How to watch Springfield Central vs. St. John’s Prep in Div. I football state championship
Springfield Central will play St. John's Prep in the Division I state championship at the home of the New England on Saturday, December 3 at 12:30 p.m..
Jonas Clarke breaks Harvard indoor track & field record in first meet of season
Jonas Clarke is back to breaking school records.
Jefferson Class AA boys No. 1, defending state champions No. 1's in girls basketball: Preseason polls
Sioux Falls Jefferson, entering its second basketball season in school history, checks in at No. 1 in Class AA boys basketball and No. 2 in Class AA girls basketball in the Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll. The Cavaliers each return a large group of starters in both boys and girls basketball. SFJ's girls basketball team finishes one spot behind preseason No. 1 O'Gorman, which is one of the three defending state champions to take the...
Springfield Central’s defense shines despite loss in Div. I state championship: ‘We left everything on the field’
FOXBOROUGH — Between the pouring rain and heavy wind, Saturday’s Division I state football championship between Springfield Central and St. John’s Prep was going to be sloppy.
Springfield Central’s Will Watson III plays final game with father, coach Bill Watson: ‘(He) made me the man I am today’
FOXBOROUGH – The departure of longtime Springfield Central football coach Valdamar Brower opened the door for offensive coordinator Bill Watson to take over the program at the end of last season.
