ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Ukraine increases security at embassies after letter bombs

By Kelsey Nield
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u01Xe_0jU68DKz00
Ukrainians unpack a power generator before installing it at a bank branch in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Russian missiles have continually struck energy infrastructure, bringing up concerns about resources in the winter season. | Bernat Armangue, Associated Press

Russian missiles have continued to strike energy infrastructure , bringing concerns about resources in the winter season. Last week , air raid alerts were activated throughout most of Ukraine, when missiles hit a maternity ward.

Here’s what is happening as the war continues into December.

About 6 million Ukrainians woke up on the first official day of winter without power

According to The New York Times , 6 million people on Thursday were still without power from Russian attacks. Ukrainian private energy company DTEK said that 40% of Ukraine’s power infrastructure has been damaged during missile strikes, which killed and injured dozens of energy workers, per The Guardian .

Nine people have died by fire in an attempt to heat their homes, breaking safety rules. The Russian attacks have left a devastating impact on civilians.

CNN reports that crews are working relentlessly to repair power in Kherson after heavy Russian shelling.

Letter to a Ukraine ambassador in Madrid explodes, causing Ukraine to step up security

On Wednesday , an explosion at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid occurred after a Ukrainian employee was given a letter addressed to the country’s ambassador. The employee was able to toss the box before it exploded but injured his finger, according to Reuters .

Since the bomb was delivered to the embassy, three similar letter bombs have been detected, The New York Times reported. Ukraine has increased security at its embassies since the attacks. Spain has also stepped up its security in response to the bombs .

Russia pulls troops from cities opposite Kherson

Russia pulled troops from towns on the bank of the Dnipro River, opposite Kherson. The military reported a decrease in Russian soldiers and military equipment in Oleshky, per The Guardian.

Related

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which may have been missile or drone strikes but that has yet to be confirmed—suggest that whoever is behind them wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.A fuel truck explosion at the base near Ryazan killed at least three and wounded half a dozen and reportedly damaged...
TheDailyBeast

Ukrainian’s Casual Escape After His Leg Is Blown Off Leaves Putin Officer Stunned

A Ukrainian soldier’s mettle ushered shock and awe from witnesses, including a Russian intelligence officer, according to Russian-owned news outlet RIA Novosti, who insisted he must have been on drugs after seemingly hopping off the Novoselovskoye battlefield moments after his leg was blown off. “In one of the recent outings on the task, literally one and a half to two weeks ago, I discovered such a fact, I told everyone about it,” the Russian soldier shared, according to RIA Novosti. “He simply rolled over, applied a tourniquet, took a cane and walked as if nothing had happened,” adding that he believed the Ukrainian was under the influence of a drug that “makes a person not just a machine, but some kind of non-human.” The officer also marveled at a recent display of strength by a Ukrainian military volunteer unit known as the Kraken, which formed the same day as the Russian invasion of the country. “Literally two days pass, the attack of the Kraken: they are walking, ten people, in full growth in broad daylight,” the officer told the outlet. “They didn’t get lost, nothing.”
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Wagner Group Reportedly Exporting Diamonds to Belgium

Russia’s Wagner Group, a mercenary fighting group that has been helping Russia wage war in Ukraine, has also been exporting diamonds to Belgium through a front company, according to a Belgian media report. Wagner Group, under the leadership of Putin’s so-called chef Evgeniy Prigozhin, has reportedly been relying on a company called Diamville, in the Central African Republic, to export the blood diamonds, De Standaard found, citing “five sources from the diamond sector” in the country’s capital. A spokesperson for the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, which lobbies on behalf of the Antwerp diamond industry, denied Belgian companies had imported diamonds directly or indirectly from Wagner. Belgium’s imports of diamonds from Russia have raised questions in recent months over whether Belgium should be funding the war through the diamond trade. And although some European nations have ramped up pressure to halt diamond imports from Russia, the trade continues. Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky derided “the world of those who believe that Russian diamonds in Antwerp, for example, are more important than the war in Eastern Europe.”Read it at The Brussels Times
New York Post

Vladimir Putin made ‘huge mistake’ with Ukraine war, Emmanuel Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron this week said that negotiation with Russia could still end the war in Ukraine — and that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion was a “huge mistake” based on “a fake narrative.” Macron made the statements in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulus broadcast Thursday. “I think that President Putin made a huge mistake by launching this war,” the French president said. “He decided on his own, based on a fake narrative, saying ‘NATO will use Ukraine to attack Russia,’ which is totally wrong.” Asked by Stephanopoulos if a leader who acted that way could be trusted as a...
The Independent

‘If you want to understand what Russia has done, come to Ukraine,’ Zelensky claps back at Musk

Volodymyr Zelensky rebuked Elon Musk's proposed peace plan and invited the billionaire to visit Ukraine to see the damage done to the war-torn country by Russian forces. The Ukrainian president mocked Mr Musk’s peace deal at an event organised by The New York Times and asked him to visit the European country instead.“I think that either someone has influence over him, or he somehow draws conclusions on his own,” Mr Zelensky said by video link at the summit.He added: “If you want to understand what Russia has done here, come to Ukraine and you will see this with your...
americanmilitarynews.com

‘Loyal soldiers of Putin’: Ukraine, activists call militarization of schools in Russian-occupied Crimea a war crime

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. In mid-November, the Russian-installed occupation authorities in the Ukrainian Black Sea region of Crimea approved a program of “preliminary military training” for schoolchildren of all ages beginning in the current academic year. The...
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
49K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy