Jeff Saturday gets real on Matt Ryan’s performance in Colts loss vs. Cowboys, potential benching
The Indianapolis Colts had a real chance to steal a win against a good Dallas Cowboys team. Then, the fourth quarter began and everything went wrong for Jeff Saturday’s squad. The Colts’ two-point deficit ballooned into a 35-point defeat thanks to four turnovers (three of which came from Matt Ryan) that each led to Dallas touchdowns.
Pete Carroll drops ‘all-time’ remark on Geno Smith’s game-winning drive
The Seattle Seahawks came from behind to defeat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, 27-23. In the win, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played extremely well. But he was particularly good on the game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes. Afterwards, Coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on Smith on the final drive, captured by Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell.
Joe Burrow spits hot fire at Justin Reid after Cincy beats Chiefs again
The main story was that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got the best of the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in their Week 13 showdown in the Queen City. The win was the Bengals’ 3rd straight over the high-powered Chiefs. Burrow once again played a dominant role for the...
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
Deion Sanders explains why he left Jackson State for Colorado Buffaloes
After three shockingly successful seasons at Jackson State, where he led the Tigers to a 27-5 record overall and a perfect 12-0 record in 2022, Coach Prime – as he likes to be called – is officially heading to the Power 5 as the new head coach of the Colorado Football Buffaloes. Suddenly, the Southwestern […] The post Deion Sanders explains why he left Jackson State for Colorado Buffaloes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury
USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
Yardbarker
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
Bengals CB Mike Hilton drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Cincy’s win
In a hard-fought game between two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged with a Week 13 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With the 27-24 win, the Bengals rest firmly in second place in the AFC North with a record of 8-4. In the aftermath of the win, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton opened up about the team’s recent success against the Chiefs, dating back to last season’s AFC championship game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.
USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss
USC football star Caleb Williams is in danger of missing out the Cotton Bowl due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. Head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed the development on Sunday, revealing that Williams’ hamstring injury is deemed “significant.” With that said, the USC Trojans will have to see […] The post USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ message to Bears fans after dagger to complete Packers comeback
The Green Bay Packers pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind win against the Chicago Bears in Week 13 as Aaron Rodgers renewed his ownership of the franchise. Despite a hot start from the Bears, the Packers surged in the second half and took home the win. After the game, Rodgers sent a salute to fans at […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ message to Bears fans after dagger to complete Packers comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason Panthers, Baker Mayfield parted ways
It’s been quite the whirlwind season for former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield — from Cleveland Browns’ starter to Carolina Panthers’ starter, to Panthers’ backup, to waivers, all in a span of five months. After requesting a trade out of Cleveland, Mayfield has had an abysmal season with his new squad, going 1-5 and […] The post The real reason Panthers, Baker Mayfield parted ways appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for rest of Dolphins game
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo was initially listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury, with Brock Purdy taking over for the time being. Garoppolo was later ruled out. Jimmy Garoppolo has been carted […] The post 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for rest of Dolphins game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick responds to speculation of Matt Patricia demotion
The New England Patriots offense has taken a huge step back in year two of the Mac Jones era, and many fans are beginning to point their fingers at Matt Patricia, who is the Pats new offensive play caller this season. With the offense struggling again in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, calls for Patricia’s head have increased, leading many to wonder whether head coach Bill Belichick could demote him.
Tyler Lockett goes full savage, throws hilarious shade at Bobby Wagner after win vs. Rams
The Seattle Seahawks are back in the win column after taking down the Los Angeles Rams on the road Sunday, 27-23. Tyler Lockett played like a future Hall of Famer opposite the Rams’ stop unit, exploding for 128 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions and 12 targets. If Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner had […] The post Tyler Lockett goes full savage, throws hilarious shade at Bobby Wagner after win vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders set to arrive in Colorado after Jackson State’s SWAC title game
Deion Sanders is expected to accept Colorado football’s head coaching job following Jackson State’s SWAC title game, per Sports Illustrated. It should be noted that nothing is official as of yet. But there is a strong chance that Colorado will have their new head coach sooner rather than later. Jackson State football enjoyed a tremendous […] The post Deion Sanders set to arrive in Colorado after Jackson State’s SWAC title game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with 49ers gets update that Trey Lance won’t like
Prior to the start of this season, Jimmy Garoppolo was all but expected to leave the San Francisco 49ers at some point. The veteran quarterback was going to make way for Trey Lance, after all. In a stunning turn of events, though, Garoppolo returned to San Francisco… and eventually became their starter again. Now, it […] The post Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with 49ers gets update that Trey Lance won’t like appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jared Goff sounds off on Lions’ hot streak after dominant win vs. Jaguars
Don’t look now, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are roaring their way back into playoff contention. It seemed as if their postseason dreams died the moment they hit a 1-6 record. Since then, though, Detroit has won four of their five games, putting them squarely in contention for a potential Wild Card spot […] The post Jared Goff sounds off on Lions’ hot streak after dominant win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama HC Nick Saban’s reaction to missing out on College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff selection committee released its final rankings of the year on Sunday, and it decided that Georgia will be the only representative from the SEC in this season’s CFP. After USC and TCU failed to win their respective conference title games, there was much discussion on whether the Alabama Crimson Tide would […] The post Alabama HC Nick Saban’s reaction to missing out on College Football Playoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers get pivotal injury updates on two key Tom Brady weapons ahead of Week 13 vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could end up being without two key players on offense for their Week 13 home matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers released their final injury report for Week 13 on Saturday, and 10 different players were issued an injury designation. Among them, wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) and Cameron […] The post Buccaneers get pivotal injury updates on two key Tom Brady weapons ahead of Week 13 vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Florida football’s Anthony Richardson makes massive NFL Draft decision
Anthony Richardson is NFL-bound. Richardson, the starting quarterback at Florida football, officially announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft in a statement posted to his Twitter account on Monday. Richardson said the following in a statement, “After much prayer. consideration, and speaking with my family, I have decided to forgo the upcoming bowl […] The post Florida football’s Anthony Richardson makes massive NFL Draft decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
