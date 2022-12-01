ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorebook Live

Grant Buckey, 3-star defensive lineman, flips from USC Trojans to UCLA Bruins

By Andrew Nemec
 4 days ago

Liberty-Bakersfield (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Grant Buckey had been committed to the USC Trojans since mid-June.

Until Thursday.

That's when the 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive standout elected to flip to the UCLA Bruins.

"I'm excited to announce after careful consideration I will be flipping my commitment to UCLA," Buckey wrote. "Can't wait to see what the future holds."

Buckey is rated the nation's No. 551 overall prospect and No. 54 defensive lineman.

During his initial recruitment, the Liberty star took just two official visits - UCLA and USC - but also racked up offers from California, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Stanford, Utah, Washington and others.

As a senior, the versatile defensive lineman has posted 46 tackles and five sacks, establishing himself as a highly-disruptive force at the heart of the Liberty defense.

The Patriots (11-2) won their second straight Central Section Division 1 title last week with a 29-13 win over San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno . Buckey had six tackles lifting his team to CIF State 1-A regional game Saturday at Yorba Linda (14-0).

A victory and Buckey will play for a state title at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

Buckey is UCLA's second defensive line pledge in the 2023 recruiting cycle, joining Liberty (Nevada) three-star prospect A.J. Fuimaono.

Junior season highlights

