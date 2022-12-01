ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damian Lillard Explains His Loyalty To The Trail Blazers: "I’d Hate To Be In Another Place And Be Like, ‘Dang, This Is How You Operate?' Then, I’m Stuck There.”

By Nico Martinez
 4 days ago

Damian Lillard reveals why he stays loyal to the Trial Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers have cooled off after a red-hot start, but there are still reasons to be hopeful if you're a Blazers fan. Jerami Grant has been a borderline All-Star, Jusuf Nurkic has managed to stay healthy, and Anfernee Simons has really stepped into his role as the second scoring option for the team.

Mostly, though, the Blazers are relevant only because of Damian Lillard, who has already missed a string of games this season to injury.

Damian Lillard Gets Real On His Commitment To The Blazers Despite Lack of Playoff Success

Lillard has yet to win a title in Portland, but unlike a lot of others would in his position, he has not yet asked for a trade. As one of the only superstars that can be called truly loyal to his team, Dame has already stated why he has no intention of leaving the Trail Blazers .

In a chat with HoopsHype , he explained it once more time:

It’s always been a home for me," Lillard said of the Blazers. "As an organization, a lot of guys I’ve played with that come from other teams say the biggest difference they notice is this is a great organization, the way that people get treated and how the organization operates day to day. To me, it’s a reminder the grass ain’t always greener on the other side. This has been my experience. I’d hate to be in another place and be like, “Dang, this is how you operate? Then, I’m stuck there.”

"I’m also close to Oakland. A lot of my family can come to visit and be around all the time. A lot of my family has moved to Portland and established themselves there. I’ve been invested in the community. It’s home for me at this point. They haven’t won since 1977. I want to be a part of bringing that back. I really want to be a part of that. It would just wrap up everything for me. That would be everything. To have invested 11 years now, to be in the community and have my family there, and basically live my whole adult life here, and be a part of this organization. It would be everything to wrap it up and get it done.

As Lillard said, the grass isn't always greener on the other side. After James Harden forced his way out of Houston, things haven't been the same for him since. The same can be said for Nets star Ben Simmons, who is struggling to adjust to a new situation after quitting on the 76ers.

For Lillard, he'd rather stick to a situation where he's happy and comfortable than risk putting himself somewhere he may not thrive.

It's an understandable stance, for sure, but one that may ultimately result in a ringless career for the superstar point guard.

Comments / 10

American Patriot
2d ago

Clowns here talkin trash about being loyal are the real trash. Dame is a classic act and a very rare commodity in today's NBA. Best leader in sports. Clowns keep clownin.

Reply
3
Ras~Al~ghoul
3d ago

We’ll time running out he’s good hate to see him stay an ownership doesn’t put the people are him to win a championship. Just saying!!!!!

Reply(3)
2
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy