Argus Leader

Jefferson Class AA boys No. 1, defending state champions No. 1's in girls basketball: Preseason polls

Sioux Falls Jefferson, entering its second basketball season in school history, checks in at No. 1 in Class AA boys basketball and No. 2 in Class AA girls basketball in the Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll. The Cavaliers each return a large group of starters in both boys and girls basketball. SFJ's girls basketball team finishes one spot behind preseason No. 1 O'Gorman, which is one of the three defending state champions to take the...
