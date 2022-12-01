Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Paws for a Cause
KEARNEY, Neb. — 12th Annual Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Now through February 25th, your session fee is a $50 donation to the Animal Shelter to buy pet food. Baer Studios will give you and your pet a custom pet portrait session. All food and a portion of all sales...
NebraskaTV
The Good Life Rescue gives animals good homes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Good Life Rescue is giving foster animals another chance to find good homes, and they recently held their Mistletoe for Mutts fundraiser where donations were given, a silent auction was had and drinks were poured after a long year of rescuing animals in need.
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: Meadowlark Drum Circle
KEARNEY, Neb. — It's a way for students to not just appreciate a different culture, but also music as well. NTV's Carol Staab talks about the Meadowlark Drum Circle with Music Teacher Angela Wright.
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Daisy
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Daisy at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there, my name is Daisy. I am very sweet, but also a little shy at first. I am hoping to find a home that will help me come out of my shell and enjoy the simple life of being a cat. I LOVE being pet or played with! I am starting to come around and become more social every day here at the shelter, but a home environment would be most beneficial. You can tell I am very sweet and have a loving heart just by the looks of me, all I need is someone to help me show it! If you are interested in meeting me, or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter and ask about me!
NebraskaTV
Kearney teen sentenced in connection to deadly January shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney teen has been sentenced to three years probation. Buffalo County District Court records say Joshua Morris, 19, pleaded no contest to a marijuana charge. Other counts were dropped in exchange. The charges stem from a January shooting that killed 31-year-old Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island man charged after refusing to come out of trailer headed to district court
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man charged after he refused to come out from underneath a trailer earlier this year, leading to a K-9 being called in, has had some charges dismissed, and his case is now bound over to district court. According to Hall County Court records, Alejandro...
NebraskaTV
UNK men's hoops drop fourth consecutive game to NSU
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Grad transfer Tristan Green scored a game-high 20 points and Northeastern State shot 62 percent from the field to pull away from Nebraska Kearney, 85-62, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The RiverHawks improve to 5-2 (2-1) while...
