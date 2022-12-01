Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Christmas 4 Seniors project scheduled for Dec. 14
POCATELLO — The Zonta Club of Pocatello is holding a Christmas 4 Seniors project 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 248 N. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. Every year, Zonta Club selects 12 seniors to provide food and gifts to during the holidays. These seniors usually are in need of these items and don't have family to help or be there with them during the holiday.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Idaho State Journal
Polish ambassador will be keynote speaker for 2023 Frank Church Symposium
POCATELLO — The International Affairs Council at Idaho State University is pleased to announce that the keynote speaker for the 52nd annual Frank Church Symposium on International Affairs will be the Polish ambassador to the United States, Marek Magierowski. Magierowski will speak at ISU March 9.
Idaho State Journal
Strand, Kathie
Kathie Strand Strand 75, of American Falls, Idaho passed away on November 23, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church,656 Tyhee Street, in American Falls. Condolences and memories may shared on the website DavisRoseMortuary.com.
Idaho State Journal
Fletcher, John Sherman
Fletcher John Sherman Fletcher John Sherman Fletcher, 84 years of age, born on March 6,1938 in Pocatello, Idaho passed peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022. John was a long-time resident of Kirkland, Washington and Ko'Olina, Hawaii. As a young man he graduated from Pocatello High School in 1956 and went on to graduate from Idaho State University. John then married his high school sweetheart, Ila Gail Rupp and over the course of the next 20 years John and Gail had three children as John proceeded building his corporate career. He started at Tektronix--a pioneer in the computing industry and was propelled to management positions at General Electric, Honeywell and The Boeing Company. Upon retirement John developed an interest in the cellular phone business sector, furthering and continuing his passion for innovation. John was an avid and accomplished skier, sailor, runner and tennis player--a real athletic advocate. But his truest and most passionate love was for his wife of 42-years, Carol Hinrichs-Fletcher, who shared so many of these hobbies and pursuits with him. And John was so grateful to have a brother on this earth that is his brother-in-law, Jim Hinrichs. In addition, Jim's lovely wife Linda Hinrichs of Minneapolis, MN. John expressed and gave so much love and gratitude at his end of days, so if you're reading this pass it along. He is loved and survived by his oldest son Gregory Mark Fletcher and his two devoted daughters Cynthia Fletcher-Tyler and Kathryn Gail Sigler. John was also blessed to have three accomplished grandchildren that he regularly expressed he was in awe of and that they were his favorite people: Abigail Rose, Ava Kathryn and Gannon Thomas. A memorial will be planned in his honor in Hawaii after the first of the year.
Five potential candidates to become Idaho State's next head coach
One spin around the sun later, Idaho State is in the same position it was last year: Searching for a new head coach. Former head coach Charlie Ragle, who ISU hired last December, left this week to become Arizona State’s assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, coaching just one year of the five-year deal he signed. So for the second time in two years, the Bengals are looking for a new head man. ...
Idaho State Journal
Christmas wish list for residents at Elegant Residential Living
POCATELLO — Elegant Residential Living always appreciates the community's help in providing gifts for the residents at Christmas. There are currently 58 residents. Gifts can be dropped off at 1261 Heber Ave. in Pocatello anytime. Drop off gifts by Dec. 17. The following is a wish list of items...
eastidahonews.com
Community invited to ‘Christmas Box Angel’ vigil for parents who have lost a child
IDAHO FALLS — While the holiday season brings happiness and laughter to many, for some the holidays are a time of pain and sorrow due to the loss of a child. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the annual Christmas Box Angel vigil will be held at the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls. The vigil is meant to help those grieving to come together, support each other and celebrate the lives of children who died.
Idaho State men's offense goes cold in 69-59 loss to Southern Utah
For some time, this new Idaho State team profiled as a much more potent scoring machine. The Bengals welcomed a cadre of new players, ones who have shown nice scoring acumen, and when their shots are falling, well, you might need to check how high your arena’s scoreboard can go. When they aren’t scoring though, the Bengals look like the worst version of themselves. In their 69-59 loss to Southern Utah on Saturday night, that came shining through like a spotlight in a dark forest,...
eastidahonews.com
Adassa, star in Disney’s ‘Encanto,’ surprises local kids at school for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Adassa, the voice of Dolores Madrigal in the smash Disney film ‘Encanto,’ was in eastern Idaho this week for a performance...
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello Free Clinic thanks Rake A Difference sponsors and volunteers
POCATELLO — Mother nature effectively canceled the fifth annual Pocatello Free Clinic Rake A Difference fundraiser this year. Despite the 104 lawns that needed to be raked and about 400 volunteers who were ready to rake the leaves, we were put on hold as several inches of snow fell on the lawns. Volunteers raked in blowing wind and snow, and many volunteers wanted to continue to rake, but the weather just would not cooperate.
Anonymous donor gives $10 million for Idaho State University student scholarships
POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Physician Assistant Studies (PA) program recently received an anonymous $10 million donation supporting scholarships for its students. This scholarship is one of the largest scholarship gifts ever received by Idaho State. The scholarship was created in memory of Ginny Thomas, the former administrator of the Rural American Scholarship Foundation that supported higher education opportunities for the less fortunate in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. This...
Idaho State Journal
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemoration set Wednesday
POCATELLO — Join Bannock County Veteran Services for the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemoration Wednesday at 11 a.m. We will meet on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge near the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson in Pocatello.
Idaho Falls lifts parking regulations
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The City of Idaho Falls lifted their parking restrictions on Sunday, after clearing the roads of snow and ice. 429 cars received tickets or got towed away this weekend during the process of snow removal.The city says that 'ZONE A' had over 95 percent of people who abided to the parking The post Idaho Falls lifts parking regulations appeared first on Local News 8.
HS scores 12/3: Poky boys rout Bishop Kelly, Century boys lose to Middleton
BOYS BASKETBALL Pocatello 73, Bishop Kelly 49 Timberline 52, Highland 47 Middleton 50, Century 44 Eli Blackhawk scored 16 points and Luke Pattanja added nine for the Diamondbacks, who fall to 2-1 ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Shelley. ...
FAR OUT: Fudge shop opens its doors in downtown Pocatello
Far Out Fudge on North Main Street in Pocatello offers sweet treats with the perfect balance of richness and flavor in every square. Send your taste buds on a vacation with flavors like coconut cream pie, caramel peanut, chocolate raspberry, orange cream and many more fun creations. The atmosphere inside Jeremy Breen’s fudge shop lives up to its name with tie-dye tapestries hung on the walls, lava lamps and an overall groovy aesthetic that provides a fun sweet-treat stop for the family. Although running a...
HS scores 12/2: Century boys beat Timberline, Highland boys top Middleton
BOYS BASKETBALL Pocatello 79, Vallivue 35 Century 39, Timberline 36 Eli Blackhawk posted 17 points and Luke Pattanja added 11 for the Diamondbacks. Highland 61, Middleton 57 ...
kidnewsradio.com
Shooting in Pocatello, Two in hospital
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Shooting in Pocatello sends one to the hospital with a gun shot wound Friday night. Pocatello police say it happened on Belmont Street. A witness said it happened at 5:50 p.m. Another person was taken to the hospital with a stab wound. It’s unknown...
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
