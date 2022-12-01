At approximately 9:30 am on the morning of Saturday, December 3rd, Prescott Fire Department and CAFMA responded to the report of a fire in the 1300 block of Adams Ave. Crews arrived on scene to find a single wide trailer with heavy smoke pushing out from the entire structure. Upon making entry, crews encountered fire in the kitchen area and were able to extinguish and keep the fire contained the trailer of origin. Crews had an extended time on scene ensuring fire did not extend into hidden areas in the structure. There were no injuries reported and the homeowner was able to make it out of the home unharmed. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

