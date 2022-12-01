Read full article on original website
WDSU
WDSU Road Patrol: Uptown residents concerned of impacts from street narrowing projects
NEW ORLEANS — A street narrowing project uptown has residents and businesses concerned about how the project could affect parking and deliveries during Carnival Season. "We were informed by New Orleans Public Works they're going to be doing some resurfacing, redoing the roadway here on Camp Street from Louisiana to Washington Avenue," Daniel Quintana, a resident uptown, said.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Metairie railroad crossings closed for repairs
Starting Monday (Dec. 5) four Metairie railroad crossings will be closed for construction.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish officials urge drivers to take alternate routes as more railroad crossings close this week
METAIRIE, La. — Drivers in Jefferson Parish will need to plan alternate routes this week as more work is expected on four major railroad crossings in Old Metairie. At 8:30 a.m. Norfolk Southern will start construction again on crossings at Atherton Drive, Hollywood Drive, Farnham Place, and West Oakridge Park.
NOLA.com
Wreck on I-10 near Carrollton Avenue exit kills driver, hospitalizes passenger, NOPD says
A car rolled over multiple times on Interstate 10 near the Carrollton Avenue exit, killing the driver and injuring his passenger, New Orleans police said. The wreck happened around 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the westbound exit lane of I-10, according to preliminary information from police. The driver was exiting I-10...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
Driver killed, passenger injured in roll-over crash on I-10, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Sunday night on I-10 West at Carrollton Avenue exit ramp. The crash killed one person and injured another person according to an NOPD report. “At about 10:51 p.m., NOPD Second District units responded to a reported...
WWL-TV
1 dead, 1 injured when car slams into back of parked 18-wheeler on N. Claiborne
NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed and another injured when a car crashed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler trailer early Sunday morning, according to New Orleans Police. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. According to police,...
Two men shot to death in Central City
The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the central city area that left two men dead.
Fire strikes another home on Fig Street
New Orleans Fire Department fought a stubborn two alarm fire at a home on Fig and Hollygrove streets just off Earhart Boulevard this morning.
WDSU
Car accident in the Lower 9th Ward left 1 dead and 1 injured
New Orleans police are investigating a car accident that left one dead and another injured in the Lower 9th Ward on Sunday morning. According to police, a Honda Accord with two men was driving near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street around 5:04 a.m. Through investigation, it...
NOLA.com
One dead after car wreck on North Claiborne early Sunday
An early morning car crash on North Claiborne Avenue claimed the life of the vehicle's passenger Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department said. The NOPD reported that a vehicle traveling east on North Claiborne at about 5 a.m. lost control and struck a parked semi trailer at Tricou Street. Paramedics...
NOLA.com
3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police say
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman were shot and went in a private vehicle to a...
WDSU
Central Carrollton neighbors say 'No Truck' signage is not enough for clearer truck routes
Uptown and Central Carrollton neighbor frustrations continue amid what they feel is a lack of action to stop 18-wheeler trucks from detouring on their streets. On Tuesday, WDSU received reports from neighbors of two incidents where an 18-wheeler truck snagged the oak tree canopy damaging property in the area. One incident happened on Nashville Avenue and the second incident was on St. Charles Avenue and Henry Clay Avenue, where two cars had significant damage.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
Irate passenger bit, kicked, spat on six deputies while refusing to exit plane, reports say
Officials say a woman bit, kicked and spat on six sheriff’s deputies while refusing to exit a plane at an airport in Louisiana early Thanksgiving Day, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported Saturday. Authorities said the 25-year-old woman attacked Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International...
Kenner Police Officers save three people from sinking vehicle
NEW ORLEANS — The Kenner Police Department is reporting that four of its officers, as well as a number of firefighters, rescued two adults and a child from a sinking vehicle early Friday morning. According to a release from Kenner PD, Officer Clarence Carr responded to a 911 call...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after 3 people injured in Tulane/Gravier area shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Three people were shot and injured Monday morning in New Orleans. According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street around 1 a.m. Police say two males and one female were injured in the shooting and taken to an area hospital...
wgno.com
NOPD search warrant results in large drug bust
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A search warrant has lead NOPD officers to a seize of multiple firearms and large amounts of illegal narcotics. Friday (Dec. 1) around 6:15 p.m. the NOPD executed a search warrant following an armed robbery in the 200 block of Poydras Street. As a...
Woman arrested after allegedly attacking deputies at New Orleans airport
A woman has been arrested and accused of injuring six deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
Woman medevaced from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, Louisiana
A 29-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, La. Saturday evening.
