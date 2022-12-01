Some of the world’s biggest retailers are experiencing a paradigm shift. They are focusing on user experience in-store as a key feature of their competitiveness not only against each other but against the threat of online shopping. According to a recent PYMNTS and ACI survey, 66% of online grocery shoppers used digital channels because they found it easier and more convenient than shopping in-store. Now retailers are mandated to make physical shopping as easy and convenient as eCommerce.

3 DAYS AGO