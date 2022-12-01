Read full article on original website
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Medford man faces nine criminal charges today accusing him of various crimes involving a weapon and a police chase. The Klamath Falls Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says today 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford has charges of Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful use of a Weapon and Pointing a Firearm at Another and other charges.
DEPUTIES SEEK SUSPECT FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a suspect following an alleged elude incident on Friday afternoon. A DCSO report said at about 2:20 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for a violation in the 2000 block of Fort Ranch Road near Glendale. The deputy could see that the man was a 29-year old known to have warrants, so asked him to exit the vehicle. The suspect proceeded to take off and the pursuit ensued. It went up Fort Branch Road but the deputy lost sight of the vehicle due to road conditions.
A man was jailed following an alleged disturbance on Friday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 11:40 a.m. a victim said there had been a verbal disturbance with the suspect in the 100 block of Lakewood Court in Green. A valid restraining order was located and a deputy contacted the suspect at the residence, which the man is restrained from. The victim said she had tried to contact law enforcement earlier, but the suspect had taken her phone.
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Deputies are searching for murder suspect accused of shooting someone at a marijuana growing and processing facility outside Jacksonville, Oregon in late November. Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, of Sinaloa, Mexico, is wanted on second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts...
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
JACKSON COUNTY -- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested the Ruch murder suspect Friday evening at 8:35 p.m. after receiving a public tip on his potential location. JCSO deputies located the suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural...
YREKA, Calif -- One person has been confirmed dead in the structure fire at Pine Green Apartments. Yreka Police confirmed that one person has died in the fire that began last night, but are withholding the name until their family is notified. Several others are dealing with smoke related injuries.
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says it is looking for a man who may be involved in the shooting at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Saturday. According to officials, the man's connection to the shooting is still being determined. Detectives say they believe Jesus "Chuy" Morales-Martinez, 42,...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- From the Josephine County Sheriff's Office Friday morning: "12/02/22 UPDATE: Travis Damon has been located." The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man, and it's looking for public help finding him. It says today Travis James Damon is a six-feet-tall caucasian weighing 210...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Right now, police are asking for help in finding a woman who hasn’t been heard from in over a month. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is looking for 37-year-old Kristina M. Burks. Yesterday, Burks was reported missing by her parents. Police say...
A fugitive was jailed after being stopped for a lighting violation on his bicycle Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:00 p.m.an officer stopped the rider in the 1100 block of Northeast Walnut Street. The man initially identified himself as a deceased family member, but eventually admitted who he was. 46-year old Daniel Sherman was found to have circuit court warrants out of Roseburg and Sutherlin. 11 additional charges were added. Bail was set at $25,000.
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Grants Pass Police Department is asking the public to report any sightings of a missing woman, 72 year old Josephine Golden, or report sightings of her vehicle. The Department says that on November 29th, Golden, a resident of Grants Pass, was located by Curry County...
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed suspect who fired shots outside a Grants Pass business after robbing the store at gunpoint. The robbery happened at the Town & Country Market on Williams Highway on Nov. 25 around 8:50 p.m.,...
Grants Pass Police Department says a woman, previously located by Curry County Search and Rescue teams, has yet to return home. According to officials, 72-year-old Josephine Golden of Grants Pass was located in the early evening of Nov. 29 on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue crews provided her with fuel for her vehicle and helped her get back to the Gold Beach area.
The Oregon State Police is asking for public assistance with a death investigation that occurred on November 30, 2021. OSP is hoping with the 1st anniversary of this incident that someone will come forward with new information. On November 30, 2021, at approximately 1:00 P.M., Larry Mell was traveling westbound in his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck on Hwy 38 near Putnam Valley Rd, just west of Drain, Oregon, when he was shot. Mr. Mell later died as a result of his injuries. The Oregon State Police’s preliminary investigation suggests this incident appears to be accidental. Mr. Mell was 72 at the time of his death. He had 8 children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Mr. Mell’s family described him as a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Mell loved fishing and crabbing and is greatly missed. Mr. Mell’s family said he was a strong survivor who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer. The Oregon State Police along with Mr. Mell’s family is requesting if anyone was shooting or who knows of someone who was shooting in the area of Hwy 38 and Putnam Valley Rd on November 30, 2021, call us. Help provide some closure to this family who is desperately seeking answers to what happened. If you think you might have some information on this incident, we urge you to call the Oregon State Police at 800-442-2068 or *OSP from your mobile phone. Reference case # SP21-335049.
A Roseburg man was cited for driving while suspended following a traffic stop Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 p.m. an officer stopped an SUV in the 500 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard because the vehicle’s tags were expired. The license of the 27-year old driver had been revoked-misdemeanor. The man was released after the citation was issued.
MEDFORD, Ore. -- More than 400 motorcycles traveled from Touvelle Lodge to the Eagles Lodge Saturday afternoon for the 42nd Annual Toys for Tots donation drive. Motorcyclists drove from Table Rock Road to the Eagles Lodge drop off toys for children in need. Motorcyclist, Craig Chaqucio said this was his...
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged robbery at a retail store on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:00 p.m. 27-year old Cameron Sullivan allegedly attempted to steal two batteries valued at $400 from Coastal Farm and Ranch in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – EUGENE, Ore.—A California man with multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to federal prison after he was arrested transporting nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from California to Oregon. Jose Baldemar Izar, 42, of Lancaster, California, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison. According to court documents, in October 2020, investigators from the Douglas Area Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) received a tip that Izar was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg, Oregon area. Further investigation revealed that Izar was in frequent contact with several suspected methamphetamine dealers in the Roseburg area and that he was known to drive vehicles rented under another name. On March 17, 2021, DINT officers learned Izar would be traveling from California to Douglas County. The same day, they stopped a rented vehicle in which Izar was a passenger. Investigators searched the vehicle and located more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, and drug packaging materials. On March 18, 2021, Izar and a co-conspirator were charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on August 19, 2021, Izar and his co-conspirator were charged by criminal information with conspiring with one another to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine. On November 3, 2022, Izar waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge. This case was prosecuted by DINT and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Jeffrey S. Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. Formed in October 1989, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team is a special investigative unit formed to combat illegal narcotics activity in Douglas County. DINT member agencies include Douglas County, including the Douglas County Sheriff and District Attorney’s Offices, the Oregon National Guard, Oregon State Police, and Roseburg Police Department.
Roseburg Police are dealing with a case of an unidentified woman, a “Jane Doe”, who has been jailed for alleged disorderly conduct. Wednesday just before 2:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Southeast Cass Avenue and Southeast Rose Street after a caller said a disorderly woman was “yelling at nothing” and throwing items. When officers tried to contact the female, she ran away screaming and was trying to open doors of businesses and residences on Southeast Rose Street. The woman also allegedly stole a sleeping bag from in front of a business on Southeast Rose, but the owner did not want to pursue charges.
