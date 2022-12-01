Read full article on original website
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: shiny hunting guide
It’s already a major task to catch all the Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, or any of the games for that matter, but GameFreak introduced another factor completionists will need to account for starting in Generation 2 , and it affects Shiny Pokémon. These are a very rare form of Pokémon that feature alternate colors of their regular, non-shiny forms. They never have any numerical or mechanical differences from their regular versions and are only differentiated based on their color and rarity.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast on turning a bunch of misfits into heroes
The ragtag bunch of misfits is a common trope typically used to create unlikely heroes. The Dirty Dozen, Major League, The Guardians of the Galaxy, and Inglourious Basterds all famously applied the trope with their protagonists. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the upcoming fantasy film, will take a group of losers and outcasts and give them a chance to become heroes.
Where to find the Tactical Pistol in the Callisto Protocol
The Callisto Protocol features a total of five guns to supplement protagonist Jacob’s melee baton and GRP device – and you’ll need all the help you can get to fend off the game’s seemingly endless onslaught of mutated enemies. However, a few of these weapons are actually easy to miss altogether, requiring you to round up schematics in certain chapters before you can craft them at a Reforge station. One such gun is the Tactical Pistol, which can be a particularly useful addition to your arsenal thanks to its high rate of fire, which makes it perfect for taking down smaller, weaker enemies. In this guide, we’ll tell you where you can find the Tactical Pistol Schematic so that you can make the most of your time in this survival horror title.
The best indie hidden gems of 2022: 10 excellent games you can’t miss
As you might have gathered from our 2022 game of the year list, this year delivered some indie heavy hitters. Games like Immortality and Vampire Survivors completely redefined what video games could be in 2022, rejecting the industry’s biggest trends in the name of creativity. Other hits like Stray even broke into the mainstream, landing a coveted Game of the Year nomination at this year’s Game Awards. Elden Ring may be king, but plenty of smaller games captivated us just as much throughout the year.
Victrix Pro BFG review: Unique PS5 controller could replace your DualSense
“The Victrix Pro BFG goes above and beyond to create a truly innovative third-party PS5 controller.”. -Third-party controllers always need to work twice as hard as regular gamepads. Hardware manufacturers need to find as many ways as possible to “sweeten the deal” for players, giving them a good reason to shell out for something not built by a console creator itself. Sometimes it’s simply a matter of a low price point to entice players who want a cheap replacement. Other times, though, that struggle leads to true innovation that makes it hard to go back to your regular old controller.
The 10 best video games of 2022
This year’s game of the year conversation was over before it could even begin. That’s not because 2022 wasn’t an exceptional year filled with left-field surprises. It’s simply that players were already anticipating what the year’s two biggest games would be: God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring. Though those two games were indeed two of 2022’s most dominant AAA titles, the “foregone conclusion” attitude ultimately did this year a disservice.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date pops up on Steam ahead of Game Awards
The release date of the highly anticipated Star Wars game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor leaked on the game’s official Steam page. A Steam Page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor went live with this release date information on Monday morning, seemingly ahead of a heavily rumored appearance at The Game Awards. The store page description reveals more details about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as well as its Deluxe Edition, which contains cosmetics that make protagonist Cal Kestis look like Luke Skywalker and Han Solo and the pre-order bonus with a costume, Lightsaber, and Blaster based on Obi-Wan.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns: 6 tips and tricks to get started
We’ve had dozens upon dozens of Marvel games across the generations. From titles focused on single heroes, such as the fantastic Marvel’s Spider-Man, to team efforts in series like Ultimate Alliance, there’s no shortage of choices to get your superhero fix. While anyone can easily find the big-name heroes in these titles, there are some hero teams that don’t usually get the spotlight, or even much attention at all, such as the Midnight Suns. That all changes with Marvel’s Midnight Suns, but it’s not just the unlikely heroes that will throw some people for a loop.
‘Wordle’ today, December 5: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#534)
Trying to solve Wordle #534 for December 5, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you find the Wordle answer today by yourself.
Monster Hunter Rise won’t support cross-progression between PS4 and PS5
Monster Hunter Rise will not support cross-saves or cross-progression between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This means that players who start their journeys on PlayStation 4 will have to start anew if they wish to play on PlayStation 5 later on. Yesterday, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise was coming...
'We don't want to be predatory'—Darktide devs explain why they switched to an in-game currency to sell cosmetics
A forgotten bundle ignited a small controversy among Warhammer 40K: Darktide's day-one players.
Japan vs Croatia live stream: watch the game for free
Down to the last 16 in the World Cup, Japan vs Croatia could be quite the match with both sides likely to put up quite a fight. If you’re keen to know more about how to watch World Cup 2022 online, we’re here to help. We know the best way to watch the matches across various different services. In particular, we’re looking at how to watch the free Japan vs Croatia live stream, so you won’t have to pay a single cent to watch this vital match.
Why I refuse to buy The Callisto Protocol on PC, even with an RTX 4090
The Callisto Protocol was one of my most anticipated games of the year, so you can imagine how disappointing it was to learn that the PC port runs terribly. I’ve been down this road before with the best graphics card money can buy, and I refuse to go down it again.
It’s time we learn to value all-ages games as much as ‘mature’ ones
In the past few years, I’ve become the type of girl who looks forward to The Game Awards more than the Academy Awards. This year, however, is a little bit different. As host Geoff Keighley announced this year’s nominees, I hoped to see Sonic Frontiers get a bit of recognition. While mixed reviews meant it was unlikely to compete for Game of the Year, it felt like a potential shoo-in for categories like Best Action/Adventure Game. Instead, Sonic’s latest didn’t earn any nominations, not even for its critically praised soundtrack.
This Intel-collaborative company passively cooled a Steam Deck
Sorry... "Handheld Gaming Device." Anyways, it's also got sights set on ending laptop cooling fans, though gaming laptops might be a step too far.
Warzone 2.0 DMZ Strongholds guide: enemies, loot, and more
Warzone was a breakout hit for the Call of Duty franchise. This standalone, free-to-play battle royale game took the popular mode and infused it with the rock-solid gameplay and mechanics people come to the CoD franchise for. After a few years, we finally have our hands on the latest version of this live-service title in Warzone 2.0. This sequel updates the entire game with a new map, guns, mechanics, and battle pass system. However, the developers didn’t just stop there.
How to get a nuke in Warzone 2
Did you know you can earn a nuke in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? It’s a nifty callback to the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009, but it’s far more difficult to earn it in the latest release. Warzone 2.0 doesn’t tell you how the process works, but thankfully, the community has banded together to figure out how to earn a nuke in battle royale.
How to interrogate enemies in Warzone 2.0
When you and your squad drop into the map for a round of Warzone 2.0, knowledge and teamwork are king. Being a tight, coordinated unit is one thing, but knowing where the enemy is before they know where you are can overcome most skill gaps. Between footsteps, radar, and contracts, there are a lot of methods in Warzone 2.0 held over from the previous Call of Duty games that let you recognize where enemies are, and also one brand new system: interrogations.
