150-year-old shipwreck from gold rush discovered off the coast of Washington state
SEATTLE — The sonar images are unmistakable to the trained eye. A shipwreck more than a thousand feet deep off the Washington coast. In November 1875, the steamship SDS Pacific was traveling from Seattle to San Francisco when it collided with a large sailing ship in the dark of night.
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow continues for Monday
Following a weekend of rain, snow and thunderstorms, wet weather is forecast to continue for Northern California — at least for the start of the week. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says Monday we can expect some on-and-off showers throughout the day with snow above 4,500 feet. Latest updates. 6:28 a.m.:...
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Dec. 2-4
From holiday displays across the region to the California International Marathon to Team USA watch parties, there are a lot of options if you're looking for something to do this weekend in Northern California. But here is what you should know first about the weekend forecast. Here is a look...
KCRA Today: What to expect for rain & snow, NorCal flu hospitalizations spike, record-breaking year for CIM
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
'There's an alligator out there': Cat finds severed alligator head in Wisconsin lake
"I looked out there in the calm water and I said, there's an alligator out there." Wendy Wiesehuegel says she has seen a lot of wildlife in her more than two decades living on Wisconsin's Lake Keesus, but never an alligator. In fact, she wasn't really convinced of what she...
'Everybody is getting it': Northern California flu hospitalizations spike across region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is reporting very high flu levels this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Health officials are urging people to get their flu shots as hospitals fill up. "I think our hospital, like everywhere in Northern California are seeing increased rates of flu and...
On and off rain expected this weekend
Saturday morning will not be as cold, foggy or frosty as Friday morning but that's because clouds and scattered showers will be back in Northern California. The chance for rain opens around sunrise on Saturday, with on and off rain showers expected in the valley and foothills all day. Snow...
Newsom has yet to release details on gas price gouging penalty days before special session
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Less than 72 hours before California lawmakers return to Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom as of Friday night had yet to disclose the details of his proposed gas price gouging penalty at the center of aspecial legislative session he has called. In response to spiking gas prices...
