LatAm’s Booming Digital Economy Gets Lift From New Payments Models
Sometimes coming late to the game has advantages. Latin America provides an ideal use case. As applied to payments, Michael Bilotta, global head of digital goods and services at Worldline told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that digital growth in LatAm countries follows familiar tech paths. So-called “first-iteration platforms” get added...
African eCommerce Hub Jumia Closing Dubai Offices to Cut Costs
ECommerce platform Jumia is closing its Dubai office to cut costs and focus on Africa. The move comes a little less than a month after the departure of founders Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, and is happening as the company takes on a larger series of cost-cutting measures as it tries to reach profitability.
UAE Celebrates Knowledge-Based Economy This National Day
In its 51 years of existence, the UAE has emerged as a regional superpower. This Friday (Dec. 2), as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrates National Day, the country’s leaders and businesses have been highlighting efforts to grow the knowledge economy. While each of the seven Emirates has set...
Facial Recognition Use Cases Expand Across MENA Amid Growing Demand
Facial biometrics technology is transitioning from mobile-focused to a more widely relevant authentication solution. The concept of unlocking a smartphone with facial recognition has been around for several years. Apple’s FaceID was launched in 2017, for example, and in the years since a growing number of banking and payment apps have enabled facial biometrics as a method of identity verification.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
PYMNTS
Amazon Warehouse Robot Will Support and Eventually Replace Workers
Automated fulfillment solutions represent a compelling next-step evolution for retailers. At least for the giant players. Fresh off the news in October that Walmart had acquired Alert Innovation, a robotics automation company that “develops material-handling technology for automating order fulfillment in retail supply chains,” Amazon has just announced the launch of Sparrow, which it calls “an intelligent robotic system that streamlines the fulfillment process.”
PYMNTS
BNPL Firm Sunbit Lands $250M in Funding
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) tech portal Sunbit is looking to expand after receiving $250 million in new funding. The $250 million debt facility comes as consumers are increasingly turning to new payment options such as BNPL. “Today it is clearer than ever that Americans require access to better options...
Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers
Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
Beauty Subscriptions Are First to Go as Consumers Reduce Spending
As consumers reevaluate subscriptions amid inflation, new data shows beauty memberships are the most vulnerable. In fact, a greater share of customers is cutting out their subscriptions to beauty products than to any other kind of product or service, according to the November edition of the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: Subscribers Seek Affordability and Convenience,” a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration.
Airlines and Travel Agencies Ride Tailwind of Payment Choice Online
Increasing optionality in travel payments is helping to keep the sector’s rebound rolling. Al Enes, vice president of gig economy and travel at payments platform Nuvei, told PYMNTS it’s no mystery that two-plus years of pent-up demand was unleashed early in the year and led to year-over-year increases in air traffic. Payment options play a crucial role in this.
PYMNTS
Regions Bank Rolls Out Virtual Business Travel Card Solution
Regions Bank has debuted a virtual card designed to streamline business travel payments. The bank’s Visa Commercial Pay solution, announced in a news release Monday (Dec. 5), is designed for Regions’ treasury management clients. Regions Bank says the solution lets businesses that use a travel management vendor manage...
American Express Launches New Digital B2B Payments Ecosystem
American Express has launched a new digital B2B payments ecosystem for its network participants. The new Amex Business Link enables third-party issuers and acquirers to provide their business customers with more efficient payments, both domestic and across borders, American Express said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “As B2B...
Virtual Cards and Super Apps' Big Future in B2B Payments
With an increasing number of businesses going digital, virtual cards are fast becoming the preferred method of payments in various markets across the world, thanks to their ability to help curb overspending and crack down on the mismanagement of funds. As PYMNTS reported earlier this year, the worldwide value of...
76% of Grocers Say Delivery Is Key to Customer Loyalty
Grocers believe that delivery options are essential to securing lasting relationships with their customers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 U.S. and U.K. retailers, found that three-quarters of grocers think that consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if the ability to order products for delivery were not provided.
Digital Currency Firm Circle Delays Planned IPO
Digital currency firm Circle Internet Financial’s plans to go public have been delayed. The issuer of the USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC) and publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition Corp have mutually agreed to end their proposed business combination, the companies said Monday (Dec. 5) in a press release.
Shelved Projects Show Blockchain’s Hype Can Fall Short of Reality
With the crypto industry under fire, some blockchain projects are also on the chopping block. It wasn’t supposed to be this way. After all, blockchains — distributed ledgers whose promise has been to transform business models — do not necessarily need cryptos. Public blockchains do; private ones don’t.
How Digital Payments Solve Bad Retail Experiences
Some of the world’s biggest retailers are experiencing a paradigm shift. They are focusing on user experience in-store as a key feature of their competitiveness not only against each other but against the threat of online shopping. According to a recent PYMNTS and ACI survey, 66% of online grocery shoppers used digital channels because they found it easier and more convenient than shopping in-store. Now retailers are mandated to make physical shopping as easy and convenient as eCommerce.
Winc Sinks Into Bankruptcy as Taste for Wine Subscriptions Sours
You might have thought that an online wine club would be impervious to consumers’ belt-tightening. News came last week that Winc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company had gone public a bit more than a year ago. Last November, the company’s initial public offering (IPO) raised $22 million...
FTX Collapse Brings Crypto Investment Assets to 2-Year Low
Cryptocurrency investment-product assets are at a two-year low thanks to the collapse of FTX. That’s according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) report from Bloomberg, which said the figure fell 15% to $19.6 billion last month compared to November 2021. The report cited both the FTX implosion and a reduction in token prices.
Insiders Reveal How Telecom Payments Can Boost Banking Access
Individuals with mobile phones outnumber those with bank accounts in the most underbanked regions of the world, offering the telecom industry a prime opportunity to fulfill a vital role. In this month’s “Telecommunications Payments Tracker®,” four telecom providers tell PYMNTS how the industry is ideally positioned to provide financial access to unbanked households.
