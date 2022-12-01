ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LatAm’s Booming Digital Economy Gets Lift From New Payments Models

Sometimes coming late to the game has advantages. Latin America provides an ideal use case. As applied to payments, Michael Bilotta, global head of digital goods and services at Worldline told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that digital growth in LatAm countries follows familiar tech paths. So-called “first-iteration platforms” get added...
PYMNTS

African eCommerce Hub Jumia Closing Dubai Offices to Cut Costs

ECommerce platform Jumia is closing its Dubai office to cut costs and focus on Africa. The move comes a little less than a month after the departure of founders Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, and is happening as the company takes on a larger series of cost-cutting measures as it tries to reach profitability.
PYMNTS

UAE Celebrates Knowledge-Based Economy This National Day

In its 51 years of existence, the UAE has emerged as a regional superpower. This Friday (Dec. 2), as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrates National Day, the country’s leaders and businesses have been highlighting efforts to grow the knowledge economy. While each of the seven Emirates has set...
PYMNTS

Facial Recognition Use Cases Expand Across MENA Amid Growing Demand

Facial biometrics technology is transitioning from mobile-focused to a more widely relevant authentication solution. The concept of unlocking a smartphone with facial recognition has been around for several years. Apple’s FaceID was launched in 2017, for example, and in the years since a growing number of banking and payment apps have enabled facial biometrics as a method of identity verification.
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
PYMNTS

Amazon Warehouse Robot Will Support and Eventually Replace Workers

Automated fulfillment solutions represent a compelling next-step evolution for retailers. At least for the giant players. Fresh off the news in October that Walmart had acquired Alert Innovation, a robotics automation company that “develops material-handling technology for automating order fulfillment in retail supply chains,” Amazon has just announced the launch of Sparrow, which it calls “an intelligent robotic system that streamlines the fulfillment process.”
PYMNTS

BNPL Firm Sunbit Lands $250M in Funding

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) tech portal Sunbit is looking to expand after receiving $250 million in new funding. The $250 million debt facility comes as consumers are increasingly turning to new payment options such as BNPL. “Today it is clearer than ever that Americans require access to better options...
PYMNTS

Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers

Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
PYMNTS

Beauty Subscriptions Are First to Go as Consumers Reduce Spending

As consumers reevaluate subscriptions amid inflation, new data shows beauty memberships are the most vulnerable. In fact, a greater share of customers is cutting out their subscriptions to beauty products than to any other kind of product or service, according to the November edition of the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: Subscribers Seek Affordability and Convenience,” a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration.
PYMNTS

Airlines and Travel Agencies Ride Tailwind of Payment Choice Online

Increasing optionality in travel payments is helping to keep the sector’s rebound rolling. Al Enes, vice president of gig economy and travel at payments platform Nuvei, told PYMNTS it’s no mystery that two-plus years of pent-up demand was unleashed early in the year and led to year-over-year increases in air traffic. Payment options play a crucial role in this.
PYMNTS

Regions Bank Rolls Out Virtual Business Travel Card Solution

Regions Bank has debuted a virtual card designed to streamline business travel payments. The bank’s Visa Commercial Pay solution, announced in a news release Monday (Dec. 5), is designed for Regions’ treasury management clients. Regions Bank says the solution lets businesses that use a travel management vendor manage...
PYMNTS

American Express Launches New Digital B2B Payments Ecosystem

American Express has launched a new digital B2B payments ecosystem for its network participants. The new Amex Business Link enables third-party issuers and acquirers to provide their business customers with more efficient payments, both domestic and across borders, American Express said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “As B2B...
PYMNTS

Virtual Cards and Super Apps' Big Future in B2B Payments

With an increasing number of businesses going digital, virtual cards are fast becoming the preferred method of payments in various markets across the world, thanks to their ability to help curb overspending and crack down on the mismanagement of funds. As PYMNTS reported earlier this year, the worldwide value of...
PYMNTS

76% of Grocers Say Delivery Is Key to Customer Loyalty

Grocers believe that delivery options are essential to securing lasting relationships with their customers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 U.S. and U.K. retailers, found that three-quarters of grocers think that consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if the ability to order products for delivery were not provided.
PYMNTS

Digital Currency Firm Circle Delays Planned IPO

Digital currency firm Circle Internet Financial’s plans to go public have been delayed. The issuer of the USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC) and publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition Corp have mutually agreed to end their proposed business combination, the companies said Monday (Dec. 5) in a press release.
PYMNTS

Shelved Projects Show Blockchain’s Hype Can Fall Short of Reality

With the crypto industry under fire, some blockchain projects are also on the chopping block. It wasn’t supposed to be this way. After all, blockchains — distributed ledgers whose promise has been to transform business models — do not necessarily need cryptos. Public blockchains do; private ones don’t.
PYMNTS

How Digital Payments Solve Bad Retail Experiences

Some of the world’s biggest retailers are experiencing a paradigm shift. They are focusing on user experience in-store as a key feature of their competitiveness not only against each other but against the threat of online shopping. According to a recent PYMNTS and ACI survey, 66% of online grocery shoppers used digital channels because they found it easier and more convenient than shopping in-store. Now retailers are mandated to make physical shopping as easy and convenient as eCommerce.
PYMNTS

Winc Sinks Into Bankruptcy as Taste for Wine Subscriptions Sours

You might have thought that an online wine club would be impervious to consumers’ belt-tightening. News came last week that Winc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company had gone public a bit more than a year ago. Last November, the company’s initial public offering (IPO) raised $22 million...
PYMNTS

FTX Collapse Brings Crypto Investment Assets to 2-Year Low

Cryptocurrency investment-product assets are at a two-year low thanks to the collapse of FTX. That’s according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) report from Bloomberg, which said the figure fell 15% to $19.6 billion last month compared to November 2021. The report cited both the FTX implosion and a reduction in token prices.
PYMNTS

Insiders Reveal How Telecom Payments Can Boost Banking Access

Individuals with mobile phones outnumber those with bank accounts in the most underbanked regions of the world, offering the telecom industry a prime opportunity to fulfill a vital role. In this month’s “Telecommunications Payments Tracker®,” four telecom providers tell PYMNTS how the industry is ideally positioned to provide financial access to unbanked households.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

