prediction for 2023

The city of Sartell saw lots of growth in 2022 both commercially and with additional single family homes. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects even more growth commercially for the city in 2023. He says with interest rates on the rise and recessionary trends, he doesn't expect to see the same amount of growth with residential next year as opposed to what they saw in 2022.
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Unconscious Woman

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for raping a woman while she was unconscious. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 30-year-old Markus Ost to five years and five months in prison. He gets credit for having already served 301 days in the county jail.
Harmonic Egg Brings New, Unique Approach to Healing

SARTELL (WJON News) - A Sartell business is now home to a unique and rare healing device. Chakra Sound Garden is just one of two places in Minnesota that offers you a chance to step inside an Harmonic Egg. Sisters Jean and Julie Struzyk opened the business back in 2019,...
Dollar General Store to Open in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) - Another dollar store is coming to Sartell. City officials say Dollar General has submitted plans to open a store, next to O'Riley Auto Parts along Riverside Avenue. The building has sat empty and was most recently a Family Dollar Store. City staff says the building is...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Stopping in Central MN December 14th & 15th

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Pierz Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash

PIERZ (WJON News) -- A Pierz woman was hurt in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 25 in Platte Township north of Pierz. Forty-one-year-old Nicole Johnson was heading north when her vehicle went into the ditch and...
Photography, Micro Wedding Space Opens in Downtown Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A vacant building along Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids has been renovated into a part photography studio and part event space. Jennifer Kenning is the owner of the business called Curate at 20 North Benton Drive. PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO. The front room closest to the street...
Ways You Can Help Victims of the Recent Ogilvie Home Invasion

Thanks to a caring friend of the couple, we were informed of a terrible incident that happened in central Minnesota to a couple that makes helping others a part of their daily lives. You may have read the story recently of the terrible home invasion and attack on these two...
Annual Candy Cane Parade Scheduled in Rockville

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) - Enjoy an afternoon of fun in Rockville this weekend. The Hideaway Bar is holding their annual Candy Cane parade Saturday night. Beginning at 1:00 p.m. your kids can get a photo with Santa, make crafts, and roast marshmallows and hotdogs. The fun all leads up to...
Update: Stearns County Added to Winter Weather Advisory

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Secure those outdoor decorations!. Stearns County has now been added to the Winter Weather Advisory which will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Friday until midnight. Total snow accumulations are expected to be around an inch with about 45 mile an hour winds. Benton and Sherburne...
Kip Moore and Jo Dee Messina Coming to Pierz Freedom Fest in 2023

The summer festival lineup is heating up in Minnesota and Pierz Freedom Fest is fanning the flames. Bring your "Beer Money" and get ready to say "I'm Alright" because they just announced that the headliners for the 2023 festival are Kip Moore and Jo Dee Messina. Those two country powerhouse performers will also share the stage with the Fabulous Armadillos and Diamondback.
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

