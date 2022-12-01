ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution

Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

EXPLAINER: US power grid has long faced terror threat

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Investigators believe a shooting that damaged power substations in North Carolina was a crime. What they don't have yet is a suspect or a motive. Whatever the reason, the shooting serves as a reminder of why experts have stressed the need to secure the U.S. power grid. Authorities have warned that the nation's electricity infrastructure could be vulnerable targets for domestic terrorists.

