ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Officials clarify statements around the targeted nature of the University of Idaho homicides

By Hanna Seariac
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYVNY_0jU68SKe00
A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022, is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets, Wednesday, Nov. 30, during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. | Ted S. Warren, Associated Press

Update: According to CBS News on Monday, authorities clarified that they still think it was a targeted attack, but they do not know if the residence was targeted or if one or more of the students were targeted.

Officials are saying now that they don’t know whether four University of Idaho homicides were a result of a targeted attack.

Previously, the prosecutor’s office said the homicides were a targeted attack on the students, but the police say that it might not be.

According to CNN , police say the information about the attack being targeted was released by the prosecutor’s office and it was a “miscommunication.” Officials are still investigating whether or not the individuals or the residence was targeted.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, at noon, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were found dead inside a Moscow, Idaho, residence. The four were University of Idaho students. The police have not apprehended a suspect. Per the Deseret News , investigators believe that an edged blade was used during the suspected homicide.

Related

According to the Deseret News , authorities responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious body. When officers went to investigate, they found the bodies of the four students. CBS News reported that Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said the students likely died hours before noon, somewhere between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The Latah County coroner released the autopsy results and listed the causes of death as “homicide — murder.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, Moscow officials say that they do not have a suspect in custody and do not have the murder weapon. Two roommates were in the residence when the attack occurred. Officials do not believe that either of these roommates were involved in the homicides.

Officials also do not believe that anyone was at the residence during the 911 call — the names of who was there are unknown. They do not currently suspect a male who was seen in a Grub Truck surveillance video whom Goncalves and Mogen were recorded near when they went to food trucks a couple of hours before they were killed, or a private driver whom Goncalves and Mogen used that night. Investigators also currently do not think that a male who Goncalves and Mogen called multiple times that night committed the homicides.

Police have not said how close they are to apprehending a suspect.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Cops warn that killer of University of Idaho students could strike again during this weekend’s commencement

Much maligned Idaho cops — under pressure to find the killer who murdered four college kids last month — warned locals and visitors to be careful Saturday as winter commencement festivities got underway. Authorities cautioned those in the area to stay vigilant and travel in groups during the celebration because the killer is still on the loose, the Daily Mail reported. “With commencement this weekend, there will be an influx of people coming in from out of town. Moscow Police Department and Idaho State Police will provide coverage on campus and in the Moscow area,” police said in a statement.  “As...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Murders: Famed Pathologist Believes More Than One Assailant Killed Idaho Students

The four University of Idaho students murdered with a Rambo-style knife last weekend may have been slaughtered by more than one killer, a famed forensic pathologist tells RadarOnline.com. Dr. Cyril Wecht, who has conducted thousands of forensic investigations over the decades, finds it hard to believe one person can methodically and quietly butcher four people under one roof – while two roommates slept in other rooms.The victims, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their buddies Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were reportedly asleep during the brutal November 13th bloodbath attack inside a Moscow, Idaho home.Survivors...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene

The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders - live: Students’ autopsies released as surviving roommates may be ‘key’ to solving case

Autopsy findings have been released for the four University of Idaho students murdered in an off-campus home, officially ruling their deaths homicides by stabbing.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt confirmed that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds with “a larger knife”, describing their injuries as “pretty extensive”.DNA samples have been taken from the crime scene as the hunt for the killer or killers continues, with no suspects named and no arrests made five days into the investigation. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead inside a home in the small college...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Quadruple Murder Breakthrough: Police Zero In On University of Idaho Reserve Officers' Training Corps For Possible ‘Rambo’-Style Knife

Cops investigating the grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students who were found brutally murdered on Nov. 13 are probing a possible link to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.A Reserve Officers' Training Corps — or ROTC — is a college program offered at the students’ colleges campus that prepares young adults to become officers in the U.S. Military.Investigators believe the weapon used in the brutal slaying was a combat knife and it could’ve been sourced for the University of Idaho ROTC program, said a law enforcement source.No murder weapon has been found as of...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Neighbors Of Murdered University Of Idaho Students Say Crime Scene Location Was 'Party House' With People Going In & Out 'Frequently'

Neighbors of the four University of Idaho students murdered last weekend have recently spoken out to claim the residence where the killings took place was a “party house,” RadarOnline.com has learned.The concerning development comes nearly ten days since students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were murdered by what investigators believe to be an assailant using a “Rambo”-style knife on the morning of Sunday, November 13 in Moscow, Idaho.The Moscow Police Department has yet to name any suspects in the case, figure out a motive for the killings, or locate the murder weapon used to take the...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders: Two flatmates who survived stabbing frenzy break their silence

Two University of Idaho students who survived a quadruple homicide at their Moscow home shared memories of their slain friends in their first public statements since the murders. Dylan Mortenson and Bethany Funke were asleep on the first floor of their Moscow, Idaho, student rental house when their three roommates Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle, along with Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death on 13 November.At a memorial held in Post Falls, Idaho, on Friday, a youth pastor from Real Life Ministries shared a letter written by Ms Mortenson, according to the Idaho Statesman. She...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Dad of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves says daughter or friend was targeted

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students murdered in their home last month said in a new interview that he believes his daughter or her best friend was targeted by their killer. The heartbroken dad of slain student Kaylee Goncalves told “Fox & Friends” that he believes that either Kaylee, 21, or her best friend Madison Mogen, also 21, was targeted based on their location inside the three-story home, a distance away from the killer’s likely entry point. Steven Goncalves said “common sense” and “logic” suggests that either of the pair was the intended victim because...
MOSCOW, ID
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
49K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy