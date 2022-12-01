After months of paying more than $4 and $5 per gallon of gas, Idahoans are finally seeing prices that start with a 3. The average gallon of gas fell to $3.99 on Friday, according to a AAA press release. It’s the first time Idaho’s average gas price has been less than $4 since March. “The state average has dropped by 8 cents in just the past few days, with prices in the Treasure Valley falling by a dime over the same time period,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in the release. “Hopefully, pump prices will continue on a downward trend, but this is great news for families who are trying to find a way to connect with loved ones over the holidays.” Idaho’s average gas price was more than $5 per gallon in late July; Boise’s gas prices didn’t dip below $5 until August.

2 DAYS AGO