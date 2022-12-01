Read full article on original website
Lighted Christmas Parade taking place Saturday at 6 p.m. in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Active 20-30 Club of Redding will be hosting the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday night, starting at 6 p.m. The theme of this year's parade is “All Aboard the Ornament Express.” Multiple floats inspired by the theme will be seen traveling through downtown Redding.
Pair of Christmas Parades plan to light up Shasta County today
SHASTA COUNTY, CALIF. — Those wishing to join in the Christmas spirit this weekend have not one, but two local parades to look forward to today. The first will by the Igo-Ono Country Christmas Parade, being held today, December 3rd, at 1 PM in Downtown Igo. The parade will be visited by many beloved Christmas characters, including Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and of course, Santa Claus. Once the parade wraps up, children at the event will get the chance to receive free gifts from Santa as well. For more information on the event, you can visit the parade's Facebook page here.
Red Bluff Toys for Tots collects donations despite the rain
RED BLUFF, CA. — Anyone looking to donate gifts to children in the Northstate have the chance to do so at today's Toys for Tots toy drive in Red Bluff. The toy drive, held outside the Walmart Supercenter in Red Bluff, will go on from now until 4:00 PM, despite the rainy conditions. Multiple organizers and businesses are at the location, including members of CAL FIRE Tehama County.
Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains Sunday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:33 P.M. UPDATE - On Facebook Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains on Sunday. Starting at around 9 a.m. Sunday Caltrans was checking for chains on northbound I-5 at Fawndale, 10 miles north of Redding. They were checking for chains due to...
Red Bluff's first dispensary opens to hundreds of customers
RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Red Bluff's first cannabis dispensary opened it's doors to hundreds of excited customers this afternoon. The Sundial Collective's Red Bluff store opened at 9 A.M. this morning to over 400 people who had lined up around the store for it's opening. The Redding-based dispensary recently partnered with The Redding Rancheria Economic Corporation in hopes to expand their business, and have been looking to open shops in areas such as Willows, Woodlands, San Diego, and Bishop.
Trinity County Food Bank expands, serves over 1,000 local families a month
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — The need for food has grown, and so has the Trinity County Food Bank. From an 800-square-foot building six years ago, when Executive Director Jeffry England took over, the Trinity County Food Bank has grown to more than 6,000 square feet. Jeffry gave KRCR's Mike Mangas...
Goodbye Mr. Chip, Tehama Raises, and Kangaroo Kourt
It’s been a sad week in Tehama County. Chip Thompson, my editor at the Red Bluff Daily News, passed away at much too young an age. Seriously, 57 is not ok. I have t-shirts older than that. They don’t fit anymore, but still. I only met Chip in...
UPDATE: Highway 89 in eastern Shasta County closed due to crash
Highway 89, about 3 miles north of the junction with Highway 44 in eastern Shasta County, has been closed due to a big rig crash. The highway remains closed while crews remove the truck from the roadway. Update at 1:30 p.m. Caltrans was no longer screening for chains for vehicles...
Man detained after butane suicide threat
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after police say he walked into a gas station with butane cans strapped to him and made suicidal statements. Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the gas station at 1055 Walnut St. Once officers arrived at the...
Corning Volunteer Fire Department warns people of scammers asking for credit card information
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook on Friday that someone has been attempting to scam people by posing as someone from the CVFD and asking for credit card information to make a donation. CVFD says that they will never call and ask for credit card...
Neighbors competition over Christmas lights turned into a community spectacle
Competition between neighbors over Christmas light displays, turned into so much more for two Redding residents. Five years ago Tiny Corison only had a few strands of lights on his home, but once he saw how festive his neighbor Christine Tipping's display was, it started a competition between the two.
Preview of Redding's next council meeting: what's the plan for South City Park?
REDDING, Calif. — Next Tuesday’s Redding City Council meeting will be a pivotal one. On top of swearing in new council members, Jack Munns and Tenessa Audette, who will take their seats on council immediately, the future of South City Park will be revisited as the main agenda item.
Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
Stuff the Bus Toy Drive 2022: Another huge success thanks to local generosity
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — This year's "Stuff The Bus" was one of the most successful seen in the Northstate, with nearly four busses filled with toys to be donated to families in need this holiday season. KRCR joined with Carl's Jr., The Salvation Army, and RABA to fill busses with...
1 dead after collision with deer in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after a collision with a deer near Igo Tuesday afternoon, according to the Redding CHP. The CHP said it received a report at about 2:09 p.m. that a person riding a motorcycle collided with a deer on Clear Creek Road, east of Cloverdale Road.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-5 shuts down north of Redding at Fawndale Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. — As of 5:40 a.m. Monday, all vehicles traveling northbound on I-5 were being held at Fawndale, 10 miles north of Redding. The closure was due to winter weather conditions, according to Caltrans District 2. Multiple incidents were reported throughout the morning, according to the California Highway...
Northbound I-5 reopens in Redding after multiple-vehicle crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:43 P.M. UPDATE - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are reopen in Redding after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened just south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing. No information about injuries was provided. This is a developing...
California Man Resists Arrest After Throwing A Molotov Cocktail At Police For A Second Time
A California man was arrested on Wednesday night after investigators say he threw a Molotov cocktail at police. According to police, at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Corning Police Department began investigating a “loud banging noise” that was coming from outside the police department
Chain control in effect on California's I-5 near Redding amid heavy snow
A portion of California's Interstate 5 near Redding was temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday morning as a cold front slammed California.
