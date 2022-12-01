After an impressive rollout and so many insane tracks, it looks like Metro will have his biggest debut yet. Metro Boomin just released one of the biggest event albums of the year in hip-hop, and there aren’t even 30 days left on the calendar. HEROES & VILLAINS is the follow-up to Metro’s last solo studio album, 2018’s NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES. After an impressive rollout and building up a lot of hype, the new album’s first week sales projections have arrived. It seems the St. Louis producer will make his largest commercial debut of his career so far, with 140-150K units sold.

1 DAY AGO