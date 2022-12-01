Read full article on original website
Metro Boomin Introduces Us To “HEROES & VILLAINS” On Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Titles from Babyface Ray’s “MOB” album made it on our weekly update too. 2022 has been an undeniably big year for music. Luckily, the exciting new releases are rolling all the way into December. On the latest edition of our weekly Fire Emoji update, we’ve got new tracks from some huge albums that just dropped, as well as singles from your favourite names in the industry.
Metro Boomin’s “HEROES & VILLAINS”‘s First Week Sales Projections Are Here
After an impressive rollout and so many insane tracks, it looks like Metro will have his biggest debut yet. Metro Boomin just released one of the biggest event albums of the year in hip-hop, and there aren’t even 30 days left on the calendar. HEROES & VILLAINS is the follow-up to Metro’s last solo studio album, 2018’s NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES. After an impressive rollout and building up a lot of hype, the new album’s first week sales projections have arrived. It seems the St. Louis producer will make his largest commercial debut of his career so far, with 140-150K units sold.
Ab-Soul Previews “Herbert” Intro On Joe Budden’s Podcast
Ab-Soul’s new album “Herbert” drops on December 16th. It’s been a few years since Ab-Soul blessed fans with an album but in under two weeks, we’ll receive his forthcoming album, Herbert. In the past few months, Soul’s unveiled a few singles, and recently confirmed a Dec. 16th release date.
A$AP Rocky & Takeoff Deliver On Metro Boomin’s “Feel The Fiyaaaah”
The soulful penultimate track of Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains boasts an A$AP Rocky feature and an incredible posthumous performance from Takeoff. Metro Boomin’s long-awaited album, Heroes & Villains, has finally arrived. Prior to its arrival, the Boominati Worldwide founder unleashed an accompanying short film on YouTube. Yesterday, Metro also teased the features on the album by sharing several comic book covers to his Instagram profile. Once he did that, fans grew even more excited for his follow-up to 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes. Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, John Legend, Mustafa, and many other high-profile rappers were officially confirmed for the album.
Lizzo, Lil Nas X, MGK, & More Headline Lineup For Mad Cool Festival 2023
Mad Cool Festival has unveiled the lineup for 2023. Lizzo, Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, The 1975, and more of the biggest names in music will be headlining the Mad Cool Festival in 2023. The event’s organizers have announced the full line-up for the Madrid festival. Lizzo will...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Drake And Jay-Z At Same Lyrical Level, Says DJ Akademiks
Ak made the comparison in reference to Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion bar on “Circo Loco” and his double entendres. The 6 God and Hov went through their fair share of ups, downs, and lyrical subs. Despite that, they squashed that beef while matching on a commercial level. They’re tied for the most No. 1s on Billboard’s Hip-Hop/R&B albums chart, and DJ Akademiks said they’re lyrical equals, too. In a conversation with DJ Vlad on VladTV, the former Complex host stated that Drake is at Jay’s level, lyrically.
Saweetie Addresses Being Called “Queen Of The Bay”
Saweetie claims that during her travels, people have referred to her as “Queen of the Bay” or “Queen of California.”. Despite criticism for low sales, The Single Life press run hasn’t stopped for Saweetie. The Bay Area rapper found herself entangled in conversations after rumors circulated about her recently released EP. It was stated that The Single Life only sold 2K copies within its first week, but Saweetie didn’t let anything like a few numbers stand in her way.
Sheck Wes Brings The “PAIN!” On New Single
When it comes to pure hype and energy, few have embodied those sounds in hip-hop quite like Sheck Wes over the past few years. Known for incredible bangers like “Mo Bamba” and “Live Sheck Wes,” the Harlem MC is known to inject every beat he rides with much aggression. Most recently, he dropped “PAIN!” as his third single of the year.
Icewear Vezzo Preps For Upcoming “Gangsta Grillz” Album With Jeezy-Assisted Single, “One Time”
DJ Drama is a busy man, that’s undeniably true. This year alone, the Generation Now co-founder has connected with names like Dave East, Snoop Dogg, as well as NBA YoungBoy to make Gangsta Grillz albums of their own. Before 2022 comes to a close, he has one more in store, this time with Icewear Vezzo.
Adele Stops Mid-Concert To Discuss Lizzo’s New Doc
The singer called “Love, Lizzo” “so sincere” and “so truthful.”. While performing at her Las Vegas concert, Adele recently paused the show to acknowledge her friend Lizzo’s new HBO documentary. According to Metro, the “Rolling In The Deep” songstress first opened up about the...
PinkPantheress Releases New Single, “Boy’s A Liar”
PinkPantheress has shared a new single, “Boy’s a liar,” which she produced along with Mura Masa. The track is the second song she’s released this month, following “Do you miss me?” which was produced by Kaytranada. On the newest cut, the U.K. singer touches...
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
Bobby Shmurda Admits Rowdy Rebel Was Wrong For Speaking On Quando Rondo & King Von
Bobby Shmurda says Rowdy Rebel didn’t mean any malice when he commented on King Von’s death. Despite his good intentions, Rowdy Rebel sparked an online feud between Bobby Shmurda and NBA Youngboy. During his recent appearance on My Expert Opinion with Math Hoffa, Rowdy chimed in on the...
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
Chris Brown Leaks Michael Jackson-Sampled Song, “Transparency” On IG: Listen
Chris Brown isn’t letting the American Music Awards ruin his love for Michael Jackson. As you may have heard, the father of three was due to give a tribute performance to the late legend during the recent ceremony, though it was unfortunately cancelled at the last minute. While Breezy...
Kanye West Fires Back At Elon Musk In Strange Instagram Rant
Kanye West went at Elon Musk in an Instagram post on Sunday. Kanye West slammed Elon Musk in a strange rant on Instagram, Sunday, after being banned from Twitter. Ye was kicked off the platform for posting an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. “AM I THE...
Chinx’s Posthumous Effort “CR6” Is Here Feat. French Montana, Offset, & More
Tomorrow (December 4) would’ve been Chinx’s 39th birthday. Unfortunately, the Coke Boys rapper didn’t live to see it but thankfully, his music lives on. In celebration of the special day, his estate accordingly shared Chinx Drugz 6 on Friday (December 2). The 12-song tracklist is markedly loaded...
Will Smith Shares Rihanna’s Reaction To “Emancipation”
He also explained why “Emancipation” is more than just a movie about slavery, but a story of inspiration. Fans are happy to see Will Smith in a better space. Although the actor’s actions earlier this year at the Oscars have been widely condemned, Smith’s fans eagerly awaited his return to the spotlight. There were rumors that his latest film, Emancipation, would not see the light of day after Smith slapped Chris Rock. However, following explanations and apologies, the Fresh Prince icon is back in action.
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Solidify Their “Fashion Killa” Status At Art Basel In Miami
The musical couple are just two of the countless famous faces taking over the Florida art fair. Once again, Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky are earning the title of best dressed. This past weekend, the new parents were seen taking over Miami Beach for the ongoing Art Basel fair, known for attracting countless celebrities to revel in the endless festivities.
