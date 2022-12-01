ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston Prepares for Christmas With Help From Her Pups in Cute New Snaps

By Carly Silva
 4 days ago
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is getting into the holiday spirit with her four-legged friends by her side.

The actress and animal-lover kicked off the Christmas festivities this week, while welcoming the first day of December with some holiday content on Instagram.

Aniston, 53, shared a series of photos and videos on Thursday, Dec. 1, to show her fans the process of picking out her larger-than-life Christmas tree and bringing home a new friend for her dogs.

In the first pic, the Friends alum is seen hugging a giant tree at what appears to be a Christmas tree farm. During her excursion, she also picked up an adorable reindeer figurine made out of tree wood and topped off with green branches for antlers.

While Aniston is seen peacefully sitting in the car with the new reindeer in tow on her way back home, all hell seemed to break loose once her pups laid eyes on the new animal friend as she arrived to her house.

The Morning Show star is seen holding up the cute reindeer figure out of reach of her dogs, Clyde and Chesterfield, who repeatedly try jumping and grabbing at the animal decoration.

In the clip, Aniston is heard grunting and squealing while trying to keep the reindeer away from her pups, before admitting, "This was a terrible idea."

"Oh jeez," she also adds.

While her dogs continue lunging at the new "toy," Aniston instructs them, "Be nice! He's just here for the holidays! He's just visiting!"

"Guys!" she exclaims, before walking away from her pooches and murmuring, "I'm really sorry. I should've re-thought this."

"Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️" the Murder Mystery actress captioned the comical post.

But luckily for her, the dogs ended up being able to tolerate their new reindeer pal, as the last slide in Aniston's social media post showed Clyde and Chesterfield both sitting nicely next to the Rudolph figurine. (Her third pup, Sophie, didn't appear to be in attendance for the holiday chaos).

"I need that!" fellow actress Isla Fisher commented on Aniston's post, in reference to the wooden reindeer, while Jay Shetty chimed in to say, "Haha I got the same one 😂."

Other celebrities also spread holiday cheer in the comments on Aniston's post, including Octavia Spencer and Ariana Huff, who both added a series of heart emojis.

Chris Hemsworth Bonds With Son in Impressive Skateboarding Video

Teresa Giudice Called 'Rudest Person Ever' Following Tense Radio Interview

Billie Herrod
2d ago

I’m weary from hearing about the moves of movie/television stars! Who really has any real contact with those out of touch with the real world people?

