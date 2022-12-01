ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Saudi Arabia Tax Incentives Attract International Co-Producers

Saudi Arabia is taking vital steps to becoming a leading production force within the Arab region, agreed industry experts speaking at a panel on the topic of international co-production strategies for independent and commercial projects held at the Red Sea 360°. The Red Sea 360°, co-organized by Winston Baker,...
Red Sea Lodge Focuses on Local Talent, International Appeal and Gender Equality

Back for its third year, the Red Sea Lodge brought together 11 feature film projects for a 10-month intensive program in cooperation with TorinoFilmLab. This Saturday, the teams pitched their projects at the Red Sea Souk, the Red Sea Film Festival’s market. The Red Sea Lodge elects projects for...
The Walkmen’s ‘Extreme Hiatus’ Extremely Over With More 2023 Reunion Shows

New York City indie rock veterans the Walkmen have added more dates to a reunion run that will find them playing their first shows in 10 years. The band previously announced their plans to reunite with five concerts at Webster Hall in New York City, April 24 through 28 (those have already sold out). They’ve now scheduled shows in Philadelphia (May 2 and 3), Chicago (May 19 and 20), and Washington D.C. (May 25 and 26).

