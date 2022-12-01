Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba Won't Play In Peach Bowl, To Enter 2023 NFL Draft
The star wide receiver continues to rehab a hamstring injury he suffered in the season-opening win over Notre Dame.
Cincy Jungle
5 Questions with the Enemy: Tom Childs of Arrowhead Pride
One of the perceived biggest games of the year is on deck, as the Cincinnati Bengals get set to host the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium. The latter is looking to exact revenge on the former for two big losses last year, while the home team is seeking to further their stance in the AFC playoff picture.
Cincy Jungle
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled OUT against Broncos with knee injury
Cincinnati Bengals fans are going to be keeping a very close eye on how the Baltimore Ravens end the season, as both teams sit at (7-4) tied at the top of the AFC North. Unfortunately for the Ravens, they may be down their franchise player. Early in their Week 13...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Chiefs inactives: Joe Mixon, Joe Thuney OUT
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have released their inactive players lists for today’s game. Here are the players who won’t suit up for the Bengals:. Mixon was limited at practice during the week despite remaining in the concussion protocol. The team was waiting until today to see if he would be cleared, but he will indeed be sidelined for a second straight week.
New Cincinnati Coach Scott Satterfield Won’t Coach Either Team in Fenway Bowl
Satterfield’s old school is playing his new school in Boston later this month.
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins ices Bengals win over Chiefs
About as clutch of a throw and catch as you'll see from Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins to secure another Cincinnati Bengals victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cincy Jungle
Sunday Night Football open thread
We’ve got one game left for today as the Dallas Cowboys host the Indianapolis Colts, so come join the fun in tonight’s open thread!
Cincy Jungle
Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Chiefs in another classic
The Cincinnati Bengals have defeated the Kansas City Chiefs for the third-straight time in the last two seasons. This was a highly anticipated games by pretty much the entire NFL as the Bengals seemed to be catching fire similar to last season. The Chiefs wanted to get revenge for their loss in the AFC Championship game.
Cincy Jungle
6 Winners and zero Losers from Bengals’ win over the Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a rematch of the AFC Championship game. This matchup was about as exciting as we all expected it to be. After trailing much of the second half, the Bengals took a 27-24 lead with 8:54 left in...
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle Sunday picks for Week 13 and Bengals - Chiefs pregame thread
The NFL is now focused on what teams are going to gain ground in the muddled playoff races. The AFC is a pretty wild mess with a number of teams very much in the hunt, as well as the AFC East and North having two teams who are just as likely to win the conference as they are to be on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Browns opening odds
The Cincinnati Bengals picked up their fourth win in a row and third straight against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, winning 27-24 in front of an electric Paycor Stadium. The Bengals were clicking on both sides of the ball, as they held MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes to just 223 passing yards and 24 total points.
Cincy Jungle
Elizabeth Blackburn updates Bengals’ fans with impressive numbers ahead of Sunday’s crucial game
The Cincinnati Bengals have a massive game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the AFC Championship game. Ahead of the game, Elizabeth Blackburn, the Bengals’ director of strategy and engagement, had a strong message to fans about some impressive numbers for the Bengals. “The...
Comments / 0