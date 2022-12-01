ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

actionnewsnow.com

Lighted Christmas Parade taking place Saturday at 6 p.m. in downtown Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Active 20-30 Club of Redding will be hosting the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday night, starting at 6 p.m. The theme of this year's parade is “All Aboard the Ornament Express.” Multiple floats inspired by the theme will be seen traveling through downtown Redding.
krcrtv.com

Pair of Christmas Parades plan to light up Shasta County today

SHASTA COUNTY, CALIF. — Those wishing to join in the Christmas spirit this weekend have not one, but two local parades to look forward to today. The first will by the Igo-Ono Country Christmas Parade, being held today, December 3rd, at 1 PM in Downtown Igo. The parade will be visited by many beloved Christmas characters, including Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and of course, Santa Claus. Once the parade wraps up, children at the event will get the chance to receive free gifts from Santa as well. For more information on the event, you can visit the parade's Facebook page here.
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff Toys for Tots collects donations despite the rain

RED BLUFF, CA. — Anyone looking to donate gifts to children in the Northstate have the chance to do so at today's Toys for Tots toy drive in Red Bluff. The toy drive, held outside the Walmart Supercenter in Red Bluff, will go on from now until 4:00 PM, despite the rainy conditions. Multiple organizers and businesses are at the location, including members of CAL FIRE Tehama County.
actionnewsnow.com

Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains Sunday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:33 P.M. UPDATE - On Facebook Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains on Sunday. Starting at around 9 a.m. Sunday Caltrans was checking for chains on northbound I-5 at Fawndale, 10 miles north of Redding. They were checking for chains due to...
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff's first dispensary opens to hundreds of customers

RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Red Bluff's first cannabis dispensary opened it's doors to hundreds of excited customers this afternoon. The Sundial Collective's Red Bluff store opened at 9 A.M. this morning to over 400 people who had lined up around the store for it's opening. The Redding-based dispensary recently partnered with The Redding Rancheria Economic Corporation in hopes to expand their business, and have been looking to open shops in areas such as Willows, Woodlands, San Diego, and Bishop.
krcrtv.com

Trinity County Food Bank expands, serves over 1,000 local families a month

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — The need for food has grown, and so has the Trinity County Food Bank. From an 800-square-foot building six years ago, when Executive Director Jeffry England took over, the Trinity County Food Bank has grown to more than 6,000 square feet. Jeffry gave KRCR's Mike Mangas...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Goodbye Mr. Chip, Tehama Raises, and Kangaroo Kourt

It’s been a sad week in Tehama County. Chip Thompson, my editor at the Red Bluff Daily News, passed away at much too young an age. Seriously, 57 is not ok. I have t-shirts older than that. They don’t fit anymore, but still. I only met Chip in...
Mount Shasta Herald

UPDATE: Highway 89 in eastern Shasta County closed due to crash

Highway 89, about 3 miles north of the junction with Highway 44 in eastern Shasta County, has been closed due to a big rig crash. The highway remains closed while crews remove the truck from the roadway. Update at 1:30 p.m. Caltrans was no longer screening for chains for vehicles...
actionnewsnow.com

Man detained after butane suicide threat

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after police say he walked into a gas station with butane cans strapped to him and made suicidal statements. Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the gas station at 1055 Walnut St. Once officers arrived at the...
krcrtv.com

Neighbors competition over Christmas lights turned into a community spectacle

Competition between neighbors over Christmas light displays, turned into so much more for two Redding residents. Five years ago Tiny Corison only had a few strands of lights on his home, but once he saw how festive his neighbor Christine Tipping's display was, it started a competition between the two.
krcrtv.com

Preview of Redding's next council meeting: what's the plan for South City Park?

REDDING, Calif. — Next Tuesday’s Redding City Council meeting will be a pivotal one. On top of swearing in new council members, Jack Munns and Tenessa Audette, who will take their seats on council immediately, the future of South City Park will be revisited as the main agenda item.
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
krcrtv.com

Stuff the Bus Toy Drive 2022: Another huge success thanks to local generosity

NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — This year's "Stuff The Bus" was one of the most successful seen in the Northstate, with nearly four busses filled with toys to be donated to families in need this holiday season. KRCR joined with Carl's Jr., The Salvation Army, and RABA to fill busses with...
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead after collision with deer in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after a collision with a deer near Igo Tuesday afternoon, according to the Redding CHP. The CHP said it received a report at about 2:09 p.m. that a person riding a motorcycle collided with a deer on Clear Creek Road, east of Cloverdale Road.
krcrtv.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-5 shuts down north of Redding at Fawndale Monday morning

REDDING, Calif. — As of 5:40 a.m. Monday, all vehicles traveling northbound on I-5 were being held at Fawndale, 10 miles north of Redding. The closure was due to winter weather conditions, according to Caltrans District 2. Multiple incidents were reported throughout the morning, according to the California Highway...
actionnewsnow.com

Northbound I-5 reopens in Redding after multiple-vehicle crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:43 P.M. UPDATE - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are reopen in Redding after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened just south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing. No information about injuries was provided. This is a developing...

