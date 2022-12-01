ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zip06.com

A New Recruit?

Santa Claus spends a few minutes getting to know a donkey at Westbrook’s tree lighting on Dec. 4. While his sleigh is pulled by eight tiny reindeer, the donkeys were dressed in their finest for their meeting with Santa. The annual event featured visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa and marshmallows for roasting, horse-drawn carriage rides, music, and more.
zip06.com

Breakfast With Santa is Back

After a several-year absence due to COVID, the East Haven Rotary Club will again be hosting its very popular annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the East Haven Senior Center at 91 Taylor Avenue in East Haven. The breakfast will include pancakes and sausage along with juice and coffee.
zip06.com

Arriving in Style

Santa Claus arrived in style to the Dec. 4 tree lighting on the Town Green thanks to the North Haven Fire Department.
zip06.com

Branford’s Newest Playground Opens at Foote Memorial Park

Branford’s newest playground is open at Foote Memorial Park on Melrose Avenue. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Branford Parks and Recreation Director Alex Palluzzi Jr. said the newly completed playground and its colorful, interactive elements for ages 2 through 5 and ages 5 through 9, were open and ready for public play.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut

The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
zip06.com

Help Orchard House ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’

By being a “Santa to a Senior,” community members can help make this season special for shoreline area seniors who rely on assistance from non-profit Orchard House Adult Medical Day Care. Program organizer an Orchard House Care Partner Natalia Imperato said community response is essential to making this...
Sports Radio 940

Which Greater Danbury Town Would Be the Best Setting for a Christmas Movie?

I love the Greater Danbury area and I'm proud to have lived here for so many years. I'm also a huge fan of films, which is like saying you like ice cream, but it's true. I've always thought that all of the towns in the area have at least one section of town that has a cinematic quality to it. I believe this area would be especially good for shooting Christmas movies.
WTNH

Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
ctexaminer.com

Orange, Shelton, East Haven Play Hard to Get in Run Up to Win Waste Negotiations

BRIDGEPORT – As contract negotiations with WIN Waste near, hauling costs remained a hurdle at a Thursday meeting as officials looked for Orange, Shelton and East Haven to join and help reduce tipping fees. The Greater Bridgeport Regional Solid Waste Interlocal Committee – made up of Fairfield, Westport, Trumbull,...
WTNH

Christmas tree shortage impacting Conn. families

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas trees are selling fast! Some local Christmas tree farms sold out of trees on their first-weekend open. Wells Hollow Farm in Shelton said this weekend will likely be their busiest of the season but said they will not sell out. December in CT: Your guide to winter, holiday events this […]
ctvisit.com

The Best Christmas Tree Farms in Mystic Country

It’s tree-chopping time! Here are some local farms to check out as you partake in the beloved holiday tradition of choosing or cutting down your real tree. Merry Christmas!. Allen Hill Farm (Brooklyn, CT) Beginning with the letter ‘A’... Allen Hill, a sixth-generation family farm, boasts a 100+ acreage,...
bee-news.com

Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II

Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
Yale Daily News

Historic Edgewood mansion soon to be site of Montessori school

One of the Elm City’s historic mansions will soon become a center for childcare and education. The mansion, located on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, is the site of an expansion to the Montessori School On Edgewood that would add a private childcare center for infants and toddlers ages 6 weeks to 3 years.
Daily Voice

Fairfield County City Says Goodbye To Historic Bridge

Soon one of Fairfield County's most recognizable bridges will be gone when it's demolished for safety reasons.The historic Pleasure Beach Bridge located in Bridgeport which once connected the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks, ci…
connecticuthistory.org

East Haven was Home to Connecticut’s First Iron Works

When historians talk about iron production in Connecticut, the conversation inevitably turns to the Salisbury Iron District. With its large deposits of quality ore, abundant water power, and ample supplies of firewood, the area in northwest Connecticut that included the towns of Salisbury, Canaan, North Canaan, Sharon, Cornwall, and Kent provided the perfect combination of natural resources required to manufacture high-quality iron. What is usually overlooked in these discussions, however, is that the roots of Connecticut’s iron industry lie far away from Salisbury, in East Haven.

