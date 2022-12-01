Read full article on original website
John Harbaugh Provides Early Update on Lamar Jackson Injury
He gave a rough estimate on when he thinks the star quarterback will return.
Yardbarker
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
Lamar Jackson Struggles to Climb Stairs After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Broncos
Lamar Jackson hurt his knee and struggled to climb stairs.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
atozsports.com
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
Patrick Mahomes takes flight for Chiefs touchdown
It was only a 3-yard run but the play will be on highlights for the rest of the season. Patrick Mahomes had the Chiefs deep in Bengals territory and he was not going to be denied the end zone. Watch as Mahomes takes to the air and breaks the plane...
