Michigan head coach Juwan Howard didn’t have an update on one injured player after Sunday’s loss to Kentucky. He did, however, reveal a different player’s health issue. With 8:40 left in the second half of Michigan’s eventual 73-69 loss to Kentucky in London, Michigan starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn fell to the floor in pain and grabbed his left knee. He needed assistance leaving the court. When he eventually reappeared on the bench, he had ice wrapped around his knee. He did not return to the game.

6 HOURS AGO