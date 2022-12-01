ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lights On Broadway bringing Christmas cheer to downtown OKC

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Downtown Oklahoma City is getting into the Christmas spirit with the seventh annual Lights On Broadway event.

The event, which is hosted by the Automobile Alley Association and Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership, will be held on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say more than 600,000 colorful LED lights will curtain the buildings along ten blocks of N. Broadway and side streets, through Jan. 8.

The public is invited to enjoy the stunning light displays and free 15-minute carriage rides that can be reserved online.

Santa will stop by to take photos with families in the Oklahoma City Community Foundation parking lot, located at N.W. 9th St. and Broadway Ave.

Other free activities include Magic Elves, caricatures, face painting, and performances by the Salvation Army Brass Band and Mistletones.

A new addition to the event will be Cory’s Audio Visual Holiday Lightshow, which makes a historic three-story building come to life with various holiday scenes and light schemes.

The show will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is located on the north façade of 900 N. Broadway Ave.

Attendees can arrive in style on the Oklahoma City Streetcar. Rides are free Fridays through Sundays through Jan. 1.

Participating businesses include:

  • Ash Cigar Lounge
  • Cargo Room
  • Church On the Rise
  • Coffee Slingers Roasters
  • Common Dear
  • Factory Obscura’s MIX-TAPE
  • First United Bank
  • Good Earth Rocks Gallery
  • Iguana Mexican Grill
  • Johnny and June
  • Junction Coffee
  • Katiebug’s Sips & Sweets
  • OKC Repertory Theater
  • Oklahoma Contemporary
  • Plenty Mercantile
  • RCB Bank
  • S and B’s Burger Joint
  • Shop Good
  • Tin Lizzie’s
  • Urbane Home and Lifestyle
  • Vanessa House Beer Company.

Free outdoor pop-up activities:

  • Visits with Santa
  • Carriage Rides (reservations required)
  • Magic Elves
  • Caricatures
  • Curbside Wrapping Paper Sales
  • Face Painting
  • Cory’s Audio Visual Holiday Lightshow
  • Salvation Army Brass Band (Dec. 3 only)
  • Mistletones (Dec. 3 only)
  • Balloon Artist (Dec. 10 only)
  • Carolers (Dec. 10 only.)

KFOR

KFOR

