MLive.com

Jameson Williams activated by Detroit Lions, and Romeo Okwara too

DETROIT -- Jamo comin’. The Detroit Lions announced on Saturday they are activating first-round pick Jameson Williams from the non-football injury list and edge rusher Romeo Okwara from the physically unable to perform list. Okwara’s brother, Juilan, is headed to injured reserve in a corresponding move. Detroit has...
MLive.com

Former Michigan State standout records first NFL touchdown catch

Connor Heyward recorded his first NFL touchdown catch on the same field as his last score in college. The former Michigan State standout and rookie tight end for the Steelers had a 17-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of Sunday’s 19-16 win against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
MLive.com

Jameson Williams officially cleared to suit up for NFL debut; Romeo Okwara out

DETROIT -- Jameson Williams’ NFL debut is officially upon us. The Detroit Lions activated their prized rookie on Saturday, then cleared him to suit up a day later for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With that, the long, anguished wait for the speedy wideout is over. Just how...
MLive.com

#15 Kentucky vs. Michigan basketball prediction and odds for Sunday, 12/4

A busy week in college basketball is wrapping up with an intriguing slate of Sunday games, none bigger than this showdown between the...
MLive.com

Michigan’s Jaelin Llewellyn injured, Jett Howard plays through injury vs. Kentucky

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard didn’t have an update on one injured player after Sunday’s loss to Kentucky. He did, however, reveal a different player’s health issue. With 8:40 left in the second half of Michigan’s eventual 73-69 loss to Kentucky in London, Michigan starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn fell to the floor in pain and grabbed his left knee. He needed assistance leaving the court. When he eventually reappeared on the bench, he had ice wrapped around his knee. He did not return to the game.
MLive.com

Northwestern vs. Michigan State basketball picks + $1,000 FanDuel promo

Conference play begins for two Big Ten basketball teams tonight
MLive.com

Golden Knights vs. Red Wings predictions + our FanDuel Sportsbook bonus

The Detroit Red Wings take on one of the best teams in the NHL in the Vegas Golden Knights tonight
MLive.com

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code & bonus - $150 Free bet offer for NFL

With playoff talk beginning to make rumblings around the NFL
MLive.com

Top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball teams entering the 2022-23 season

The boys basketball season is underway and the Metro Detroit area will once again be a hot bed of top teams in Michigan. The very long journey to the Breslin Center begins and here are some of the top teams to watch heading into the season. 1. Bloomfield Hills Brother...
MLive.com

Michigan State falls out of AP top 25 after back-to-back losses

From out of the rankings to the top 15 to back out of the rankings again. That’s been the ride of Michigan State this season. The Spartans fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday on the heels of back-to-back losses in the last week. After going...
MLive.com

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets prediction + Caesars bonus code MLIVEFULL

Sunday has a full day's worth of NHL action
MLive.com

Muskegon-area boys basketball teams to watch heading into 2022-23 season

MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys basketball season tips off this week and there are some noteworthy early season matchups to monitor as we dig into the 2022-23 season. Before the season hits full stride, however, we wanted to highlight some of the top teams in the Muskegon...
MLive.com

Michigan’s top 50 returning high school wrestlers for 2022-23 season

The journey is just starting, but the destination is clear. The team state finals at Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center on Feb. 24 and the individual finals at Detroit’s Ford Field on March 3 are the two dates circled on the calendar of every aspiring wrestler heading into the 2022-23 season.
MLive.com

Grizzlies vs. Pistons prediction plus promo code MLIVEFULL at Caesars

What better time than now to sign up with a new sportsbook when we have a full slate of NBA action on this...

