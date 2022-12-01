Ukraine increases security at embassies after letter bombs

Ukrainians unpack a power generator before installing it at a bank branch in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Russian missiles have continually struck energy infrastructure, bringing up concerns about resources in the winter season. | Bernat Armangue, Associated Press

Russian missiles have continued to strike energy infrastructure , bringing concerns about resources in the winter season. Last week , air raid alerts were activated throughout most of Ukraine, when missiles hit a maternity ward.

Here’s what is happening as the war continues into December.

About 6 million Ukrainians woke up on the first official day of winter without power

According to The New York Times , 6 million people on Thursday were still without power from Russian attacks. Ukrainian private energy company DTEK said that 40% of Ukraine’s power infrastructure has been damaged during missile strikes, which killed and injured dozens of energy workers, per The Guardian .

Nine people have died by fire in an attempt to heat their homes, breaking safety rules. The Russian attacks have left a devastating impact on civilians.

CNN reports that crews are working relentlessly to repair power in Kherson after heavy Russian shelling.

Letter to a Ukraine ambassador in Madrid explodes, causing Ukraine to step up security

On Wednesday , an explosion at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid occurred after a Ukrainian employee was given a letter addressed to the country’s ambassador. The employee was able to toss the box before it exploded but injured his finger, according to Reuters .

Since the bomb was delivered to the embassy, three similar letter bombs have been detected, The New York Times reported. Ukraine has increased security at its embassies since the attacks. Spain has also stepped up its security in response to the bombs .

Russia pulls troops from cities opposite Kherson

Russia pulled troops from towns on the bank of the Dnipro River, opposite Kherson. The military reported a decrease in Russian soldiers and military equipment in Oleshky, per The Guardian.

Related