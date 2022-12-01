Ocean County Historical Society To Host 3rd Annual Victorian Holiday Open House

File Photo

TOMS RIVER – On December 3, the Ocean County Historical Society will again be offering its very popular Victorian Holiday Open House. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“I love bringing my grandchildren to have their pictures taken with the Victorian Santa Claus,” stated OCHS Board member Pat Moore.

Santa will be available for picture taking from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festive day also includes tours of the house, a model train show, gifts for children and refreshments. Best of all, the event is free to the public.

“The day is really fun for the entire family and I run into so many old friends there,” according to Pat Moore.

The Historical Society is located in Downtown Toms River at 26 Hadley Avenue For additional information, call Jeff at 609-339-9134.