Read full article on original website
Related
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
EXPLAINER: US power grid has long faced terror threat
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Investigators believe a shooting that damaged power substations in North Carolina was a crime. What they don't have yet is a suspect or a motive. Whatever the reason, the shooting serves as a reminder of why experts have stressed the need to secure the U.S. power grid. Authorities have warned that the nation's electricity infrastructure could be vulnerable targets for domestic terrorists.
Comments / 0