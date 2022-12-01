ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow continues for Monday

Following a weekend of rain, snow and thunderstorms, wet weather is forecast to continue for Northern California — at least for the start of the week. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says Monday we can expect some on-and-off showers throughout the day with snow above 4,500 feet. Latest updates. 6:28 a.m.:...
KCRA.com

KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Dec. 2-4

From holiday displays across the region to the California International Marathon to Team USA watch parties, there are a lot of options if you're looking for something to do this weekend in Northern California. But here is what you should know first about the weekend forecast. Here is a look...
KCRA.com

On and off rain expected this weekend

Saturday morning will not be as cold, foggy or frosty as Friday morning but that's because clouds and scattered showers will be back in Northern California. The chance for rain opens around sunrise on Saturday, with on and off rain showers expected in the valley and foothills all day. Snow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy