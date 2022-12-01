ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

TikTok Body Positivity Influencer ‘Suddenly’ Dies at 21

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCOFG_0jU66sRW00
Instagram

Canadian TikTok influencer Megha Thakur has “suddenly” died at the age of 21, her family revealed on social media.

“Megha was a confident and independent young woman,” her parents wrote. “She will be dearly missed.”

Thakur had more than 900,000 followers on TikTok, where she posted videos promoting body positivity and self-confidence while documenting her fashion and influencer lifestyle. She died “unexpectedly” on Nov. 24, her parents wrote on her Instagram Nov. 28. A cause of death hasn’t yet been revealed.

Fellow influencer Gina Shkeda commented, “This can’t be true oh my god.”

“Megha knew how much of a force she was in the influencer space and how many women looked up to her, I told her all the time,” journalist Daisy Maldonado commented. “We lost an angel too soon.”

Thakur last posted on TikTok Nov. 18 with a video of her walking through city streets and the caption: “YOU’RE in charge of your destiny. Remember that 💫 #confidence #selflove.”

Fans and friends have poured into the comments, offering their condolences and sharing their shock at her sudden death.

“RIP 😭 - I admired her so much. Definitely a role model for the young ones,” one fan wrote on her last post.

“I am in disbelief,” another fan commented. “I’ve rarely ever shed tears for someone I’ve looked up to on social media, but I’m crying as I type this. I don’t know what to say.”

Thakur had reportedly been a student at Western University in Canada, although it’s unknown if she was still attending at the time of her death.

Comments / 414

Bing
4d ago

Sadly another young life gone to soon, everyday I read several news articles with the heading "Died suddenly" most always young and cause of death not given. If you don't see what's going on, sadly you never will...

Reply(27)
196
DoYouVote4Nazis?
3d ago

these people are criminals trying to kill us. look at the goal of the world economic forum. they have a creepy YouTube page full of their agenda.

Reply(7)
76
ann A
3d ago

repent and be baptized everyone of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of your sin.its appointed to all men once to die but after this the judgment

Reply(3)
10
Related
The Independent

TikTok star Megha Thakur dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 21

Canadian influencer Megha Thakur has died “suddenly and unexpectedly” at the age of 21, her parents have announced.The TikTok star, who was from Brampton, Ontario, was well known for promoting self-confidence and body positivity, with Thakur frequently sharing videos of herself dancing with her more than 930,000 followers on TikTok.In a post to her Instagram on Tuesday, Thakur’s parents shared the news of her “unexpected” passing, writing: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on 24 November 2022 in the early morning...
Distractify

Celebrity Personal Trainer Eric Fleishman Has Died at 53

Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman, known to some as "Eric the Trainer," suddenly died on Thanksgiving Day at the age of 53. His death was confirmed on his official Instagram account, which also tagged his wife, Alysia Kanemoto. In addition to working as a celebrity personal trainer, Eric has aided U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, hosted the Mr. America Bodybuilding competition, and hosted Celebrity Sweat.
Daily Beast

‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle

Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.”. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and...
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Reveals She Sustained Irreversible Nerve Damage to Her Body: ‘When I Dance I Don’t Feel the Pain’

Back in 2019, Britney Spears was admitted into a mental health facility. In the years since, the singer has asserted in court documents that the stay, which took place amidst her 13-year conservatorship, was against her will and the determinant of her health. Now, as she approaches the one-year anniversary of the conservatorship termination, the singer has detailed the lasting nerve damage she says she sustained during her stay at the facility – which doubles as an unexpected explanation for her bubbly Instagram dance videos.
New York Post

Mom allegedly put dead girl, 5, in concrete block to use as bedside table

A 27-year-old Argentinian woman allegedly placed the body of her 5-year-old girl inside a wooden box, filled it with cement and used it as a bedside table for several months. Police found the entombed body of Milagros Nazareth Martin in the home of Vanesa Mansilla after her husband reported that he had not seen their daughter in a long time, Sky News reported. Mansilla reportedly told him initially that she had placed Milagros in the care of social services due to unsanitary conditions in their home. But when cops arrived, she admitted she didn’t know what to do when the girl died and...
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
TheDailyBeast

Married ‘Good Morning America’ Co-Anchors Leave Partners for Each Other

Married Co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have allegedly left their partners to be with each-other after a months-long affair, Page Six reported Wednesday. The affair reportedly began in March—the same month they both ran the New York City half marathon— and they were spotted “canoodling” in bars by the ABC News building as early as May, a source told Page Six. The Daily Mail reported the two went on a getaway to a romantic cottage earlier this month, complete with a paparazzi photo of Holmes grabbing Robach’s butt. Robach has been married to Melrose Place star Andrew Shue since 2010, although the couple reportedly split in August, alongside Holmes and his wife Marilee Fiebig. The two have deactivated their Instagram accounts in light of the news, with neither commenting publicly on the affair. ABC hasn’t responded to a request for comment.Read it at PageSix
Popculture

Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash

Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
The Independent

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33

American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Women's Health

Meghan Trainor claims nurses 'shamed her' when she gave birth

It's tough enough being a new mum without being judged for your actions - but Meghan Trainor has said that nurses did just that when she gave birth to her son Riley, 21 months. Mysteriously the tot slept a lot when he was born, an anomaly that the All about...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
36K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy