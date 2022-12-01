Read full article on original website
Family ending search for missing Flagstaff man in Mexico
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. The family of a missing Flagstaff man is planning to call off their search parties after his kayak was found abandoned Wednesday. Corey Allen disappeared during the Thanksgiving holiday after he and his wife,...
Officials: Arizona man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing his son
PAULDEN, Ariz. — A man in Yavapai County, Arizona, has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his son on Nov. 23, officials say. According to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a house in Paulden, Arizona, Wednesday evening around 10 p.m. for a man with a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived at the house, they found the man later identified as Tristin Roque, 22, unresponsive inside a trailer. Deputies tried to revive Tristin for about an hour but he died from his injuries around 11:20 p.m.
prescottenews.com
Adams Avenue Structure Fire – Prescott Fire Department
At approximately 9:30 am on the morning of Saturday, December 3rd, Prescott Fire Department and CAFMA responded to the report of a fire in the 1300 block of Adams Ave. Crews arrived on scene to find a single wide trailer with heavy smoke pushing out from the entire structure. Upon making entry, crews encountered fire in the kitchen area and were able to extinguish and keep the fire contained the trailer of origin. Crews had an extended time on scene ensuring fire did not extend into hidden areas in the structure. There were no injuries reported and the homeowner was able to make it out of the home unharmed. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
12news.com
Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather
ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect
Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:00PM, an unidentified male entered an unoccupied vehicle at Robert’s Market located at 6450 N Viewpoint Drive and took a backpack belonging to the victim. Prior to burglarizing the vehicle, the suspect committed damage to the victim’s vehicle passenger side mirror by grabbing and breaking it. The suspect also committed shoplifting by taking merchandise from Robert’s Market. The suspect left and was last seen heading northbound on N Viewpoint Drive in a newer black Toyota RAV-4.
theprescotttimes.com
News from Cottonwood Police Department
Cottonwood Police Department, Verde Valley SWAT and DPS Ranger served a search warrant in Camp Verde. Early this morning, Cottonwood Officers and Verde Valley SWAT served a search warrant on Hance Street in Camp Verde. The Cottonwood Investigations Unit had obtained a search warrant for this residence in an attempt to locate and arrest 34-year-old, Michael Wayne Dunegan.
sunlakessplash.com
Mandarin Ducks Found in Arizona
Beautiful Mandarin ducks were seen and photographed in Prescott, Ariz., in November. Through the Audubon network, the ducks were sighted and entered on the eBird alert so that birders could experience this once-in-a-lifetime event. Two males were seen!. This is what the exciting bird migration can bring as birds come...
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE FOUND SAFE- Police ask public’s help to locate missing man
Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered man. Jerry L. Rogers, 85, of Prescott Valley, was last seen by his wife at his home address at approximately 11:45 a.m. this morning, Dec. 1, 2022.
SignalsAZ
Celebrating Prescott, Arizona’s Christmas City
During this time of year, our thoughts turn to all of wonders of Christmas and the holiday season. Prescott is Arizona’s Christmas City. This was done by a proclamation by Arizona Governor Rose Mofford in 1989. Prescott has proudly carried this title, and we have endeavored to live up to it ever since. A few years back Prescott was named one of the best cities in America to experience Christmas.
AZFamily
Search crews say body found offshore in Mexico identified as wife of missing Flagstaff couple
A researcher with the cybersecurity company Norton is giving tips on what scams to look out for and tricks to protect yourself. Phoenix woman volunteers in Ukraine after seeing Arizona's Family story. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sonyia Santana is now on her way to Ukraine to use her medical...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Arizona Family Jewelry Business Announces the End of an Era
Raskin’s Jewelers closing soon in Prescott. The entire stock of Raskin’s Jewelers is being liquidated. That’s not just diamonds and other precious stones, or men’s and women’s premium watches; it’s also fixtures, furniture, cabinets, engraving equipment, laser welder – everything in the building – ending a 76-year era in Arizona with the closure of one of Prescott’s premier downtown businesses.
myradioplace.com
PV Police Seek Public Help Finding Missing and Endangered Woman
Prescott Valley Police are asking the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered woman. On November 28 at approximately 1:22 p.m., hours, Gabriela Hernandez took her sister’s 2014 silver Ford Fusion without her permission. Hernandez is 31 years old, 5’5” tall, about 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Hernandez’s sister stated the last time she had seen Hernandez, she was wearing blue jeans, a navy jacket, orange scarf, slip on sandals with white socks, and sunglasses with cheetah print. Cameras show Hernandez leaving the house and driving away. Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts or who may see her is asked to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267. Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.
azbigmedia.com
FrameTec brings manufacturing facility, 180 jobs to Camp Verde
FrameTec, a manufacturer and framing services company, announced it has commenced construction of its roof and floor truss and wall panel manufacturing facility in Camp Verde, Arizona. The 110,000-square-foot facility is expected to be fully operational by spring 2024, creating over 180 new jobs. FrameTec plans to expand its presence, building dozens of additional facilities across the U.S. in the coming years.
journalaz.com
Verde Valley Homeless Coalition breaks ground for transitional housing
The Verde Valley Homeless Coalition broke ground for their new transitional housing development site on Nov. 22. This new structure, named the Friendship House, will be located off Main Street in Cottonwood and will consist of six individual bedrooms sharing a communal kitchen and living area. “We were expecting the...
Flagstaff mourns NAU professor as search continues for her missing husband
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — While the community is mourning the loss of a Northern Arizona University professor, the search continues to locate her missing husband. Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen went missing on Thanksgiving Day when the two went kayaking in Rocky Point, Mexico. Kim, the director of NAU's School...
Park Record
Obituary: Tanner Stratton
Tanner Alan Stratton, 22, of Prescott Arizona, passed away on October 30, 2022. He was born in Salt Lake City Utah on December 9, 1999. He was the beloved son of Richard and Michelle Stratton. He was enrolled at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott campus, where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in aeronautical science and his private pilot license.
theprescotttimes.com
Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached...
Sedona Red Rock News
Sister cities narrows to 2
Instead of twins, it could be quadruplets for Sedona’s sister cities. Since June 7, a group of individuals have been looking for the perfect match and searching for a soulmate for the city of Sedona. It all began with a list of 45 potential suitors from around the world....
azpm.org
How one Wickenburg cattle ranch puts sustainability at its core
Cattle on Date Creek Ranch are grass-fed and sustainably raised on irrigated pastures. Savannah Barteau dropped out of college to become a rancher nearly nine years ago. Now, the 26-year-old Flagstaff native runs the beef business at Date Creek Ranch outside Wickenburg with her husband. The family-owned cattle ranch is...
'She is our angel, our miracle': Flagstaff couple thankful after stranger donates kidney
PHOENIX — A Flagstaff family is extra thankful this Thanksgiving after receiving the gift of life. A search for a kidney donor started with family and friends, but the call for help eventually went global. "Eventually got to the point where my kidneys were 12% functioning; they were that...
