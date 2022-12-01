Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Bertrand boutique owners collaborate to open shop in Holdrege for the holidays
HOLDREGE — Running boutiques in the small town of Bertrand has never been a competition for Jennifer Weber and Stacey Wendell. Weber is the owner of Pretty & Fabulous Boutique, and Wendell owns Divine Boutique just down the street in downtown Bertrand. The pair are friends and will often collaborate to bring different events and opportunities to the community.
NebraskaTV
Kearney Symphony Orchestra Celebrates the Holidays
Kearney Symphony Orchestra Celebrates the Holidays. Discover classics By Johann Strauss Jr. and G. F. Handel and enjoy a holiday sing-along. The concert will introduce a UNK Student Concerto-Aria Winner. The UNK ticket office number is 308-865-8417.
KSNB Local4
Aurora woman wins Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Heartland United Way wrapped another year of its 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway. The event marked its 20th year of giving away a vehicle, donated by Tom and Kim Dinsdale from Dinsdale Automotive. People who donated $260 to the Heartland United Way got their...
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Paws for a Cause
KEARNEY, Neb. — 12th Annual Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Now through February 25th, your session fee is a $50 donation to the Animal Shelter to buy pet food. Baer Studios will give you and your pet a custom pet portrait session. All food and a portion of all sales...
NebraskaTV
The Good Life Rescue gives animals good homes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Good Life Rescue is giving foster animals another chance to find good homes, and they recently held their Mistletoe for Mutts fundraiser where donations were given, a silent auction was had and drinks were poured after a long year of rescuing animals in need.
Fire destroys several trucks at Kearney industrial lot
It happened at an industrial lot on Pennsylvania Avenue.
KSNB Local4
The Lark announces it will be adding housing
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Some exciting news for The Lark in downtown Hastings. During its “Business after Hours " event with the Hastings Chamber of Commerce Thursday, the venue announced that they will be adding housing above the main floor of its building. It will consist of three apartments, two of them will be for people to rent, while the third will be similar to an Airbnb.
klkntv.com
Police pursuit ends in fatal car accident near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car accident southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, crashed and overturned in a ditch, ejecting the driver, after failing to pull over for a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy.
klkntv.com
Room and board will increase at all Nebraska universities due to inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation is making on-campus housing more expensive at Nebraska universities. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved a three-year plan that will increase room and board at all of the campuses starting next fall. The proposal includes a 3% increase at the University...
Kearney Hub
Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest
MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.
NebraskaTV
Kearney Catholic splits double header to start the season
KEARNEY. Neb. — The Kearney Catholic Stars opened up their regular season on Saturday hosting the Holdrege Dusters. The girls game saw a defensive battle that was ultimately won by the Stars 35-22. Callie Squiers led all scorers with 15 points. In the boys game the Dusters earned the...
NebraskaTV
Jury still out in Grand Island murder case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man will now wait until Monday to learn his fate on murder charges. Jurors deliberated for nearly 8 hours Friday but apparently it wasn't enough. Prosecutors say Donald Anthony was a gang member who cared about his reputation and was upset that...
agdaily.com
Nebraska ranchers demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and LGBTQ+ inclusion
Setting out and doing something different from what your family has always done can be daunting, especially in the ranching community. But that’s precisely what Levi Leonard-Gorsuch has done with his husband, Danny, and their entrepreneurial spirit is making an impact. Levi grew up as part of his family’s...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island man charged after refusing to come out of trailer headed to district court
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man charged after he refused to come out from underneath a trailer earlier this year, leading to a K-9 being called in, has had some charges dismissed, and his case is now bound over to district court. According to Hall County Court records, Alejandro...
News Channel Nebraska
Police make arrest related to Minden burglary and car theft
MINDEN, Neb. -- One person is in custody in a case involving a burglary and a stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress in Auto Way Bowl. When police arrived, they found a glass door had been broken and the business...
KSNB Local4
Mickey Joseph appears in court via Zoom from his jail cell Thursday afternoon
The latest key winner drawn at Eakes in Grand Island, for the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. New details coming out about the death of Said Farah. Witness statements carried on in the Donald Anthony murder trial on Wednesday.
Kearney Hub
A rejuvenating 40-day, 700-mile trek for Kearney area man
KEARNEY — Imagine hiking 700 miles. Imagine being a 67-year-old retiree with scant hiking experience doing it alone. No wonder Paul Schinkel’s eyes gleam as he talks about walking the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain in October. More than the miles he walked and the 20 pounds he lost, he cherishes meeting people from all over the world.
KSNB Local4
New details coming out about the death of Said Farah
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Witness statements carried on in the Donald Anthony murder trial on Wednesday. In the morning portion, the doctor who performed the autopsy on said Farah’s body testified before the court. She said that four substances were found in the victim’s body including meth and...
NebraskaTV
UNK Women's basketball wins 8th in a row
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Junior guard Trinity Law scored 15 points and No. 26/29 Nebraska Kearney held Northeastern State in check, 79-46, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (10-1) start the conference season at 2-0 while the RiverHawks fall to...
NebraskaTV
Deadly Grand Island stabbing suspect linked to gang, case heads to jury Friday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island police investigator says an accused killer was associated with a gang as the murder trial of Donald Anthony will go to jurors on Friday. Donald Anthony, 35, is charged with first degree murder for a stabbing death that happened less than two blocks from the courthouse.
