ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTAL News

Arkansas officials confirm 3rd in-state case of avian influenza, urge precautions

By Alex Kienlen
KTAL News
KTAL News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TC30t_0jU68qJy00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is expressing concern over growing reports of avian influenza, confirming another new case in the state Thursday.

A department spokesman said that a third case of the disease had been found in a backyard flock in Arkansas County. Because of this, the flock had an increased mortality rate over the past several days, the spokesman said.

Bird flu has made a comeback, driving up prices for holiday turkeys

The earlier infections of the disease had been found beginning in October in Madison and Pope County farms.

“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is urging poultry owners to increase biosecurity measures on their operations in response to several reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild birds along the Mississippi Flyway,” ADA Livestock and Poultry Division director Patrick Fisk said.

Eggs have been expensive all year, how soon could we see relief?

“We will continue to work with poultry growers, the industry, and our laboratory partners to protect against the spread of avian influenza,” Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward added. “Arkansas poultry is safe to eat, and consumers can be confident in the safety of their food.”

Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among chickens. The virus can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods

The ADA asks flock owners follow biosecurity guidelines , including restricting access.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
talkbusiness.net

Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta

One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Mid-Delta Health Systems to open new Stuttgart clinic next week

Mid-Delta Health Systems is opening a new clinic in Stuttgart. The clinic will open on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 2022 S. Buerkle St. Susan Caplener, Outreach and Patient Services Coordinator at Mid-Delta Health Systems, said the community health center will be housed in Dr. Sparrow’s former dentistry office. “We...
darkhorsepressnow.com

Woman Arrested For Shooting At Man In Greenville

On Monday, November 28, around 6:53 pm, Officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the area of St. Charles/Luster in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they made contact with a black male victim, identified as 39-year-old Quince Eaton. Eaton told police that he was in his 2016...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

SPD reports busy Thanksgiving weekend; patrol car involved in single-vehicle accident

Stuttgart Police say that this past weekend was a busy one for the department, with 294 traffic stops, 112 citations, and three DWIs recorded. A large number of violations is not unexpected for the weekend following Thanksgiving which sees an increased number of visitors to Stuttgart for the Wings Over the Prairie Festival, World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest, and the Duck Gumbo Cook-off.
advancemonticellonian.com

MPD makes fraud arrest related to stolen mail

According to Monticello Police Department Chief Jason Akers, a Monticello woman is facing more than 500 criminal charges stemming from a mail and identity investigation that began earlier this year. Miracle Deshazer, 23, of Monticello was arrested Friday, November 25, by MPD on warrants for 202 counts of financial identity...
KTAL News

KTAL News

3K+
Followers
950
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6/KMSS FOX 33/KSHV 45 - Local news, Weather, Sports | Shreveport, Marshall, Texarkana. KTALNews.com is your source for local news that matters. KTALNews.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://ktalnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy