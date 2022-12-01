ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDSU

WDSU Road Patrol: Uptown residents concerned of impacts from street narrowing projects

NEW ORLEANS — A street narrowing project uptown has residents and businesses concerned about how the project could affect parking and deliveries during Carnival Season. "We were informed by New Orleans Public Works they're going to be doing some resurfacing, redoing the roadway here on Camp Street from Louisiana to Washington Avenue," Daniel Quintana, a resident uptown, said.
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
WWL-TV

1 dead, 1 injured when car slams into back of parked 18-wheeler on N. Claiborne

NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed and another injured when a car crashed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler trailer early Sunday morning, according to New Orleans Police. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. According to police,...
WDSU

Car accident in the Lower 9th Ward left 1 dead and 1 injured

New Orleans police are investigating a car accident that left one dead and another injured in the Lower 9th Ward on Sunday morning. According to police, a Honda Accord with two men was driving near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street around 5:04 a.m. Through investigation, it...
NOLA.com

One dead after car wreck on North Claiborne early Sunday

An early morning car crash on North Claiborne Avenue claimed the life of the vehicle's passenger Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department said. The NOPD reported that a vehicle traveling east on North Claiborne at about 5 a.m. lost control and struck a parked semi trailer at Tricou Street. Paramedics...
NOLA.com

3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police say

Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman were shot and went in a private vehicle to a...
WDSU

Central Carrollton neighbors say 'No Truck' signage is not enough for clearer truck routes

Uptown and Central Carrollton neighbor frustrations continue amid what they feel is a lack of action to stop 18-wheeler trucks from detouring on their streets. On Tuesday, WDSU received reports from neighbors of two incidents where an 18-wheeler truck snagged the oak tree canopy damaging property in the area. One incident happened on Nashville Avenue and the second incident was on St. Charles Avenue and Henry Clay Avenue, where two cars had significant damage.
NOLA.com

Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist

The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
WWL

Kenner Police Officers save three people from sinking vehicle

NEW ORLEANS — The Kenner Police Department is reporting that four of its officers, as well as a number of firefighters, rescued two adults and a child from a sinking vehicle early Friday morning. According to a release from Kenner PD, Officer Clarence Carr responded to a 911 call...
wgno.com

NOPD search warrant results in large drug bust

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A search warrant has lead NOPD officers to a seize of multiple firearms and large amounts of illegal narcotics. Friday (Dec. 1) around 6:15 p.m. the NOPD executed a search warrant following an armed robbery in the 200 block of Poydras Street. As a...

