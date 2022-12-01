Read full article on original website
Charles Made ‘Numerous Attempts to Make Peace’ With Harry & Meghan—How He’s Bracing For Their Netflix Documentary
A stop to it. King Charles was surprised by Harry and Meghan’s documentary trailer. The newly-crowned King is trying to stop the Sussexes if they say anything bad about the British monarchy. In the trailer of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, aptly named Harry & Meghan, the two talk about the royal family hierarchy and the troubles they faced during their marriage with tabloids, rumors and with their own family members. “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?'” Harry said in a voiceover. “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking,...
Idaho State Journal
AP PHOTOS: Pageant celebrates transgender life in India
GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Anilya Boro may not have won the crown at India's Miss Trans NE pageant this year, but having her parents there in support was a validation in its own right. “I must prove to my parents that I can do something as a girl,” said...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
EXPLAINER: US power grid has long faced terror threat
WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators believe a shooting that damaged power substations in North Carolina was a crime. What they don’t have yet is a suspect or a motive. Whatever the reason, the shooting serves as a reminder of why experts have stressed the need to secure the U.S. power grid. Authorities have warned that the nation’s electricity infrastructure could be vulnerable targets for domestic terrorists. Tens of thousands of people lost their electricity over the weekend after one or more people opened fire on two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, which is roughly 60 miles southwest of Raleigh. Nobody has been charged in the shooting as of Monday. Here’s a look at what is known about the shooting and why it could have implications across the U.S.
Idaho State Journal
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2022
From the excitement of crowds greeting Britain's Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales, as they visit the United States, looking for new ways to address climate change; to the eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, among Earth’s most active volcanoes; to protesters in Beijing, demonstrating against strict anti-virus measures in China, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
Idaho State Journal
Russia unleashes missiles but Ukraine says most shot down
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Monday unleashed what Ukrainian authorities called the latest “massive missile attack” across their country, striking homes and buildings, killing civilians, and disrupting electrical power and water supplies in areas — notably in the Black Sea port city of Odesa. Ukraine’s air force claimed it shot down more than 60 of the 70 missiles fired.
Idaho State Journal
2.500 dead seals found on Russia's Caspian coast
MOSCOW (AP) — About 2,500 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said Sunday. Authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan said it was unclear why the mass die-off happened but that it was likely due to natural causes.
Idaho State Journal
Flash flood kills nine at church gathering in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least nine people died and eight others were missing in South Africa after a flash flood swept away members of a church congregation along the Jukskei River in Johannesburg, rescue officials said Sunday. The dead and missing were all part of the congregation, which was...
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
Idaho State Journal
AP PHOTOS: Residents face new reality in retaken Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — When Ukraine wrested back Kherson from Russian occupiers nearly a month ago, it was a moment of glory and pride, hailed as the beginning of the end of the war. But hardship for the city's residents was far from over. Though free from Russia's control,...
