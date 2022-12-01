SHASTA COUNTY, CALIF. — Those wishing to join in the Christmas spirit this weekend have not one, but two local parades to look forward to today. The first will by the Igo-Ono Country Christmas Parade, being held today, December 3rd, at 1 PM in Downtown Igo. The parade will be visited by many beloved Christmas characters, including Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and of course, Santa Claus. Once the parade wraps up, children at the event will get the chance to receive free gifts from Santa as well. For more information on the event, you can visit the parade's Facebook page here.

2 DAYS AGO