Coconut Cream Pie-Themed Hotel Room Is a Sight to Behold

Well this is a once-in-a-lifetime stay.

Although some more modern hotel chains get a bad rap for all looking the same these days, they're not the only option out there. If you're looking for a more unique experience, you can certain find it. More than ever, it seems like themed hotel rooms and even entire Airbnbs are popping up everywhere, meant to transport you into a different world during your vacation.

But there are themes, and then there is... whatever this hotel room is. On TikTok, @aprettycoolhoteltour featured a peek into the incredibly specific coconut cream pie themed hotel room, and while it's certainly unusual, we could totally see how a dessert lover would feel right at home here!

The entire ceiling looks like the cream topping of a pie, hanging upside down over the lucky guests who get to stay here. The rest of the room is decorated in browns, creams, and whites, with a round bed that has a pie crust-type frame and pillows that are meant to look like cream topping as well.

This room can be found at The Roxbury in upstate New York, and according to their website , the room actually ties into the pie from Gilligan's Island.

"As far as coconut cream pies go, Maryann HAD to have been the better cook. But could she have constructed an entire room that makes you feel like you’re actually INSIDE of a pie?" says the description of the room.

This room can be booked for rates between $182 and $275, depending on when you visit... and the other rooms and suites at the hotel are also outfitted in different themes , from a Wizard of Oz- inspired emerald room to a romantic Mozart-themed bridal suite.

If you're looking for a unique stay you won't forget, this certainly seems like the place!