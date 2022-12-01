Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Juvenile injured after shooting in Montgomery
A juvenile has been injured following a shooting that occurred on early Sunday morning in Montgomery. According to Alabama News Network the shooting took place at the 3400 block of Lebron Road. A juvenile male was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital for treatment. The injury...
selmasun.com
Camden man charged with attempted murder after shooting
A Camden man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting resulted in the injury of a man who is currently being treated in a Birmingham hospital. According to Alabama News Network Trevor Johnson, 23, is accused of shooting Tyrese Dorch, 23, following an argument. Johnson is also facing...
selmasun.com
Father of student who died at Selma High accuses school of late response, failing to notify family
The father of the Selma High School sophomore who passed away in the school lunchroom accused the school on Thursday of not responding until it was too late and failing to notify him of the incident. However, the school denied these claims were true. “As far as I know, the...
selmasun.com
Perry County residents raise funds for families who lost homes in fire
Perry County residents have contributed funds to assist those families who lost their homes during a fire that occurred on Nov. 22, said an announcement from County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. Five families were affected by the fire, prompting a response from the community. Turner's post said that he sought...
selmasun.com
USDA funding to help protect important Civil Rights sites, grow economic opportunities across central Alabama
A national nonprofit is using a federal grant to develop a regional plan that will protect and promote Civil Rights sites in Dallas, Perry and Lowndes counties. The Conservation Fund received the $202,396 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge to fund what Program Manager Phillip Howard called “a collective effort to formulate a plan that will work across the region” to tell the story of the Civil Rights struggle from 1955 to 1965.
selmasun.com
Southside Panthers win intense rivalry game against Keith in double OT
Southside Panthers came out the victor in an intense high school rivalry basketball game against the Keith Bears on Friday night. The Lady Panthers also won. The two boys teams battled all night long, but the Panthers came out victorious in an exciting 88-81 double overtime win against the Bears.
