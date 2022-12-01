While the San Andreas Fault in California may receive more publicity, the New Madrid Fault that triggered powerful earthquakes in the winter of 1811-1812 caused the Mississippi River to reverse its course. One of the results of what was estimated to be a 7.5 earthquake that knocked down building in Louisville, Ky. was that it created Reelfoot Lake which spreads 18,000 acres across Obion and Lake Counties in northwestern, Tenn. The east side of the Mississippi River upheaval that formed Reelfoot Lake has now been designated as Reelfoot Lake State Park and National Refuge Center. It is located nearly 300 miles southwest...

3 DAYS AGO