zip06.com
A New Recruit?
Santa Claus spends a few minutes getting to know a donkey at Westbrook’s tree lighting on Dec. 4. While his sleigh is pulled by eight tiny reindeer, the donkeys were dressed in their finest for their meeting with Santa. The annual event featured visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa and marshmallows for roasting, horse-drawn carriage rides, music, and more.
zip06.com
Breakfast With Santa is Back
After a several-year absence due to COVID, the East Haven Rotary Club will again be hosting its very popular annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the East Haven Senior Center at 91 Taylor Avenue in East Haven. The breakfast will include pancakes and sausage along with juice and coffee.
zip06.com
Arriving in Style
Santa Claus arrived in style to the Dec. 4 tree lighting on the Town Green thanks to the North Haven Fire Department.
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.
zip06.com
Branford’s Newest Playground Opens at Foote Memorial Park
Branford’s newest playground is open at Foote Memorial Park on Melrose Avenue. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Branford Parks and Recreation Director Alex Palluzzi Jr. said the newly completed playground and its colorful, interactive elements for ages 2 through 5 and ages 5 through 9, were open and ready for public play.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
zip06.com
Help Orchard House ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’
By being a “Santa to a Senior,” community members can help make this season special for shoreline area seniors who rely on assistance from non-profit Orchard House Adult Medical Day Care. Program organizer an Orchard House Care Partner Natalia Imperato said community response is essential to making this...
Which Greater Danbury Town Would Be the Best Setting for a Christmas Movie?
I love the Greater Danbury area and I'm proud to have lived here for so many years. I'm also a huge fan of films, which is like saying you like ice cream, but it's true. I've always thought that all of the towns in the area have at least one section of town that has a cinematic quality to it. I believe this area would be especially good for shooting Christmas movies.
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
ctexaminer.com
Orange, Shelton, East Haven Play Hard to Get in Run Up to Win Waste Negotiations
BRIDGEPORT – As contract negotiations with WIN Waste near, hauling costs remained a hurdle at a Thursday meeting as officials looked for Orange, Shelton and East Haven to join and help reduce tipping fees. The Greater Bridgeport Regional Solid Waste Interlocal Committee – made up of Fairfield, Westport, Trumbull,...
Christmas tree shortage impacting Conn. families
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas trees are selling fast! Some local Christmas tree farms sold out of trees on their first-weekend open. Wells Hollow Farm in Shelton said this weekend will likely be their busiest of the season but said they will not sell out. December in CT: Your guide to winter, holiday events this […]
Eyewitness News
Farmington school board to discuss removal of religious holidays from academic calendar
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A recent decision made by the Farmington Board of Education stirred up some controversy. The board voted to remove two Jewish holidays from the school calendar and will not be adding the south Asian holiday Diwali. Parents are expected to bring up the recent changes at...
ctvisit.com
The Best Christmas Tree Farms in Mystic Country
It’s tree-chopping time! Here are some local farms to check out as you partake in the beloved holiday tradition of choosing or cutting down your real tree. Merry Christmas!. Allen Hill Farm (Brooklyn, CT) Beginning with the letter ‘A’... Allen Hill, a sixth-generation family farm, boasts a 100+ acreage,...
bee-news.com
Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II
Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
New Cat Café In Connecticut Helps Cuddly Kittens Find Furever Homes
The cat's out of the bag when it comes to a new Connecticut café that is already making a huge impression on guests.All the Single Kitties officially opened in Middlesex County with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 17.The business, located at 242 Main St. in Old Saybrook, is only the se…
Yale Daily News
Historic Edgewood mansion soon to be site of Montessori school
One of the Elm City’s historic mansions will soon become a center for childcare and education. The mansion, located on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, is the site of an expansion to the Montessori School On Edgewood that would add a private childcare center for infants and toddlers ages 6 weeks to 3 years.
Fairfield County City Says Goodbye To Historic Bridge
Soon one of Fairfield County's most recognizable bridges will be gone when it's demolished for safety reasons.The historic Pleasure Beach Bridge located in Bridgeport which once connected the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks, ci…
connecticuthistory.org
East Haven was Home to Connecticut’s First Iron Works
When historians talk about iron production in Connecticut, the conversation inevitably turns to the Salisbury Iron District. With its large deposits of quality ore, abundant water power, and ample supplies of firewood, the area in northwest Connecticut that included the towns of Salisbury, Canaan, North Canaan, Sharon, Cornwall, and Kent provided the perfect combination of natural resources required to manufacture high-quality iron. What is usually overlooked in these discussions, however, is that the roots of Connecticut’s iron industry lie far away from Salisbury, in East Haven.
Sally's Apizza celebrates grand opening in Fairfield
The New Haven original opened the doors to its third location on Commerce Drive, right off I-95 with a party Thursday night.
Paltrow, Portnoy, and The Fonz Weigh-in on Best Pizza in New Haven
You probably have seen it out there on social media already, that Academy Award Winner Gwyneth Paltrow was recently seen at Sally's Apizza where she wrote a nice message to the popular New Haven establishment. Who Has The Best Pizza In New Haven?. For more articles written by this guy,...
