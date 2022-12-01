ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with having over a pound of pot during traffic stop

By Justin Glowacki
 4 days ago

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have filed charges against a man after seizing over a pound of marijuana and an ounce of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Officials said they stopped a vehicle on Mount Olivet Road around 1:00 p.m. on October 31. The driver was later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Medar from Nesquehoning.

Off-duty cop stops attempted robbery in Wilkes-Barre

During the traffic stop, police said they noticed items associated with processing marijuana in plain sight.

Officers said they informed Medar they believed the items in his back seat were related to marijuana processing. Medar originally denied their claims but later walked it back and confirmed that was the case.

Investigators asked Medar for permission to search the vehicle but were denied. Officers ultimately had to impound his car.

Law enforcement officials say they obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and seized about 551 grams of marijuana (around 1.2 pounds), 40.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine (1.4 ounces), several pills, and other related drug paraphernalia.

Officials say they also found three license plates in the trunk, one of which belonged to a stolen vehicle from Dallas Township.

Court documents state Medar faces two counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance, and other related charges.

