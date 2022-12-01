ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar Times

Close race: Hong Kong Harry captures Grade II, $251,500 Seabiscuit Handicap

By Kelley Carlson
Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSg7O_0jU674s000

Hong Kong Harry (outside) powered past Beyond Brilliant (middle) and Masteroffoxhounds (inside) in the stretch to win the Grade II, $251,500 Seabiscuit Handicap by a neck on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Del Mar (pictured above). Beyond Brilliant held on for second, a head in front of Masteroffoxhounds at the finish line.

Sent off as the race favorite, Hong Kong Harry finished the 1 1/16 miles on the turf in 1:39.79, a fifth of a second off the course record.

“(Jockey) Flavien (Prat) rode him with a lot of confidence,” said Hong Kong Harry’s trainer, Phil D’Amato. “He could sense they were flying up there. He waited a little bit longer than usual, but he came with a great, late kick, and the time was ultra-fast. This horse has got a heart of gold. He’s just one of those horses — he’s not the prettiest horse, but he’s got the best constitution, the best heart and the best turn of foot, lately.”

Hong Kong Harry, a 5-year-old gelding, is owned by Scott Anastasi, Jimmy Ukegawa and Tony Valazza.

Horses with local connections were victorious in the other stakes races during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend: Prince Abama in the Grade II, $250,000 Hollywood Turf Cup (owned by Michael House of Rancho Santa Fe); Bellstreet Bridie in the Grade III, $151,500 Red Carpet Stakes (co-owned by Tim Cohen of Del Mar); and Defunded in the Grade III, $150,500 Native Diver Stakes (co-owned by part-time Del Mar resident Mike Pegram).

Next weekend will be the final one of Del Mar’s Bing Crosby meet. There will be five graded stakes races — including two Grade I events — and on Closing Day, Dec. 4, racegoers can receive free entry by donating nonperishable food items. The items will be given to the San Diego Food Bank, and can be dropped off in donation bins outside the Stretch Run admission gates. “Most needed” food items include canned soup, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned meat, cereal, oatmeal and peanut butter.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

Related
drifttravel.com

Why You Need to Travel to San Diego, California

San Diego is one of the best vacation spots in the U.S. Here, you can experience Southern California’s best features – sun, fun and beaches – and all without the kind of crowd sizes you’d find in Los Angeles. Explore these things to do in San Diego and you’ll be assured one very memorable trip.
Outsider.com

California Climber Falls 200 Feet to Their Death From El Cajon Mountain

On Sunday (December 4), a climber eagerly set out for El Cajon Mountain, a popular destination for California outdoorsmen in search of a challenge. A massive block of granite towering above the town of El Cajon, the mountain features more than 200 different climbing routes as well as one of the most challenging hikes in San Diego County.
eastcountymagazine.org

GOLDEN DOOR ACQUIRES 1,988-ACRE NEWLAND SIERRA SITE IN MERRIAM MOUNTAINS AS PRESERVE, ENDS BATTLE OVER HOUSING PROPOSAL

December 4, 2022 (San Marcos) – The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development is over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
KPBS

Aging San Diego trolley cars find new life in Argentina

Dozens of old San Diego trolleys are getting a new life in South America. KPBS reporter Matt Hoffman visited the Metropolitan Transit Systems train yard and got to see how the cars will be used to expand rail service more than 6,000 miles away. Dozens of old San Diego trolley...
sandiegoville.com

Global Chain Texas Roadhouse To Open Location In San Diego's South County

With more than 600 locations around the world and more to come, Texas Roadhouse will soon bring a new outpost to San Diego's South County. Founded by W. Kent Taylor in Indiana in 1993, Texas Roadhouse now operates more than 607 locations around the United States, as well as in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Philippines, Mexico, and Taiwan. The restaurants are known for the free buckets of peanuts at each table, line dancing waitstaff, Willie Nelson-themed tables, and a classic American scratch-made menu of hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, house-made sides, and fresh-baked bread. Being their top menu item is an 11-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin and every table receives homemade rolls, each Texas Roadhouse store employs its own butcher and baker to ensure quality.
probrewer.com

Turnkey San Diego Brewery and Tasting Room for sale!

Kookslams Hard Seltzer is a Miami Vice/80’s tasting room that fulfills all your needs. Our located is optimal for hosting event and private parties. We have a large 10×25” stage and. Located in the heart of Hop Highway in Vista,CA. The brewery is surrounded by multiple large...
San Diego Channel

Helicopter crews rescue injured hiker in Black Mountain Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An injured hiker in the Black Mountain Ranch area of North County was airlifted to a landing zone and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital. Rescue medics responded to a report of the hiker at 15500 Black Mountain Road at 10:15 a.m. Sunday and a helicopter dropped a medic to assess the person, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department online incident log.
sandiegolocaldirectory.org

Best Places To Eat In San Diego

San Diego is a beautiful city with plenty to see and do. Whether you’re looking for the best places to eat, the must-see attractions, or the best beaches, this blog post has you covered. We’ll also touch on some of the best hiking trails, where to find the best views, and locals’ favorite spots. And for those looking for something a little off the beaten path, we’ve got you covered there too. So whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime resident, this blog post has something for everyone.
Times of San Diego

Crews Come to Aid of Injured Hiker at Black Mountain Ranch Park

An injured hiker at Black Mountain Open Space Park was airlifted to a landing zone and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital Sunday. Rescuers responded to a report of a stranded hiker at 15500 Black Mountain Road at 10:15 a.m. A helicopter dropped a medic in to assess the person, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department online log.
presidiosentinel.com

Building A House on a Stack of Marbles

Recently I was sharing a thought with a friend of mine. I asked, “Would you build a house on a stack of marbles?”. She laughed and said, “Of course not; who would?”. Ironically, I said, that’s what appears to be happening around us in the City and County of San Diego. Our elected officials seem to be going with the concept that we don’t need a solid foundation to build on. And I am not just referring to construction or building houses.
KPBS

No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego

Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
624
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy