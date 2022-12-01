Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Jameson Williams activated by Detroit Lions, and Romeo Okwara too
DETROIT -- Jamo comin’. The Detroit Lions announced on Saturday they are activating first-round pick Jameson Williams from the non-football injury list and edge rusher Romeo Okwara from the physically unable to perform list. Okwara’s brother, Juilan, is headed to injured reserve in a corresponding move. Detroit has...
MLive.com
The Lions are winning, healthy, and expected to get even healthier vs Vikings
DETROIT -- The Lions are winning. They’re also finally getting healthy. When they continue their playoff push next week against the division-leading Minnesota Vikings, they should be even healthier yet with the anticipated return of pass rusher Romeo Okwara.
Jaguars Continue To Look for Fixes Following Brutal Defensive Performance vs. Lions
Nothing went right for the Jaguars defensively in a blowout loss.
MLive.com
College Football Playoff set: How Michigan and Georgia match up as favorites over TCU and Ohio State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are reacting to the field of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State moments after the College Football Playoff announcement Sunday afternoon. Among the topics:. Was the case for No. 5 Alabama ever real?. Was the...
MLive.com
The Tigers are off to the Winter Meetings. Will they return with a new outfielder?
No, the Detroit Tigers aren’t going to leave San Diego with Aaron Judge. But they do need a right-handed hitting outfielder, preferably one that costs a bit less than $300 million, and this week’s annual Winter Meetings presents an ideal moment to grab one.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Kentucky (12/4/22): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan and Kentucky, two of the more popular men’s basketball programs in the United States, will play a game in London on Sunday. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) Hosted by the Basketball Hall of Fame, this game was supposed to take place in 2020, and was...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State standout records first NFL touchdown catch
Connor Heyward recorded his first NFL touchdown catch on the same field as his last score in college. The former Michigan State standout and rookie tight end for the Steelers had a 17-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of Sunday’s 19-16 win against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Enjoying comforts of home, Lightning face Red Wings
Firmly entrenched in a recent run of superb play, the Tampa Bay Lightning are adhering to one of the most
MLive.com
Jameson Williams officially cleared to suit up for NFL debut; Romeo Okwara out
DETROIT -- Jameson Williams’ NFL debut is officially upon us. The Detroit Lions activated their prized rookie on Saturday, then cleared him to suit up a day later for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With that, the long, anguished wait for the speedy wideout is over. Just how...
MLive.com
#15 Kentucky vs. Michigan basketball prediction and odds for Sunday, 12/4
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A busy week in college basketball is wrapping up with an intriguing slate of Sunday games, none bigger than this showdown between the...
MLive.com
Michigan’s Jaelin Llewellyn injured, Jett Howard plays through injury vs. Kentucky
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard didn’t have an update on one injured player after Sunday’s loss to Kentucky. He did, however, reveal a different player’s health issue. With 8:40 left in the second half of Michigan’s eventual 73-69 loss to Kentucky in London, Michigan starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn fell to the floor in pain and grabbed his left knee. He needed assistance leaving the court. When he eventually reappeared on the bench, he had ice wrapped around his knee. He did not return to the game.
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball teams entering the 2022-23 season
The boys basketball season is underway and the Metro Detroit area will once again be a hot bed of top teams in Michigan. The very long journey to the Breslin Center begins and here are some of the top teams to watch heading into the season. 1. Bloomfield Hills Brother...
MLive.com
Michigan State falls out of AP top 25 after back-to-back losses
From out of the rankings to the top 15 to back out of the rankings again. That’s been the ride of Michigan State this season. The Spartans fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday on the heels of back-to-back losses in the last week. After going...
MLive.com
MLive.com
Muskegon-area boys basketball teams to watch heading into 2022-23 season
MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys basketball season tips off this week and there are some noteworthy early season matchups to monitor as we dig into the 2022-23 season. Before the season hits full stride, however, we wanted to highlight some of the top teams in the Muskegon...
MLive.com
Michigan’s top 50 returning high school wrestlers for 2022-23 season
The journey is just starting, but the destination is clear. The team state finals at Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center on Feb. 24 and the individual finals at Detroit’s Ford Field on March 3 are the two dates circled on the calendar of every aspiring wrestler heading into the 2022-23 season.
MLive.com
