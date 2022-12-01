The Callisto Protocol features a total of five guns to supplement protagonist Jacob’s melee baton and GRP device – and you’ll need all the help you can get to fend off the game’s seemingly endless onslaught of mutated enemies. However, a few of these weapons are actually easy to miss altogether, requiring you to round up schematics in certain chapters before you can craft them at a Reforge station. One such gun is the Tactical Pistol, which can be a particularly useful addition to your arsenal thanks to its high rate of fire, which makes it perfect for taking down smaller, weaker enemies. In this guide, we’ll tell you where you can find the Tactical Pistol Schematic so that you can make the most of your time in this survival horror title.

