Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children's storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School's “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held Saturday...
Idaho State Journal
Texas School Shooting Survivor Lawsuit
Uvalde shooting victims seek $27B, class action in lawsuit. Victims of a Texas elementary school shooting are seeking a $27 billion class action lawsuit against city and state police, the city of Uvalde and other school and law enforcement officials for failing to follow active shooter protocol, according to the lawsuit filed this week. The lawsuit filed this week seeks damages for survivors of the May 24 shooting who were present and have sustained “emotional or psychological damages as a result of the defendants’ conduct and omissions on that date.” Among those suing are school staff and representatives of minors who were present when a gunman stormed Robb Elementary, killing 19 children and two teachers.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Legislators can win battles by supporting each other
Last week, the Idaho Legislature held its biennial organizing session. With 31 new representatives and 20 new senators, the Capitol looks very different from when the session ended earlier this year. Over the last few months, a group of East Idaho legislators met and discussed what all these changes would mean for our part of the state. We want to ensure your priorities are heard loud and clear in Boise. To support those efforts, we’ve formed the East Idaho Coalition.
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho starting today
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert and winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and continue bringing snow to the region well into Monday morning. The Island Park, Victor and Emigration Summit areas are expected to be hardest hit by the storm and...
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
Idaho's gas prices finally under $4 per gallon
After months of paying more than $4 and $5 per gallon of gas, Idahoans are finally seeing prices that start with a 3. The average gallon of gas fell to $3.99 on Friday, according to a AAA press release. It’s the first time Idaho’s average gas price has been less than $4 since March. “The state average has dropped by 8 cents in just the past few days, with prices in the Treasure Valley falling by a dime over the same time period,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in the release. “Hopefully, pump prices will continue on a downward trend, but this is great news for families who are trying to find a way to connect with loved ones over the holidays.” Idaho’s average gas price was more than $5 per gallon in late July; Boise’s gas prices didn’t dip below $5 until August.
Winter weather advisory, special weather alert in effect in East Idaho as storm approaches
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for most of East Idaho and a winter weather advisory for some local mountain areas warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and continue bringing snow to the region well into Monday morning. The Island Park, Victor and Emigration Summit areas are under...
Comments / 0