New York City indie rock veterans the Walkmen have added more dates to a reunion run that will find them playing their first shows in 10 years. The band previously announced their plans to reunite with five concerts at Webster Hall in New York City, April 24 through 28 (those have already sold out). They’ve now scheduled shows in Philadelphia (May 2 and 3), Chicago (May 19 and 20), and Washington D.C. (May 25 and 26).

